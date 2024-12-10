God of War Ragnarök art director Raf Grassetti left Netflix Games earlier this year and is now working at Naughty Dog in an undisclosed position. Grassetti confirmed the news on X on Monday.

Talented Art Director Joins Naughty Dog

With over 1.4 million views on X, Grassetti posted an image of Naughty Dog's logo, stating he's starting a "new chapter." Unfortunately, we don't know what project he is working on. There is more than one video game in development at the legendary developer. Naughty Dog President told Logically Speaking (via Games Radar) that his next project is "really ambitious" and hard to make. In fact, he knows it's going to "stress members of the team out," but he's trying to find a way to "make it a joyous experience for [himself] and everybody else on the team."

It has recently been confirmed that Joel actor Troy Baker will return for a new Naughty Dog project. He confirmed the news in a GQ profile article earlier in November.

Related The Last of Us: Co-Creator Hints at Possible Third Entry Druckmann acknowledged having a conceptual idea for the next chapter that excites him as much as the concepts behind the first two games.

Naughty Dog's last release is The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered. It brought a new rogue-like survival mode called No Return and a bunch of graphical upgrades, such as 4K native output in Fidelity mode. "The same level of detail, brilliant performances and haunting soundtrack that made The Last of Us Part II the total package presentation-wise are all back," said our 5/5 review for the remaster. "Naughty Dog’s technical work has always been industry-defining and the continuing excellence of The Last of Us Part II’s presentation through this remaster genuinely shows just how masterful the studio is."

Close

God of War: Ragnarök is Also Legendary

The Last of Us is not the only critically acclaimed series from PlayStation. There is also the new God of War titles that acted as a reboot to the series, taking place in Norse mythology rather than Greek. Kratos has a son called Atreus in these new entries, and the past two adventures have showcased a wonderful father-son relationship that's tested by the mighty Norse gods like Thor and Odin. Grassetti's work on these two games has been outstanding.

Naughty Dog President told Logically Speaking (via Games Radar) that his next project is "really ambitious" and hard to make. In fact, he knows it's going to "stress members of the team out," but he's trying to find a way to "make it a joyous experience for [himself] and everybody else on the team."

"God of War Ragnarök is a gorgeous game, delivering detailed worlds, intricate character models (especially Kratos), realistic hair, fur rendering and weather effects," said our review for the sequel. "What helps push Ragnarök's presentation is the attention to detail in character modeling and animation."

"The game is polished to a sheen, with near-perfect performance and the same incredible graphics as its PlayStation counterpart," also said GameRant's review of the PC port.