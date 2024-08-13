Key Takeaways Glover & Top Racer PS4/PS5 physical releases announced by Physical Mania.

Glover PC port received mixed reviews, console versions hopefully will improve.

Top Racer Collection includes online functionality, better Steam response.

Retro games Glover and the Top Racer Collection will be getting physical releases for the PS4 and PS5 (Glover's only PS4). The publisher Physical Mania is asking fans to sign up for news via email through its website.

Glover and Top Racer Collection Gain Physical Releases on PS4 and PS5

A cult-favorite 3D platformer from the Nintendo 64 Glover already has a release on PC, but it will be launching for consoles (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Switch) sometime in the second half of 2024. The PS4 version will be getting a physical release by Physical Media, a subsidiary of Piko Interactive, which is helping develop the port of Glover for modern systems.

Unfortunately, the recent Glover port hasn't been received particularly well on Steam with a Mixed review response. "The crystal ball used to be transparent and looked awesome for N64," said a reviewer Clivey, complaining about the graphical issues compared to the original N64 release. "Now it's opaque and looks laughably poor." Hopefully, the console versions will be superior to the PC release.

The Top Racer Collection includes three games: Top Racer, Top Racer 2, and Top Racer 3000. It launched back in March but will be getting a physical edition as well. This collection, like Street Fighter's recently, includes online functionality, making this potentially the best versions of the SNES classics. The response to this release has been much better than Glover on Steam. It has a Very Positive score on its store listing. One Steam user Luxer said they "would recommend it for those who want to relive that childhood, but this may not grab attention to new players wanting to play another racing game."

This collection of racing games unfortunately only has a Fair rating on OpenCritic with a decent 72 Top Critic Average. We gave it a four out of five star review, however. "The Top Racer Collection features a lot of the same core gameplay across its four titles, but each of them excels at what it does," said the review. "Those craving something new in the arcade racing realm who missed out on the series in its 16-bit heyday should check this out."

Latin American publisher QUByte Interactive has been assisting with the development of both of these remasters. It has been using its Emulation Engine to help older games get the spotlight in a modern era. QUByte has also released the fighting game collection for the Breakers series and the Beat-Em-Em Archives, which includes 90s game Iron Commando and Legend.