Key Takeaways Dive into the Multiverse of Nonsense for new areas, abilities, and skins.

Explore a cartoon city, mythic mountaintop, and more in this sandbox adventure filled with surprises and chaos.

Save the multiverse by collecting "Instability Stones" with new goat gears like electric horns and a bubble machine.

Goat Simulator 3 gets its first installment of DLC today on both PC and consoles with the introduction of Multiverse of Nonsense to the game. Those that choose to check it out will be treated not only to new areas but also to world events, more story, new abilities, new skins and new sights to see.

Multiverse of Nonsense brings an entirely new sandbox to Goat Simulator 3, one that features three major areas to explore and cause chaos in. These new areas include a cartoon city, a mountaintop covered in mythological trappings and even a city in which everyone was absolutely obsessed with a game called "Human Simulator."

Players can goat their way through a variety of unexpected places in Multiverse of Nonsense.

These aren't the only locations that players will get to put their goat-ing skills to work in, though. The world is filled with portals to other places, even ones that have almost nothing to do with Goat Simulator. In fact, there is at least one that fans of Coffee Stain Studios' other works will likely be familiar with.

As for what the goat is actually trying to accomplish this time around, it's basically on a mission to save the multiverse. Supposedly, all it'll take is to explore the world and collect all the "Instability Stones," but could it really be that simple? At any rate, players will have access to several new goat gears to help them save the world and get the job done, including electric horns, flying hammers and a bubble machine.

Will these actually help? Who's to say? At least fans will be able to fulfill their long-held dreams of playing as a capybara instead of a goat, thanks to a newly added skin. This, according to Coffee Stain Studios, isn't it for Goat Simulator 3 either, so fans should make sure to stay tuned for more info in the coming months.