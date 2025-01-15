The PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium January 2025 lineup certainly starts the year off strong with big hitters like God of War: Ragnarok and Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name on the subscription service. It will also have a classic Indiana Jones PS2 title to play on PS4 and PS5 for those who have PS Plus Premium.

God of War: Ragnarok Makes Its PlayStation Plus Extra Debut

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers will be able to enjoy the majestic sequel God of War: Ragnarok, starting January 21, in addition to many other games. According to the PlayStation Blog, the PlayStation Plus Extra lineup for January includes the following:

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name

Atlas Fallen: Reign of Sand

SD Gundam Battle Alliance

Sayanora Wild Hearts

ANNO: Mutationem

Orcs Must Die! 3

Citizen Sleeper

Poker Club

For those who have PS Plus Premium, you'll be able to play Indiana Jones and the Staff of Kings from the PS2, and the PS1 classic sequel MediEvil II.

Don't sleep on Sayanora Wild Hearts, which received a 4.5/5 score from Hardcore Gamer's review.

The PlayStation Blog explains that the 2009-released Indiana Jones and the Staff of Kings, features up-rendering, rewind, quick save, and custom video filters. This seems to be a way to get PlayStation fans excited for the upcoming port of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, which launched to great reviews in December for Xbox and PC.

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name also makes its way to PlayStation Plus in January 2025.

God of War: Ragnarok and Like a Dragon Gaiden are Highlights

God of War: Ragnarok is arguably the highlight of January 2025's lineup for those who haven't experienced the game yet. It has a 92 Top Critic Average on OpenCritic and 97% of critics recommend the sequel. It even has a 100 Player Rating by fans.

"The story is bigger, bolder and filled with engrossing twists and narrative moments, yet never forgets its characters and their personal stories," said our review. "Visiting the nine realms is fantastic, though the quality of each varies greatly."

When God of War: Ragnarok first launched on PS4 and PS5 in November 2022, it became PlayStation's fastest-selling first-party game launch. The game has also launched on PC through Steam and has a Very Positive rating by almost 16,000 users.

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name also received its flowers in 2023 with an 80 Top Critic average on OpenCritic. It was given a 4/5 rating by Hardcore Gamer. "Treading the path well-traveled, Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name -- far from the most radical of entries in the series -- remains a delightful example of Ryu Ga Goktoku's knack for high drama, wild antics and all-round time thoroughly well spent," our review said.