Gigantic was a 5v5 MOBA Hero Shooter. It was given a full released in July 2017, but it lasted only slightly beyond a single year before servers were shut down. Gigantic seemed to have become a digital corpse, the common fate of online only games when their servers go down. That is until last year when the servers were mysteriously resurrected for a two-day invite-only event, which led to some speculation that Gigantic was making its return. As is often the case, this speculation was never confirmed, as they were baseless rumors fueled by hope. That is until now, when the official announcement for Gigantic: Rampage Edition finally became real.

What is new in Gigantic?

Gigantic: Rampage Edition is touted as the definitive re-release of Gigantic. It includes all the content of the original with several new additions. New heroes, maps and game modes will be included in the new heroes will make this an expanded return. Twenty-three of the original heroes will be making a return and will be joined by two new heroes: Roland and Kajir. Roland is a hardened warrior who may have misplaced an arm but gained a grappling hook. Kajir is a feline creature who specializes in stealth but is always ready for battle. Players will be able to customize their heroes with emotes, skins and titles that can be earned by playing their favorite heroes.

A couple new maps have been added for players to rampage about. Picaro Bay is a pirate-themed arena. The pirate ship serves as a fitting spot for conflicts to be resolved, which is marked by narrow alleys to encourage dangerous combat and high levels of verticality, making certain heroes better suited for this map. Heaven's Ward is more suited for landlubbers. This industrial district is home to an old power plant, warehouses and factories. This manufacturer's paradise is the perfect setting for destruction, as there are many players for players to hide and plot ambushes.

The general idea of Gigantic: Rampage Edition is to group up in teams of five and try to destroy the opposing team's Guardian, a massive behemoth that resides on each side of the battlefield. Clash is the original game mode, blending teamwork and strategy to bring down the opponent's Guardian and a welcome return for fans of the original. Rush is the new game mode that is introduced in Rampage Edition. Rush is designed to be a more accessible and streamlined Gigantic experience that allows players to jump in and get into the action. Lastly, there is Custom mode where players can create their own matches where they can pick a map to compete against friends and refine their skills. Or to simply observe the carnage in spectator mode.

What's the verdict?

After playing a few matches of Gigantic: Rampage Edition, it was easy to see the appeal of the game. The gameplay does fit the adage of easy to learn, difficult to master. This is especially true due to how differently each player handles from each other. Some characters are quick, others not so much. Some specialize in melee attacks while others prefer to strike from afar. Different agility sets make some characters amazing for certain maps while others can feel kind of useless. One of the nice features is after the player is defeated, they can switch to a different character if their chosen one isn't working out too well, which is a great way to quickly learn how everyone plays. The games consisted of trying to raise the power level to one hundred percent, which is done by defeating members of the other team or capturing energy from certain points on the map. Once the power is full a countdown begins which leads to a brief period of vulnerability for the enemy team's Guardian. This process gets repeated until one Guardian is destroyed.

Gigantic: Rampage Edition is developed by Abstraction Games and will be published by Gearbox Publishing. The original Gigantic was free to play and riddled with microtransactions. Gigantic: Premium Edition will contain no such microtransactions as everything can be unlocked through game progression. The scheduled launch date is April 9 with a MSRP of $19.99. Gigantic: Rampage Edition will be launching on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. Cross-play across all platforms will be available at the time of release. Following the launch a ranked mode and new character skins will be released.