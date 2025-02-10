Marzanna's Sanction

Select 1 tile within 6 tiles, and deal AoE Freeze damage equal to 50% of your attack power to all enemy targets within 2 tiles of it, creating a Frost tile for 2 turns. Enhance this skill the next time it is used, damage increases to 70%, and the target receives Frigid for 1 turn. This enhancement cannot be triggered again until used. When your Confectance Index reaches full, the skill can be immediately used again.