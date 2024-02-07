AI has been the name of the game for laptop manufacturers at CES 2024 and GIGABYTE has announced that it's also joining the fold with their own. The company has officially announced seven laptops that will feature AI integration including its flagship line, AORUS. GIGABYTE AI Gaming Laptops will offer improvements up to twenty times what has been seen in non-AI laptops in terms of generative AI tasks efficiency and performance by adopting NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 40 series Laptop GPUs and leveraging the robust NVIDIA® TensorRT for high-performance deep learning inference. While both the AORUS series and the GIGABYTE G Gaming series will offer NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 40™ series Laptop GPUs, the AORUS series will include GIGABYTE's AI Nexus technology to help maximize the performance and productivity that is available with each model.

Within the GIGABYTE AI Nexus technology, the AI Power Gear will intelligently extend battery life by detecting input power and the AI Boost will improve performance automatically based on the user's current scenario. Also, the AI Generator provides on-device generative AI utilities for quick startups. GIGABYTE's exclusive partnership with Microsoft will introduce a dedicated Copilot key for seamless AI assistance to unlock productivity and creativity that will be all encompassed by AI. AI Nexus is a part of GIGABYTE's Control Center software and will be available on the AORUS 17X, AORUS 16X, AORUS 17 and AORUS 15.

Two new laptops, the AORUS 16X and GIGABYTE G6X, both which feature modern 16-inch displays in a 16:10 aspect ratio, are bringing improvements across the board.

The AORUS 16X will offer up to an Intel Core 14th gen HX processor with the RTX 40 series laptop GPU up to 140W Maximum Graphics Power. Users can expect a 4-sided Super-Slim Bezels design that has been patented with 91% StB ratio and WINDFORCE Infinity Cooling Technology that offers 0dB Cooling, user-friendly keyboard control and zero fan noise. Other big advancements include Wi-Fi 7 support, fast charging to 50% within 30 minutes, PD 3.0 support and NVIDIA Advanced Optimus Support. With the introduction of AI into this laptop, users will no longer have to micro-manage their power efficiency versus their performance as it will not only do that for them, but also make sure usability is as easy and supportive as possible. You can check out the full product page for the AORUS 16X here and GIGABYTE will offer four different versions of this model. The different specifications for each version can be viewed here.

AORUS 16X DETAILS:

16-inch display in a 16:10 aspect ratio

4-sided Super-Slim Bezels patented design with 91% StB ratio

Up to Intel® Core™ 14th gen HX processor and Windows 11 system

NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 40 series laptop GPU at up to 140W Maximum Graphics Power

NVIDIA Advanced Optimus support

WINDFORCE Infinity Cooling Technology features Icy Touch design and 0dB Cooling, providing user-friendly keyboard control and zero fan noise environment.

Personal cinema with Dolby Atmos® and Dolby Vision®

99Wh battery capacity

Fast charge to 50% in 30 minutes, PD 3.0 support

Cutting-edge Wi-Fi 7 support

The GIGABYTE G6X will also be bringing some of these higher-end capabilities with the WINDFORCE Cooling Technology and 4-sided Super-Slim Bezels with 90% StB ratio. Users can expect the RTX 40 Series Laptop GPU along with Dolby Atmos®, PD3.0 Type-C Charging and even MUX Switch support. Driving the laptop will be an Intel Core i7-13650HX along with the integration of the Copilot key, which is currently available on both models. You can check out the product page here.

GIGABYTE G6X DETAILS

16-inch display in a 16:10 aspect ratio

4-sided Slim Bezes with 90% StB ratio

Up to Intel® Core™ i7-13650HX processor and Windows 11 system

NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 40 series laptop GPU and up to 105W Maximum Graphics Power. MUX Switch support

WINDFORCE Cooling Technology

Personal cinema with Dolby Atmos®

PD3.0 Type-C Charging

GIGABYTE supplied a wide variety of tech on top of these two newly-announced laptops at CES 2024. With the total hitting seven laptops with varying spec levels, GIGABYTE is also supplying the new NVIDIA® RTX™ 40 SUPER series of cards, with the RTX™ 4070 SUPER just launched today and GIGABYTE has five different versions available. The RTX™ 4070 Ti SUPER released on January 24 while the RTX™ 4080 SUPER released on January 31. The company also announced the world's first DP2.1 UHBR20 OLED Gaming Monitor offering 80 Gbps of bandwidth, a Tactical Switch for optimal FPS gameplay, and VESA ClearMR 13000 for unparalleled motion clarity.