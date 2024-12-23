AMD's Radeon GPU series is currently in the 7000 series with a range of graphics cards to suit everyone's needs. The baseline RX 7600 presents a premiere 1080p gaming experience while the top-of-the-line RX 7900 XTX offers a top price-to-performance experience with the aim being 4K gaming with ray tracing capabilities. Manufacturer GIGABYTE offers a version of each of these Radeon cards with unique cooling solutions and aesthetic designs that will have all PC builds truly stand out. With RGB Fusion allowing for lighting changes that feature 16.7 million customizable color options and various animations that can be setup via the GIGABYTE CONTROL CENTER software, there's a lot to be impressed about. The sweet spot, however, is GIGABYTE's RX 7800 XT that can do a bit of everything.

What Performance Does the RX 7800 XT Offer?

The GIGABYTE Radeon RX 7800 XT GAMING OC 16G provides quite the punch for its price. AMD technologies including FSR3, FreeSync and HYPR-RX are available out of the box. FSR3 will ensure more frames for gaming while FreeSync will remove any potential screen tearing to stabilize the experience. The RX 7800 XT offers 3840 Stream Processors with two separate clock speed profiles. GIGABYTE states that the Boost Clock is the maximum frequency achievable on the GPU running a "bursty" workload while the Game Clock is the expected speed when running typical gaming application as it's set to the Total Graphics Power of the card.

The Boost Clock on the RX 7800 XT comes in at up to 2565 MHz, which in comparison to the reference card from AMD offers an improvement over the 2430 MHZ on that card. The Game Clock offers up to 2254 MHz, which compares to only 2124 MHz on the reference card. The memory on the card is 16 GB of GDDR6 with a clock speed of 19.5 Gbps, which helps to future proof it with a high amount of video ram that games are requiring more and more of going forward. Currently, this is more than suitable for 2K and 4K gaming.

Graphics Processing Radeon™ RX 7800 XT Core Clock Boost Clock* : up to 2565 MHz (Reference card: 2430 MHz) Game Clock* : up to 2254 MHz (Reference card: 2124 MHz) Stream Processor 3840 Memory Clock 19.5 Gbps Memory Size 16 GB Memory Type GDDR6 Memory Bus 256 bit Card Bus PCI-E 4.0 Digital max resolution 7680x4320 Multi-view 4 Recommended PSU 700W Card size L=302 W=130 H=56 mm Power Connectors 8 Pin*2 PCB Form ATX Output DisplayPort 2.1*2, HDMI 2.1*2 DirectX 12 Ultimate RGB Light Side OpenGL 4.6 Accessories Quick guide

In performance testing via 3D Mark TimeSpy when comparing the reference RX 7800 XT from AMD and the GIGABYTE Radeon RX 7800 XT GAMING OC 16G, there was an advantage for the GAMING OC. For the TimeSpy 2K, the GAMING OC garnered a score of 18734 while the reference card netted only an 18201. In TimeSpy 4K, the GAMING OC clocked in at 9287 while the reference card was only able to hit an 8915.

The GAMING OC achieved a Boost Clock of 2565 MHz while testing and a 2254 MHz for the Game Clock. The GIGABYTE test bench included a GIGABYTE x570 AORUS XTREME motherboard, an AMD Ryzen 5 3500, Kingston Hyperx 3333 DDR4 dual-channel 16GB of RAM at 2400 MHz, a GIGABYTE GPGM30512GB (512 GB) SSD and Windows 11 22H2 (Build 22621.2134). These specs would make the system heavily rely on the GPU.

GIGABYTE does recommend at least a 700W power supply in the setup to get the most out of its RX 7800 XT. The card length comes in at 302mm and includes two DisplayPort 2.1 ports and two HDMI 2.1 ports for display connectivity. GIGABYTE also includes a power indicator on the card, itself, to alert gamers of any potential issues with power connections.

If there are no lights above the power ports, then everything is good. If the power cable becomes disconnected, a solid light will appear while it will blink if there's an abnormal issue with the power coming across. GIGABYTE offers a dual bios for the card with the factory default being set to Overclock mode for the best performance. The option to change the dipswitch directly on the card also offers a Silent Mode for a quieter experience.