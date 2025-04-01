Announced during the Goat Direct on Tuesday, Coffee Stain North has confirmed a free Goat Simulator 3 update called the Gifts from the Rifts. 27 new gears (one is a mystery) and a costume based on the YouTooz Plushie Pilgor are now available in Goat Simulator 3 to help celebrate the 10th anniversary of this crazy series.

In addition to the new content, there will be two events to take part in with this update. San Angora will also welcome the Plushie Pilgor into the game, which has every person or object it comes across turn into a plaything.

During the Goat Direct, Coffee Stain North teased the next DLC expansion for Goat Simulator 3. It has the goat in a desert-like landscape. It is very short, but we do know it will take place in San Angora.

"We hope you enjoyed the showcase right to the end and saw our ominous teaser for something else exciting, too," said creative director Santiago Ferraro in a press release. "Is it top secret? Yes. Is it super cool? Also yes. Will we be elaborating any further? Absolutely not.” The silliness of the quote matches the aura of the franchise to a tee.