Last month, I had a chance to cover Burning Road and rediscover a game that I always wanted to play in full but hadn't until it hit the Xbox. With the original, I had some familiarity with it due to the PS1 demo disc, but I wasn't even aware there was a sequel until researching the first game to play for the graveyard. It was an interesting rabbit hole to go down because Playmates Interactive isn't a company you would think about for high-quality games and yet with Burning Road, they delivered one even if it was similar to Daytona USA. The key to it being so good is that beyond using the core gameplay formula, they expanded on it with far more track variety and a lot of vehicle type variety -- something that continues on with the sequel.

Explosive Racing expanded the vehicle selection from the original's cars and monster trucks to include not only regular cars, but big rigs and motorcycles. It feels more bold when it comes to vehicle selection even if everything shakes out similarly to how it did in Burning Road where vehicles look different, but generally just have a few differences in game feel. Here, the more regular vehicles wind up being the best overall vehicles to use for all tracks, whereas in the original, they could all excel at different parts of the tracks, which changed around a lot and a single stage could take you on a journey through a few different kinds of areas. Explosive Racing's stages have more singular themes and do a better job at offering up a certain vibe, like the opening haunted house-style area or the western-themed section.

Having such wildly different-looking vehicle types helps things look visually different from one play session to the next, but the vehicles do suffer from handling issues that weren't present in the first game. Each kind of vehicle type, whether it's a regular car, big rig or motorcycle have a couple of different options. One generally sticks to the road better and the other slides around more, with a bit of real-world logic thrown in. The big rigs are slower and tougher to race with, but great for players who want to be more physical in races.

The motorcycles are faster and slinkier through tighter tracks, but also tend to slide around tracks more than they should in order to feel like fully-functional racing vehicles. The usage of different vehicle types in theory reminds me of Sony's Xtreme series where you would in theory have rollerblading, bike-riding and skateboarding in one game, but not really. The differences were there because different strategies could be employed, but the core gameplay was largely the same.

Explosive Racing changed things up from Burning Road for the better in that regard, at the expense of the whole project feeling lesser overall. The original had a few highly-varied tracks, and while this game has a greater overall selection, it locks its extra tracks behind the championship mode and requires a pole position finish to unlock. It's an odd move for a game with so little content to lock any of it - especially when the first game didn't and no arcade racers then or now did stuff like that beyond extra content like mirrored tracks or extra vehicles like the horses in Daytona USA. There are a few other tracks available, however, and thanks to the password feature, SFO unlocks all of the in-game tracks and other passwords allow for more vehicles to be unlocked without going through the marathon championship race.

Scotland, the Wild West, China, Antarctica and San Francisco are highlighted in Explosive Racing and offer up a different feel in a lot of cases to what Burning Road did. There they went for a broad approach with one single track having a ton of different types of terrain and situations in it. Here, that is done less, but still done in a way that evokes the feel of the environment at times. Scotland is a blend of the countryside alongside a Halloween-themed area with spooky imagery throughout, fog getting in the way of your viewpoint while ghosts and tombstones litter the track as well.

The Wild West track is probably the weakest of the bunch, although it does have cool visuals in it like a giant train and a unique setting at least for the game even if the wild west setting itself feels done to death even by this point. China as a racing game setting was something you didn't see then or a lot now, so it still stands out nicely and feels different from the rest of the tracks with its neon-infused areas. It's easily one of my favorite tracks between the two games and I love Antarctica because it has so many hazards. You have snow all around you and icebergs to drive on, but you need to avoid hitting them head-on and have a little red indicator to let you know where to go on the blue-blanketed track. It's a nice touch and something that helps what would normally be a tough section become easier.

The best track across both Burning Road and Explosive Racing is San Francisco, which perfectly-marries the setting with things like steep hills and cable cars to provide the best incarnation of that area in a game outside of Crazy Taxi or the first stage in Sonic Adventure 2. It's funny how that setting is so perfect for a video game and yet it isn't in a ton of games, but it's always near-perfect in arcade-style or fast-paced areas and the same holds true here. San Fran and China also feature some of the game's best songs as well.

While I wouldn't put Burning Road's soundtrack on par with Daytona USA's, it did a better job of being silly with lyrics than the latter-day non-lyrical Daytona entry on Dreamcast and then later Sega Racing Classic in arcades. The sequel here keeps a few songs with lyrics, but ups the ante with the genre by making them jazzy affairs that would be right at home in a Lupin III movie or maybe a Bond film to an extent. They're easy to listen to and accentuate the action nicely. One thing that doesn't is the voice work, which sounds stilted compared to Burning Road and is tough to understand -- and not in a charming way where it's so bad it's good, it's just largely bad in that regard.

Visually, Explosive Racing very much looks like Burning Road's sequel with an identical overall art style, but it does have smoother action and a lot more happening on-screen during its busiest sections. The action never slows down and the increase in vehicle types help prevent any feeling of sameness from race to race since if you get tired of looking at one car, you can just switch it out and multiple camera angles help you enjoy the action. Although here, the higher-up perspective behind the car is almost too far above the car while being at an angle and makes it hard to see where you're going. The closer-up behind the car view or the cockpit view were my preferred ways to get through the game.

Like Burning Road, Explosive Racing went from obscurity to being easy to play on modern hardware thanks to an Xbox Series release. It's available digitally and goes on sale frequently as of this writing, you can grab it for $5.99 and play it on both Xbox Series platforms and on PC as well. The same holds true for the first game, Burning Road, as well -- although its sale price is $7.99. Either way, even at full price being $20 for both, they're incredible deals given that there's nothing quite like them on the market today and they're fantastic Daytona-like racing games in an industry that hasn't been flooded with any good clones of that game yet.

It's been a joy to cover these two hidden racing gems and see just how well they stack up to Daytona USA after playing that as a part of Like a Dragon: Gaiden. They've helped me solidify my Xbox Series X as the definitive personal arcade racing machine and I look forward to playing Vegas Dream and/or Vegas Stakes over the next month for a special mother's day-edition of the graveyard. Both were favorites of hers, but I have more fond memories of Stakes -- so we'll see. I may do a combo graveyard next month.