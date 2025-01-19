Watch your step, for you’ve just entered the Graveyard. Inside, we’ll be digging up games that have long been without a pulse. You’ll see both good and bad souls unearthed every month as we search through the more… forgotten…parts of history.

One of the original Kinect hits was Kinect Joy Ride, and while it was a fun time, it was hurt by the controller-free approach resulting in somewhat inaccurate controls that lacked precision. Microsoft realized that the concept had potential, however -- especially with it using the Xbox 360 avatars as a way to express characters -- and released a sequel as an updated controller-only game in Joy Ride Turbo and the results were far better in every regard. The market for kart racing was still high thanks to the Mario Kart franchise's enduring legacy and there weren't too many games with a more realistic look to them with a kart racing bend outside of Blur. While that game was a highly-budgeted title, however, this was set more of as a budget-friendly release thanks to it being a high point in time for Xbox Live Arcade releases.

Thanks to the Xbox Live Arcade setup, players could enjoy it at a minimal cost and one thing that I loved about XBLA in real-time was how racing game-filled it was. There were games like Burnout Crash and Bang Bang Racing, but Joy Ride Turbo stood out more thanks to its cartoony art style and blending of racing, Kart racing and stunt-based action all at the same time or in individual modes if you so desire. A single race in the battle race mode sees you wanting to not only get to the front of the pack, but do so while avoiding power-up hits and dealing out damage with them as well. You may need to boost past rivals too and Joy Ride Turbo has multiple ways to do that.

You have a traditional boost power-up as most Kart racers do, alongside the ability to build up a boost gauge with either tricks, drifting or a power-up pickup. This ensures that you'll probably never get too far back in the pack and allows you to find shortcuts and hidden paths through stages. Beyond just allowing you to shave time off a course, these paths can also help you find hidden goodies throughout the stage and unlock new vehicles over time as a result. It's rare that a racing game would have this much collecting in it, but it does encourage exploration, and surprisingly, the game doesn't offer up a pay-to-win DLC approach where for $2, you could unlock the vehicle parts.

There's a large collect-a-thon element to Joy Ride Turbo as well. Players have a plethora of cars to buy with in-game cash, but you can only buy them after also finding all the parts needed and each vehicle needs three parts to be found on a track. These pieces can be found in regular or battle races or a trick-based stunt course with each track having anywhere from four to six parts on it. Having things spread out so much is a blessing and a curse because it ensures that every race will generally have something to unlock in it, but it also means that you'll generally want to only go hunting for items during single races and definitely not in a GP as losing time there could easily cost you a win.

Thankfully, the core racing aspect of Joy Ride Turbo is fantastic and regular on-track controls work nicely as do the stunt controls. The stunts use the analog sticks to spin your vehicle in different directions and this is one of the few times where a game aiming to do mid-air tricks actually pulls off the Tony Hawk Pro Skater-style sensation of making you feel like you maximized your seconds to do a zany trick and still land strong. As a bonus, doing that here usually results in your boost gauge being filled up at least one of its three levels -- and with each level, the boost power goes up so you could go from fifth to first off a single set of tricks being landed perfectly and then a perfectly-timed boost on top of it allowing you to zoom ahead.

The thrill of victory is always within your grasp and like other kart racers, you have different difficulty levels tied to the power of the vehicles. So if you do well at the 100 HP level, you want to jump up to 200, but may want to hold out on doing 300 HP races until you've nailed the 200 HP ones. The difficulty spike is extreme and one of the courses does have a giant half-pipe jump right before the finish line turn that's a real sink-or-swim moment. If you're lucky, you'll nail the jump perfectly and be efficient, but if you're not, you can go for a trick and get stuck between other vehicles and wind up dropping a few positions or even bringing up the rear. It's a momentum-killer for a GP because you can be crushing the rest of it and just falter here and be out of a first place GP finish.

The excitement of every race keeps things fresh even though the game is hurt by a lack of different course types. There are basically grasslands, desert and speedway tracks and the latter has very few tracks within that type so things can get old quickly. A track creation suite would have helped things out and maybe we'll see that down the line if there's every a follow-up made to Joy Ride Turbo. Graphically, the art style has held up nicely and it's a bit like Mario Kart 8 looking nice even a decade+ after its release thanks to the art style. The style allows for a lot of high-quality textures that hold up nicely even on a modern 4K display, albeit with a bit of pixelation visible when you're up close to things like walls and structures.

One area that hurts Joy Ride Turbo is its sound design, because while the vehicle roars and power-up sound effects are good, the soundtrack doesn't have much going for it. It's not something you hear much during races and in menus, it's generic with happy-sounding tunes that don't get the blood pumping. The weapon and vehicle interactions can be gnarly, though -- especially when you have a lot of rivals nearby and you can hear everyone around you blasting weapons away like they're going out of style. Audio-wise, that is both the best and worst because it gets you excited at the expense of almost being too much noise at one time. at a time.

Joy Ride Turbo is fortunate to be an early Xbox Back Compat game and one that Microsoft published, so it's still easy to get a hold of and well worth picking up. The game is an incredible value at $10 and offers up a lot of replay value even with the caveat being that there's a lot of collecting to do to unlock all of the vehicles. To maximize the fun, it would be nice to have a small $2 DLC timesaver pack available, but you can still get a lot out of it with a few vehicles unlocked alongside the base vehicles available. Hopefully a sequel comes out because this combined with a bit more refinement could be a real sleeper hit for years to come.