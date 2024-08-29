Key Takeaways Gori: Cuddly Carnage is a unique, intense game set in a futuristic world with killer unicorns and toys.

Developed by Angry Demon Studios and Wired Productions, the game features fast-paced combat and hoverboarding action.

Critics have praised Gori for its gameplay and authenticity, offering an option to toggle blood and gore features.

During this packed month of game releases with Black Myth: Wukong, Star Wars: Outlaws and Visions of Mana making their debuts, there’s only so many titles that you can play. How do you know which one you’ll choose? It’s simple… Gori: Cuddly Carnage! Who can say no to such an adorable cat tasked with saving the world from killer unicorns? For those who are feline curious, check out this trailer to get a taste of what’s in store:

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Look What the Cat Dragged In!

Close

Developed by Angry Demon Studios and published by Wired Productions, Gori: Cuddly Carnage transports you to a futuristic version of Earth where humanity has been destroyed and taken over by the Adorable Army, a militia of deadly unicorns, freaky jack-in-the-boxes and toys that have seen better days. When faced with saving the world, Gori, F.R.A.N.K and CH1-P, are the ones up to the task. With razor sharp fangs and blades, Gori and F.R.A.N.K shred their way through obstacles, as well as those killer unicorns.

Related Having Fun, Talking About Pawsome Stuff with the Copycat Developers We got a chance to chat with Samantha Cable and Kostia Liakhov, founders of Spoonful of Wonder, about their upcoming game Copycat.

In celebration of the launch of Gori: Cuddly Carnage, co-founder of Angry Demon Studio, John Kalderon, commented on the release by stating:

“Imagine if a Death Metal band ran their tour bus into a toy store—that’s the chaotic, colorful, and adrenaline-pumping experience we’ve crafted. Our team has poured our hearts into creating this game which blends fast-paced hoverboarding action with intense combat in a world that’s as wild as it is fun. We hope you enjoy playing Gori as much as we’ve enjoyed creating it. Thank you for your support!”

For Wired Productions, this marks their first collaboration with the Swedish-based game developers. To comment, Managing Director of Wired Productions, Leo Zullo, stated:

“Five years of indie passion and high energy has gone into this kitty, and we’re so proud that we get to help get it into the hands of every fan to play. It’s a total trip and a true gem of an experience.”

Related Review: Gori: Cuddly Carnage Despite its flaws, Gori: Cuddly Carnage claws out a place in the hack and slash genre.

Imagine if a Death Metal band ran their tour bus into a toy store -- that’s the chaotic, colorful, and adrenaline-pumping experience we’ve crafted.

The game has been receiving good reviews from critics. Hardcore Gamer recently reviewed the title, praising it for its intense gameplay and authenticity. When you look at the current gaming market, there isn’t a game like Gori: Cuddly Carnage. For those who might be squeamish about blood and gore, there is an option to toggle those features and use unicorn ‘purple juice,’ which actually makes the experience less gruesome, personally. Regardless of your preference, this game is a fur-ball of adrenaline and thrills, and is a standout among this month's releases.

Gori: Cuddly Carnage launches today on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC.