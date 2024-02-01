Key Takeaways Judas is the player character in Ghost Story Games' sci-fi FPS set aboard the spacefaring city Mayflower, which is trying to force everyone to be model citizens.

The game features surreal and bizarre settings, with weird carnival elements, killer machines, and anthropomorphic robot horses and chefs.

Judas must either fix what they broke in the revolution or let the world burn, with the game offering consequences for player actions. A release window is still unknown.

After being MIA since its debut at the 2022 Game Awards, Ghost Story Games' sci-fi first-person shooter Judas finally popped up again with a new trailer during today's State of Play presentation. Those of you expecting major questions about the game to be answered may walk away a little disappointed, though we do finally have some new story details, plus more glimpses into what may very well be Ken Levine true successor to his Bioshock games. You can check it all out in the trailer below (or on YouTube, anyway, thanks to age restrictions), which gets a little weird after answering one very important question concerning the game: Who is Judas?

The answer: You. You play as Judas, a resident aboard the spacefaring city known as the Mayflower. It might be a nice place to live, were it not for the citizens being encourage to spy on everyone and rip into anyone who commits even the slightest offense, the machines that control everything art, business, and governments, and if the trailer is any indication, the fact that people's thoughts are being controlled in subtle ways. The Mayflower is trying to force its people into becoming model citizens, and so Judas has decided to put a stop to that, triggering a revolution in the process. However, it looks things aren't exactly going down smoothly, and now Judas has to either fix what they broke, or continue to let the world burn.

The Wild, Wild World of Judas

From the looks of things, though, it looks like the world of Judas will be an interesting one to possibly see go down in flames. There are a lot of surreal aspects on display here, from singers being pelted with solid, literal thumbs-down projectiles, weird carnival-style settings that feature things like "The Reckoning" and "Long Hugger" alongside killer machines and cute eyes, and anthropomorphic robot horses and chefs out to destroy you, among other things. It almost feels like the Mayflower descended into a place of pure hedonism, or was already pretty messed up to begin with, even beyond the authoritarian control. Whatever the case, though, we are one hundred percent ready to explore it.

Much like its predecessors, Judas also boasts a story where your actions will end up having consequences when it comes to the story, as well as lot of engaging combat, if the clip didn't make that clear already. Still no release window yet, but stay tuned for more details on Judas as they come in ahead of its release for PC, PS5, and XSX.