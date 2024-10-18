It was in March 2022 that Amazon Prime first started getting serious about adapting Sony's God of War series for television. In December of the same year, Amazon went all in by officially greenlighting the series for production. Today, though, the old adage came into play: two steps forward, one (massive) step back.

Starting from Scratch

Deadline dropped the news that Amazon MGM Studios is essentially starting from scratch with the planned adaptation. Originally set to be helmed by the trio of Rafe Judkins (showrunner/executive producer), Hawk Ostby (executive producer), and Mark Fergus (executive producer), the studio has now decided to part from the team and go with an entirely new writing team and leadership.

The specific reasoning for the change of direction isn't immediately clear. Deadline states that both Sony and Amazon "praised" the scripts that the Judkins, Ostby, and Fergus team delivered. It was ultimately decided, however, to move the project in a different creative direction.

When initially announced, Amazon's God of War TV series was teased as an adaptation of the incredible God of War video game soft reboot from 2008. This evolution of the long-running PlayStation franchise saw Kratos attempting to rehabilitate his former angry and violent ways as he attempted to bond with his son, Atreus, following the loss of Kratos' wife and Atreus' mother. Now, it's anyone's guess which iteration of Kratos, who has been a PlayStation icon/mascot since 2005, we'll see on TV.

It's probably still safe to speculate that the latest incarnation of Amazon/Sony's God of War TV series will be based on the 2008 PlayStation title. While the crew of Rafe Judkins, Hawk Ostby, and Mark Fergus are out, the Sony Santa Monica Studio duo of Cory Barlog and Yumi Yang are still attached as executive producers. Barlog is heavily regarded as the lead visionary of the series' more modern direction.

"The Waiting is the Hardest Part"

While the God of War TV series' delay is sure to be a bummer for many, there's still another adaptation in the works with an imminent release. Amazon Prime announced Secret Levels at Gamescom earlier this year. Secret Levels is an animated anthology show that's in development courtesy of Blur Studio. Arriving in December, the series will feature fifteen episodes set in the world of fifteen different game franchises. Some of the highlights include Sifu, Mega Man, Dungeons & Dragons, Pac-Man, and you guessed it, God of War. You can see the series' exciting teaser trailer below: