Key Takeaways This jump to PlayStation brings Gordian Quest's challenging quests and customizable gameplay to more players on PS4 and PS5.

Three gameplay modes offer a variety of RPG experiences, from the story-focused Campaign mode to endless roguelite quests in Realm mode and exploration in Adventure mode.

With ten unique heroes, rich customization options, and personalized quests, players can strategically navigate Gordian Quest's turn-based encounters for varied outcomes.

Mixed Realms’ deck-building RPG, Gordian Quest, has finally made the jump from PC to Playstation, giving those playing on both PS4 and PS5 the chance to take on the quest to save its realm of Wrendia. To see the task done, players have to put themselves through their paces, with final victory only coming through the right combination of skill, luck and experience.

In Gordian Quest, players are invited to the world of Wrendia, a place that was already lost to darkness a while ago. It’s a world where criminals and other evildoers thrive, but there is still apparently some hope of bringing it back, if only just a touch.

Exactly how players will go about saving it will depend on a number of factors, including the mode one selects and the sorts of landscapes Gordian Quest generates. Players will also be confronted with tough decisions, the consequences of which can apparently have far-reaching effects. Choose well, and Wrendia could enter into a new golden age of plenty, but choose poorly, and one could very well watch it plunge into even greater darkness.

With three main modes and lots of customization, players can enjoy a wide range of RPG experiences in Gordian Quest.

Gordian Quest features three main modes: Campaign, Realm and Adventure. Campaign lets players go through the story and try to save the world, while Realm challenges them with endless roguelite quests. Meanwhile, Adventure mode focuses more on exploration and perhaps also a bit more on forging one’s own story. Other key features include:

Ten Unique Heroes: Each character has their own playstyle, with featured classes including the Swordhand, Druid, Golemancer among others.

Rich Customization: With about 800 passive and active skills in total to choose from, players can tailor their characters to fit their strategy and tear through the game's turn-based encounters.

Personalized Quests: Gordian Quest runs can vary greatly thanks to limitless loot to collect, several difficulty options to choose from, dice rolls and decision-making.

Gordian Quest is available now on PC, PlayStation 4 and PS5