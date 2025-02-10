There are many characters in Girls' Frontline 2: Exilium to find in monthly banners. One addition to the cast is the sniper, Dushevnaya. This sniper character is more of a support sniper that will aid the party in some unique ways that other characters in the same class might not specialize in.
Dushevnaya’s Abilities
This offensive support specializes in buffing ice-based damage dealers.
|
Ability Name
|
Ability Description
|
Daybreak
|
Select 1 enemy target within 8 tiles and deal Physical damage equal to 80% of your attack power.
|
Hero’s Code
|
Select 1 enemy target within 8 tiles and deal Physical damage equal to 110% of your attack power. When an enemy unit with Freeze damage debuff dies, it gains 1 stack of Ice's Grace.
|
Marzanna's Sanction
|
Select 1 tile within 6 tiles, and deal AoE Freeze damage equal to 50% of your attack power to all enemy targets within 2 tiles of it, creating a Frost tile for 2 turns. Enhance this skill the next time it is used, damage increases to 70%, and the target receives Frigid for 1 turn. This enhancement cannot be triggered again until used. When your Confectance Index reaches full, the skill can be immediately used again.
|
Book of Prophecy
|
This ultimate ability will apply 1 stack of Artic Benediction to all friendly units within 7 tiles. Gain 2 points of Confectance Index and gain Glacial Domain for 2 turns. While in the Glacial Domain, if your Confectance Index is 0 at the end of your turn, gain 2 points of Confectance Index.
|
Blessed Artwork
|
This passive skill will increase damage dealt by all friendly units by 10%, with an additional 10% increase in Freeze damage. Gain 2 points of Confectance Index at the end of the turn. When your HP is above 80%, reduce the Stability Damage taken by 1 point, and gain Insight. While you have Insight, increase the range of all non-Ultimate Active Skills and Support attacks by 1 tile.