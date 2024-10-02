Sometimes the best option is to toss everything into a blender and see if you get a smoothie or a slurry. Card game? Sure! Board game? Absolutely! Game show setting? Can't see why not. Story mode with cut-scenes more than a little reminiscent of one of the two developers' previous games, 3 Out Of 10? Bring it! Exploding trains? There is no combination of ingredients that can't be improved by exploding trains, so that's a definite Yes. Battle Train is all this and more, and even released a demo two months back to give a taste of the mechanical carnage ahead. As of today it's also released a Kickstarter to help with the pending launch, not to mention grown the demo beyond all reasonable expectations.

Incontrovertible Proof That All Game Shows Should Feature Explosions

The gist of Battle Train is that you're a contestant on the most popular game show in the world, and you might even be able to take on the ultimate champion, the Supreme President Conductor, if you can build the right deck and learn to play with enough skill. It's the dream, although granted one that every contestant of the last thirty years of the show has had dashed against the harsh tracks of failure. Supreme President Conductor Aalvado likes to think of himself as unbeatable, and while there's decades worth of evidence to back this up that's no reason not to try to take him down at last.

The way Battle Train is played is that each player has a hand of cards and an energy pool of crystals. The board is a grid with stations on either side plus a few depots in the middle, and the object is to play track cards to create a rail line running from your station to your opponent's. Each turn you can play as many cards as you've got energy for, and the secret to victory is not just laying down a snakey rail line but making sure that the bonuses it connects to aren't helping your opponent as well. Track is neutral and doesn't care who's connected to it, so every move is a battle to maximize resources while destroying the other player's access to them until the final train rolls into their station in a victorious explosion.

The Battle Train Kickstarter can be found here, and while it's got a link to the expanded Steam demo here it is anyway. The game is a lot of things all at once, but at heart it's a whole bunch of fun goofy weirdness that brings its card/board game to life. As tactical and strategic as it can get, there's always a sense of humor underpinning the works to make victory more entertaining or a losing hand or strategy go down easier. Game shows are inherently insane anyway, so the biggest game show the world has ever seen was never going to try for normalcy.