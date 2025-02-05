The modern-day Godzilla vs. Kong series has led to a new era in kaiju/giant monster movies and the genre has always been ideal for gaming over the decades. From the earlier days of gaming with franchises like Rampage to King of the Monsters and more modern-day franchises like War of the Monsters, we have seen countless giant monster games over the decades. Now, the day of licensed games has largely shifted to mobile-centric experiences and we're seeing that happen with Godzilla x Kong: Titan Chasers. Coming to iOS and Android devices on February 25, Titan Chasers is set in the Legendary Monsterverse and offers up a blend of 3D map usage and a turn-based RPG.

The trailer shows off nice-looking graphics and turn-based RPG gameplay briefly alongside base usage. There appears to be a blend of shorter-range weapons to use alongside a plethora of guns as well. It looks like the goal will be to have battles and then explore the map, find new battles and capture Superspecies to progress. When the game is released at the end of the month, we'll get a much clearer idea of what things look like for minute-to-minute gameplay, but the brief glimpses look promising.

RPG Warfare

The RPG format is a good one for the purposes of scale as the player's team is shown behind the back and they look tiny - making the combat facing off with much larger foes seem even more impressive. Weapon variety looks solid and they're offering pre-registration bonuses as well. Doing so gets you a Death Jackal, which is seemingly going to be a Superspecies unlock alongside instant XP, instant extra resources and other boosts as well. It's nice to have an incentive to hop on the train early and presumably, there will also be things like daily login bonuses as well as is the norm for mobile games.

The unlocks will be available when you play the game on the opening day on February 25 and it's an intrguing concept for a licensed kaiju game. We're seeing more RPG action with the Godzilla franchise as a whole with the voxel-based RPG coming out soon too and the SNES era had a Godzilla strategy game as well. This being on mobile should give it a large fanbase right away and hopefully it has a long shelflife because the concept has potential.