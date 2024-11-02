With less than a week away from the latest entry in the Mario & Luigi franchise, Nintendo is prepping in one of the ways they know best; a wonderful trailer full of delight and cheeriness. It wouldn't be an adventure with Mario and Luigi without a focus on their bond of brothers, and as the name seems to imply, we're going to be getting a good bit of that from Brothership. The beauty of this latest trailer is a focus on the Bros adventure in Concordia as they get ready for their first fully 3D adventure, accompanied by a wonderfully-directed sea shanty to go along with it.

The beauty of this latest trailer is a focus on the Bros adventure in Concordia as they get ready for their first fully 3D adventure, accompanied by a wonderfully directed sea shanty to go along with.

The trailer focuses on many things we've seen and tidbits about the story to come. Aboard their great ship they're making their way traveling to various islands across the great sea. Their goal is to connect them all together after the great Uni-Tree was destroyed and severed Concordia. They'll need the help of new and familiar allies alike, including Connie, whose job it was to care for the Uni-Tree prior to its destruction. Along with Connie is her close friend Snoutlet who, despite appearances, is in fact not a pig and instead a helpful aid who is set on guiding Mario and Luigi to their objectives along their path to save Concordia.

There's a big adventure awaiting the bros, which is why it's good they're not alone

The Wattanists, such as Connie, make up a majority of the new characters in this brand new title. They're the main inhabitants of Concordia and along the way aim to help, and occasionally hinder, Mario and Luigi on their adventure. While many titles feature Princess Peach in distress or locked away, she appears here as an additional ally who at this time we don't quite know the extent of. Still, it's always nice to see her along for the ride especially with the lovely new art style included in Brothership which makes every last character pop like never before.

Mario & Luigi: Brothership is launching next week on November 7. For those dying to get just a bit more of a taste, be sure to check out the wonderful sea shanty trailer from Nintendo below: