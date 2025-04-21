Summary Dunk City Dynasty offers 3v3 and 5v5 modes with NBA stars and unique gameplay mechanics.

Pre-register for exclusive in-game rewards and help unlock additional community-wide rewards.

The Philippines server shuts down, but players can transfer their accounts and progress to the global server.

The courts are heating up, and it's not just because of the hot summer weather, but because Dunk City Dynasty, the newest streetball mobile game from NetEase Games (the developers of Marvel Rivals), is officially opening registrations for what could be your next go-to basketball game available on iOS and Android. And yes, this game features your favorite NBA stars including Luka Doncic, Steph Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant, Jason Tatum and more.