Key Takeaways A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead game adaptation follows Alex and Martin's journey to a safe place in a world where noise equals death.

Players must navigate through areas infested with alien creatures, using the environment to avoid, hide from, and distract them.

The game launches later this year for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S, enabling fans to finally experience the A Quiet Place universe for themselves.

Fans of the A Quiet Place horror film series can now get their first look at the tale its first video game adaptation, A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead, will be telling once it launches later this year. Where the first couple of movies followed a family's efforts to survive in a world where any noise can mean certain death, the game will introduce fans to Alex and the struggles she faces alongside her boyfriend Martin.

Instead of crafting and defending a home, it looks like Alex and Martin are traveling in search of one. Or, at the very least, a place safe enough to shelter while they deal with the coming birth of their child. From the general state of the world, it's likely that the sound-seeking creatures aren't the only dangers the couple will have to face. As seen in games like The Last of Us, desperation tends to create monsters of an entirely different sort, ones that are usually much more difficult to evade.

Silence is golden in A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead, but sound has its uses too.

As players try to navigate Alex and Martin past areas infested by the alien creatures, they'll be able to use the environment to not only carefully sidestep them, but also hide and even use tools to distract them. As seen in the trailer, though, the situation can quickly spiral out of control, and players will find themselves trying to make desperate getaways. With each new development that arises, it'll be up to them to find their own way through and get the couple that much closer to safety.

Still, this is still the world of A Quiet Place, so it very well may be that nowhere is truly safe. Should that turn out to be the case, perhaps players will have the chance to decide how Alex and Martin confront such a reality. A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead launches later this year for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, so fans won't have to wait long to see how this all plays out.