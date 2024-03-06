Key Takeaways Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut PC port launches May 16 with exclusive goodies and unlocked frame rates for superior gaming experience.

The long-rumored Ghost of Tsushima PC port is real after all and it’s launching in just a couple of months. Publisher Sony and developer Sucker Punch in collaboration with Nixxies revealed the big news early today via the PlayStation blog where they also shared some exciting details regarding the upcoming port.

As expected, the port takes full advantage of the superior hardware and will deliver several new features that weren’t available in the original console release. Among other things, PC players can expect unlocked frame rates, ultrawide monitor support, support for technologies like Nvidia DLSS 3, AMD FSR, Intel XeSS upscaling and more. Naturally, the game will also be fully playable with mouse and keyboard.

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut

In even more good news, Sony and Sucker Punch confirmed that the version of Ghost of Tsushima we’ll see on PC is none other than the Director’s Cut. This is the complete version of the game that comes bundled with the highly-acclaimed Iki Island expansion pack.

The game won’t have any other DLC that can be purchased separately, but PC players can expect to receive exclusive goodies by linking their Steam accounts to the PlayStation Network. Doing so unlocks access to the Archery Master’s Attire and the Charm of Canine Recruitment.

PC players who are looking for even more freebies can pre-order Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut to receive three early in-game unlocks at launch. Namely, the New Game+ Horse travel companion, the Traveler’s Attire and the Broken Armour dyes from Baku’s shop.

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut comes out on PC on May 16 and will set you back $60 or your regional equivalent. In the meantime, you can feast your eyes on a few gorgeous screenshots captured on PC down below. There’s also a new trailer showcasing the port in action over on the PlayStation YouTube channel.