The November update for Gran Turismo 7 has officially been revealed and will be available on November 21 for both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 versions of the game. This update is highlighted by five cars with some other additions included, but the cars are once again the stars. Two of these cars are Porsche's with one car being a legendary Ford. The highlight may be the classic Mercedes F1 car, which immediately raises the desire to break out the PSVR 2 for this car. Don't worry, there are no vans in this update, but there is a new SUV to try in off-road races.

The Other Additions First

Before getting into the cars, the November update will bring some other additions. Sophy, which is Polyphony Digital's AI that is used in specific races, has been added to more tracks. Players can now compete against Sophy at Trial Mountain Circuit and the Tokyo Expressway - East Clockwise layout. A new curation space has been added for taking photos with the addition of Colorado.

Three new events will be added to World Circuits with the Jimny Cup at Grand Valley - South, a Porsche Cup at Laguna Seca, and the Race of Turbo Sportscars at Mount Panorama. Collection: Ferrari Speciale is getting added to Extra Menus that includes the Ferrari F40, F50 and Enzo. This is for Level 48 collectors and above. Finally, a new wheel brand is being added to the wheel selection for cars. Rotiform will be joining Gran Turismo 7 to add even more design choices for player's cars.

The Newly Added Cars

First on the docket is the Ford Escort Cosworth '92, a rally legend that was also offered as a road car and is one of the top american hot hatchbacks of all time. Polyphony Digital is also adding the 2020 Porsche 911 Turbo S and a 2023 Porsche Mission X, which appears to be a Vision Gran Turismo car. The Formula One car that was operated by the greatest driver of all time (not Lewis Hamilton or Ayrton Senna) is getting added.

The 1955 Mercedes-Benz W196 was piloted by Juan Manuel Fangio and Sir Sterling Moss as it won nine out of twelve races that season. This car captured the only two world championship seasons that it participated in. The last car that will be added in this update in the 2018 Suzuki Jimny Sierra JC, a large SUV that resembles an older Land Rover.