Key Takeaways Gearbox Publishing and Abstraction Games released a new trailer for Gigantic: Rampage Edition showing off the game's two new maps.

The pirate town of Picaro Bay brings narrow passages, more verticality and a pirate ship for swashbuckling battles.

Heaven's Ward, meanwhile, offers an industrial setting with jump pads in a floating city, providing fast-paced action amidst caution.

Next month, Gearbox Publishing and Abstraction Games will help give Gigantic -- 2017's five-on-five MOBA/hero shooter hybrid -- a new lease on life with Gigantic: Rampage Edition, a premium version of the game with new characters, modes and maps, as mentioned in our preview last month. But that merely described the new additions, and as seeing is believing, the team has been kind enough to provide a quick new trailer for the game, showcasing the two new maps to be available at launch, Picaro Bay and Heaven's Ward.

Takin' It to the Streets

As seen in the clip below, Picaro Bay is a seaside pirate town, and with it comes narrow passageways alongside the center battlefield, more verticality via the various walkways, and even a pirate ship to have classic swashbuckling battles on. Battles that can include flinging lethal tarot cards at your opponents, but classic swashbuckling battles nonetheless. Ranged opponents can make great use of the higher ground, and melee fighters can take advantage of flank routes via the narrow passageways, allowing for a nice range of team strategies.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Heaven's Ward, meanwhile, is an industrial district that houses old power plants, factories and warehouses, and once again features a lot of narrow passageways to traverse, befitting a more urban area. There will be more than a few jump pads that players can use to get around quicker, but it should be mentioned that Heaven's Ward is also an industrial district in the floating city known as Sky City, meaning that caution will need to be exercised when it comes to getting around, whether you're hopping on the ground or flying through the air.

Related A Gigantic Return; MOBA Cult Classic Gets Revived You have been sorely missed, along with all the silly puns.

While this latest look at Gigantic: Rampage Edition may only seem like a small taste of what's to come, it is indeed still something important to show off. After all, being a hero shooter, the game is packed full of colorful characters and with equally colorful personalities, and so strong map design not only makes for exciting battles, but offers up a chance to showcase some more peeks into the world that these characters inhabit, as seen in other titles such as Overwatch. It's the little things that can sometimes help further a game's success, and we'll see if these new maps make for a grand addition to the game when Gigantic: Rampage Edition arrives for PC, XSX, PS5, XB1 and PS4 on April 19.