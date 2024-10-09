Goat Simulator Remastered is bumping onto your PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC soon as its release date has been revealed. It will come with all the DLC previously released for the original game and a bunch of graphical upgrades.

Close

You'll be able to cause chaos in the open sandbox again when Goat Simulator Remastered launches on November 7. There are all sorts of graphical updates including revamped foliage, lighting, VFX, and animations. The Steam listing says the game will have the "prettiest leaves you’ll see in a Goat Sim game excluding Goat Simulator 3."

Despite all the improvements, however, developer Coffee Stain Studios has made sure that the physics-based bugs are still present. It's promised on the Steam listing that the game's "as buggy as you remember - just because it's a remaster doesn’t mean we haven’t left in an unhealthy dose of physics-based bugs because why not?"

Goat Simulator Remastered comes with the following DLC packs, including one that was previously exclusive to mobile:

Goat City Bay

Goat MMO

Goat Z

PAYDAY

Waste Of Space

(Mobile) Buck to School

In addition to the visual upgrades and the DLC, there's a new mutator menu. It "lets you mix and match goats to your heart's content," according to the Steam listing. Hopefully, plenty of chaos can be brewed with this new feature.

There are all sorts of graphical updates including revamped foliage, lighting, VFX, and animations.

The funny thing about the existence of Goat Simulator Remastered is that the publisher and developer are telling you to invest your money elsewhere. "We’ve said it before, but you should absolutely be spending your money on something else, like a neat hat, a pile of bricks, or maybe pool your money together with your friends and buy a real goat," says the Steam listing. The hilarity of the goat's antics, however, might be worth the expense, especially if you haven't played this silly game before.

This Silly Game Launched 10 Years Ago

The original game was named as one of our editor's (at the time) best games of 2014. "Goat Simulator is a stupid idea, but it benefits so much from that," said Alex Carlson. "Coffee Stain Studios’ exercise in absurdity is a mesmerizing one, one that abandons all obligations to coherence and aims to make a game fun, first and foremost."

Since Goat Simulator's release on Steam in 2014, it has received a Very Positive score from over 52,000 reviews. Many have enjoyed the mania of this goat-based game "It acknowledges its silly premise and gets a surprising amount of mileage out of it," said our sister site GameRant's review.