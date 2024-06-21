Key Takeaways Get Gigantic: Rampage Edition for free on Epic Games Store until June 26, with no difference from the paid version.

New features include crossplay support, new game modes, heroes, maps, and gameplay improvements.

Say goodbye to microtransactions - unlock all content with in-game currency; two gameplay modes available: Clash and Rush.

Developer Abstraction Games’ 5v5 MOBA hero shooter Gigantic: Rampage Edition is now available for free. For a limited time (June 20 through June 26), players can nab a free copy of the game through Epic Games Store. While it is free, the downloaded version will be exactly the same as the one being sold on your platform of choice.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Improved Gameplay Changes in Rampage Edition

Released April 9, Gigantic: Rampage Edition invites players into a fast-paced, energetic multiplayer environment. The team-based game offers a large roster of twenty-five playable heroes, each with their own special abilities. Each team consists of five players working to take down the enemy’s Guardian while protecting their own. The Rampage Edition merges existing content with new features, showcasing crossplay support, a new game mode, new heroes, new maps, gameplay improvements and upgraded content.

Related Review: Gigantic: Rampage Edition Re-emerging after shutting down years ago, the hero shooter/MOBA hybrid Gigantic returns with an updated edition, but is it still fresh?

Differences Between Gigantic and Gigantic: Rampage Edition

While the original game utilized microtransactions, Rampage Edition is proud to have eliminated all microtransactions; players are now able to unlock all content with in-game currency earned by playing the game. The original Gigantic was free-to-play with optional purchases (similar to other games like Valorant and Overwatch). Rampage Edition, however, costs money but does not feature any further in-game purchases. Heroes, skins, emotes, you name it — they're all able to be unlocked through a bit of gameplay.

Rampage Edition offers two gameplay modes, expanding on the one available mode in the original game: Clash and Rush. Clash, which is what the old Gigantic offered as its only mode, is a more long-winded, traditional gameplay experience. Players must eliminate their opponents' monsters while casting their own; the map also changes as the match continues, making it more difficult for players to just jump in without a plan. Rush, the new mode introduced in Rampage Edition, is centered around capturing points and gaining power -- making it more inticing for players who may just want a quick, snappy game.

Which Platform(s) Are Eligible With the Limited Offer?

While available in a few other places, the free version downloaded through Epic Games Store is currently only playable on PC. Typically costing $19.99, Gigantic: Rampage Edition is available for purchase on a multitude of platforms, including PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.