Almost two years since its initial launch on PS4 and PS5, God of War Ragnarok is finally available on PC, and to say that the port is a bit of a mixed bag would be an understatement. The re-release was met with skepticism even before launch due to its PSN requirement and massive file size, but it turns out those were the least of its problems. From weird audio glitches and memory leaks to constant crashes, God of War Ragnarok on PC is an exercise in frustration caused by a myriad of technical issues. If you can get past them, or if you’re lucky enough to not run into any of these issues, you’ll find a solid, if somewhat repetitive sequel that picks up right where the original left off.

Looks Better, Runs Worse

Close

Before we delve into why the port is a disappointment, let’s talk about some of the positives because it’s definitely not all bad. First off, God of War Ragnarok looks stunning and comes with all the bells and whistles you would expect from a modern PC game. We’re talking unlocked framerates, support for ultrawide and 4K monitors, integrated upscaling and low latency technologies, and various other visual enhancements. The port is also Steam Deck verified, which is always good news for those who prefer to play on the go.

Unfortunately, there’s no FOV slider in God of War Ragnarok, but that’s to be expected. The game often uses the camera as a storytelling tool and adding the option to change the field of view would have likely cause a variety of problems. As far as the controls are concerned, you can expect full support for mouse and keyboard complete with customizable bindings, although I would personally recommend using a controller instead. The game was designed with controllers in mind and while mouse and keyboard work fine for the most part, the movement and aiming can feel wonky at times.

Performance-wise, it’s mostly a coin toss. The game launched with serious technical issues that caused constant crashes for lots of players, myself included. For the first week or so after launch, I could not play for more than 20–30 minutes without getting a crash or running into some other problem that put a damper on my progress. Things improved tremendously after the first couple of patches, but for me the game was virtually unplayable until the third major patch. These patches didn’t fix everything for everyone, but they’re a sign that the developers are doing their best to improve things on their end. Still, Ragnarok is a step backward for Sony when it comes to their PC ports, most of which performed better than expected at launch.

Mostly Solid Combat, But Lots of Boring Enemies

Close

God of War Ragnarok’s combat feels almost identical to that of its predecessor, for better or worse. There are a couple of new combos and mildly-interesting companion abilities to look forward to, but there's nothing to write home about. Sony went with the old “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” adage when designing the combat system, and it’s mostly still a blast once you get into the rhythm of it. Whether you’re freezing and chopping enemies to bits with the Leviathan Axe or flinging them about with the Blades of Chaos before turning into a rage monster and beating them to a pulp with your bare fists, there’s a lot to love about God of War Ragnarok’s combat system. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said about most of the enemies you’ll be fighting throughout.

God of War Ragnarok suffers from a lack of enemy variety, a fact that quickly becomes obvious after you spend the first several hours of the game fighting the same handful of mobs. Things get more varied as you start exploring other realms, but I always found it odd that each realm only features a couple of new enemies. Stranger still, some enemies can be found in multiple realms, and they’re not necessarily the type of enemies you’d expect either. Sure, it makes perfect sense to run into Odin’s forces everywhere you go, but why are the same pesky lizards I fought in Midgard now bothering me in Vanaheim? At times, it feels like everywhere you go in this game you’ll eventually run into the same annoying enemies or some sort of variation of them.

To make matters worse, a lot of trash mobs in God of War Ragnarok are unreasonably strong. While Kratos can hold his own against powerful gods and building-sized bosses, he can quickly fall to a small group of half-naked barbarians and their mangy dogs. I don’t think I died more than once to any of the many bosses, yet I constantly found myself getting annihilated by over-sized frog creatures and little exploding lizards. There’s just something off about going toe-to-toe with a thirty-foot monster only to then struggle to beat a bunch of trash mobs. The balancing issues become even more apparent whenever you play as Atreus and blaze through every encounter without breaking a sweat. For some reason, Atreus is stronger than Kratos in combat, but only when he's the protagonist. As a companion, he has little to no impact during fights.

Teenage Drama