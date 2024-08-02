Key Takeaways Wreckfest 2 promises more destruction, customization, and mayhem in a prettier package.

Players can expect enhanced car customization and high fidelity in physics and vehicle dynamics.

Bugbear Entertainment plans to support Wreckfest 2 post-launch with regular updates and modding support.

Bugbear Entertainment and THQ Nordic today announced the sequel to the beloved destruction racer Wreckfest, Wreckfest 2.

Racing video games are plentiful, but few embrace the destruction of a vehicle quite like Wreckfest. First released in 2018, Wreckfest burst onto the scene with a focus on vehicular combat, challenging players to win races and survive demolition derbies. The game’s focus on vehicular damage and how it affects your vehicle made each race exciting.

Now, Bugbear Entertainment is back with Wreckfest 2. Announced today as part of the THQ Nordic Showcase, the developer is promising more racing, more mayhem, and more customization in a prettier, more destructive package.

High levels of fidelity, customization, and destruction

Like the original, players will race and participate in demolition derbies with the game focusing heavily on vehicular destruction. The game will feature a variety of different race modes and a career mode with single player and multiplayer options. It was not revealed if the game will support cross-play across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

While the original game did get a port to current-gen machines, it never fully took advantage of the power of the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Wreckfest 2 aims to take advantage of the increased power to deliver the highest possible fidelity and maximum accuracy when it comes to its physics and vehicle dynamics simulation. Expect to see some truly impressive vehicle destruction courtesy of the latest iteration of the studio’s ROMU engine.

The biggest new feature coming with the sequel, however, is the improved car customization. With the goal of providing players a lot of freedom, the system now allows for players to tweak the most minute details. You can use a brush to spread wear and tear across various surfaces, layer different decals to create your images, and paint different parts of your car in various colors.

What to expect post launch

Bugbear Entertainment intends on supporting Wreckfest 2 long after its release. The studio is promising regular content updates, though they have not specified what may come in these updates. For those who don’t want to wait for new official content, the PC version will feature modding support.

Wreckfest 2 is currently planned to be released on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. While the game is available to wishlist now, no release date or window was provided. We'll let you know should Bugbear Entertainment or THQ Nordic make any release date announcements.