Polyphony Digital has announced its latest update to Gran Turismo 7, and it is quite substantial. The update includes not only a new track and new cars, but a physics update to the car handling in the game. While there isn't much details on how the physics update will work, currently, the other additions are concrete. Round 1 of the Gran Turismo World Series was held over the weekend in Montreal, Canada, and this announcement was shared during the event. The 1.49 update is slated to go live on Thursday, July 25. You can watch the full trailer here for the 1.49 update.

Couple of Euro Big Boys

There will be six cars in total that are added in the 1.49 update. These cars are the 2007 Ferrari 430 Scuderia, the legendary 1997 BMW M3, the 2008 Lamborghini Gallardo LP-560-4, a new Vision GT car with the Genesis X Gran Racer Vision Gran Turismo Concept, the legendary 1998 Subaru Impreza Rally Car and the 2016 RUF RGT 4.2. This update also adds new wheel selection for cars to help further customize their looks.

The new physics may simply come from the addition of new tire compounds. These are sponsored by Michelin and players have the choice to purchase these tires with various compounds in the game. The trailer followed up the announcement of the new physics with the Subaru Impreza Rally Car on a dirt course, so handling could just be for these rally cars. Players can certainly expect changes to the car handling, but to what degree, won't come until its announced. Reportedly the Gran Turismo World Series included these physics changes already.

New But Old Circuit

The circuit that has been pure eye candy for the franchise dating back to Gran Turismo 5 is the Eiger Nordwand. The track features a backdrop of the Swiss Alps and four different layouts, traditionally. These doesn't include the reverse track runs available in both Gran Turismo 5 and Gran Turismo 6. The track will be surely updated for modern consoles to stand out visually, as it has in the past. The track has always been fairly narrow with a ton of elevation changes. It would not be surprising to see a snow version of this track for rally cars to use. This update also brings back more revisited assets with only one new car that really isn't a car at all since it is a Vision Gran Turismo version.