Yes, there is still a market for guitar controllers. You feel like this isn't true? Go online and search for Rock Band or Guitar Hero controllers. They're very expensive and this is due to less and less being available. PDP released a new controller a while back that retailed for $129.99. This was more than the guitar and either Rock Band or Guitar Hero launched at. Now, the guitar production company Gibson is bringing two official guitar controllers licensed by Xbox to market. The CRKD Gibson Les Paul Guitar Controller will come in two versions, and is a collaboration between the two companies.

More About CKRD and the Proper Fit

CRKD is no slouch when it comes to controller innovation. Award-winning collectible controllers including the Nitro Deck, NEO S and ATOM were developed by CRKD. Here's the big kicker, though: CRKD was established by the product development and design team from RedOctane. RedOctane created the original Guitar Hero controller who collaborated with Harmonix on the original titles twenty years ago.

CRKD is reuniting the band and joining up directly with Gibson to develop a new Les Paul controller range. Guitar Hero 3 did feature a Les Paul, but these controllers will be much more modernized. Players will be able to seamlessly connect to their systems, have more customization options and also have a better longevity of parts. Two versions are available and are available for pre-order today and will ship in June 2025.

The Encore and PRO Editions from CRKD

The PRO Edition will include a new standard with an Advanced Fret System. This is a mechanical fretboard engineered for precision and responsiveness. One can assume this is similar to what is seen in mechanical keyboard switches. The Half-Effect Strum Bar will feature haptic feedback and ultra-fast response times, accuracy and excellent durability. You will have the option to alter the actuation point and sensitivity of the strum bar.

The Encore Edition will offer a standard strum and fret button setup, but both will offer a modular design for upgrading fret necks in the future. A multi-platform controller is compa biel with PC, PC handhelds, Nintendo Switch and Android devices including Smart TVs, tablets and mobile devices. This offers a Legacy Mode that allows for usage on many classic Guitar Hero and Rock Band titles on PlayStation consoles. Xbox guitar controllers are officially licensed specifically for use on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One (not 360). These are also compatible with PC, PC handhelds and the same Android devices.