Key Takeaways GIGABYTE enters QD-OLED territory with 3 monitors, providing unparalleled visual quality & color depth.

These monitors offer 4K & QHD resolutions, deep blacks, color vibrancy, & high refresh rates perfect for eSports gaming.

Features like AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, Resolution Switch, & future-proofing ensure a competitive edge in gaming.

GIGABYTE has officially broken into the QD-OLED market with three new monitors that possibly provide the best visual quality in the market today. QD-OLED brings the color depth and visual performance unlike any other form of technology thanks to pixel-perfect precision and contrast ratios up to 1.5M:1. These panels are a sight to behold as they deliver deep blacks and color vibrancy along with tacking on a high refresh rate for competitive eSports gaming. GIGABYTE has released three monitors, two with 4K resolution and one with QHD that will be offered in their own size to maximize the potential of each individual display.

Maximizing QHD in QD-OLED

GIGABYTE’s first monitor focuses on the refresh rate and is geared towards eSports competition. While 144Hz to 240Hz is considered a high refresh rate, the AORUS FO27Q3 offers a QHD resolution on a QD-OLED panel with a 360Hz refresh rate. Greater precision and accuracy are a must for competitive gamers as the FO27Q3 comes in a 27-inch screen. Response times go above and beyond in all three of these monitors as 3 ms or lower is considered superior. These GIGABYTE QD-OLED monitors offer a ridiculous response time of 0.03 ms GtG response time. Factoring in the response time and the refresh rate with a pixel-perfect display will certainly provide a competitive edge in eSports gaming.

Other technologies will be included across all three monitors that will further assist with gaining a competitive edge. GIGABYTE has included AMD FreeSync Premium Pro to eliminate screen tearing and stutter. This also ensures super smooth gameplay being displayed across the best display technology on the market. GIGABYTE is also including its Resolution Switch. This switch is a built-in Tactical Switch that allows easy swapping between monitor sizes with a multiple monitor setup. This is beneficial for those playing a single-player game or something non-competitive to seamlessly change to their competitive setup. The AORUS FO27Q3 is available on Newegg in the United States for $799 or Canada Computers in Canada $1,099.

Related GIGABYTE Officially Enters AI Laptop Arena GIGABYTE Will Be Launching Seven New Laptops With AI Capabilities.

4K and Future Proofing

The AORUS FO32U2 is offered in a standard version and in a Pro version (aka FO32U2 Pro) offering 4K visuals on a QD-OLED panel while also supporting 8K resolution with the Pro. These are 32-inch monitors, but the Pro offers future proofing with a DisplayPort 2.1 UHBR20 connection. This allows for 4K resolution with a 240Hz refresh rate or 8K resolution with 60Hz refresh rate without Display Stream Compression. The UHBR20 (Ultra-High Bit Rate 20) certification enables 80 Gbps of video bandwidth as compared to 40 from UHBR 10 or 54 from UHBR 13.5. Along with the Resolution Switch and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, monitors of this caliber are unmatched with this technology currently. The FO32U2 Pro is listed on Newegg for $1,299 and Canada Computers for $1,799.

The non-Pro version of the AORUS FO32U2 will remove the future proofing but will also exceed expectations of high-end 4K gaming monitors. This monitor still offers a 240Hz refresh rate and the clearest possible picture with 99% DCI-P3 color gamut and VESA ClearMR 13000 certification. Users can also expect VESA certified DisplayHDR True Black 400 for deep blacks and up to 1000 nits of brightness. The FO32U2 will also be perfect for console play, watching movies and content editing. The FO32U2 (non-Pro) is listed on Newegg for $1,099 and Canada Computers for $1,499.