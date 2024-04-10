Key Takeaways Power up your guardian strategically to get an edge in Gigantic's action-packed gameplay loop.

The original Gigantic was a free-to-play MOBA that offered up asymmetrical gameplay and 5-on-5 action with a bright art style, but never quite captured a big enough audience. The game hit PC and Xbox One with a lot of polish compared to other free-to-play titles and focused on not only taking out enemies, but also protecting their large guardian -- or taking them out depending on the side you're on.

Gigantic's gameplay loop involves an action-focused pre-Guardian loop where you find stations throughout the environment to power up your guardian and doing things like killing foes or their side creatures can get you power as well. Having multiple methods of gathering power allows folks to either camp a bit or be all-out with action.

Big Bosses, Bigger Fun

The ability to work together to not only take out enemies, but also use your guardian to take out the rivals' guardian is a riot. Like other online games, you have a variety of character classes to choose from with twenty total heroes to work with. Tanks can do a ton of damage and survive a lot, while the damage types are great for hitting and running and dealing damage quickly, but they need to avoid taking damage. Healers enable the team to survive more and can swing the tide in favor of your team if they're properly used.

In my time with the game today, I've been loving Beckett as she's super-fast and has both longer-ranged fast machine gun-style attacks alongside slower, but heavy-damaging shotgun blasts as well. Those who feel more bold can go with a melee-centric character like Tyto the Swift, who is very much a glass cannon because he deals out a lot of damage with his sword slashes, but he's a nightmare to use if you get surrounded.

Fortune Favors Bold Players

There's a healthy risk-reward element to every class and it's a blast to give them all a go and see which one you prefer. The game really never had a fair chance to succeed as it was only around for a year before being taken offline. One year to gauge success for any game, let alone an online-centric one is nothing and no game really had this same kind of concept about it either.

A Second Chance at Life

Fortunately now, beyond being out on PC and Xbox, it's also hitting PlayStation consoles and it has a rock-bottom buy-in price of $19.99 across the board with a 20% launch discount taking it to $15.99. Those who use the Humble Store and have a Humble Choice account can grab it for $12.76, however, making the PC the best overall platform to buy.

I will say that it's far from a perfect experience to start out. I had issues getting it to work on PC and opted to buy it on Xbox as well and have had a far better time on that platform getting things to work properly -- although I'm sure servers are getting slammed heavily on day one, so hopefully the issues are worked out in time. You can buy it on Steam or via the Humble Store or Xbox/PlayStation for console playback.

Check out the launch trailer for Gigantic Rampage Edition here.