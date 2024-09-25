Sucker Punch Productions and PlayStation Studios today announced the successor to Ghost of Tsushima, Ghost of Yotei.

The sequel to Ghost of Tsushima has officially been revealed, though it's more of a successor than a sequel. Ghost of Yotei picks up hundreds of years after Ghost of Tsushima, takes place in a different region, and puts players in the shoes of a new protagonist. Despite not playing as Jin again, the core pillars that made Ghost of Tsushima such a hit are still here. You take control of a wandering warrior in Feudal Japan forced to take up the mantle of the Ghost and build a new legend. That new Ghost is Atsu.

A new Ghost and World to Explore

Ghost of Yotei takes place in 1603, 300 years after the events shown in Ghost of Tsushima, and takes place in the lands surrounding Mount Yotei (present day Hokkaido). Back in 1603, this area lay outside Japan's rule and was filled with unexpected dangers. Expect to encounter sprawling grasslands, snowy tundras, and more varied biomes as Atsu builds her own legend. Speaking of Atsu, Sucker Punch are holding details about her story close to their chest. Whether she's a descendant of Jin Sakai or a wholly new character remains unknown at this time.

Being set 300 years after Ghost of Tsushima also opens up new gameplay opportunities due to real-world technological innovations. In the trailer, we see Atsu dual-wield katanas, utilize what appears to be a kusarigama, and make use of a rifle.

While Ghost of Tsushima was built with the PS4 in mind, Ghost of Yotei is built from the ground up on the PS5. Expect to see massive sightlines, new skies filled with impressive lighting effects, and even more breathtaking wind physics when the game launches in 2025. Of course, that's on top of the expect graphical improvements one can expect when playing on a PS5. No word yet on how the game will make use of the PS5 Pro.

The Legacy of the Ghost

Ghost of Yotei has pretty big shoes to fill when it launches on PS5 in 2025. Ghost of Tsushima originally launched in 2020 for the PS4 and immediately became a hit thanks to its story, cast of characters, gameplay, and gorgeous presentation. Despite some stiff competition in 2020 from the likes of The Last of Us Part II, Demon's Souls, Final Fantasy VII Remake, and Doom Eternal among other releases, Ghost of Tsushima walked away as Hardcore Gamer's Game of the Year.

A year later, Sucker Punch Productions released a Director's Cut for PS5 and PS4 that included graphical enhancements and a story expansion set on Iki Island. A PC port of the game launched earlier this year.