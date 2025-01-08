Graveyard Keeper and a bundle of Secret Neighbor and Hello Engineer, are getting a physical edition for the Nintendo Switch from tinyBuild and Atari, as announced on Wednesday. You'll be able to pick up these physical copies on February 21 and can pre-order these titles from stores around the world.

Atari Publishes 3 TinyBuild Games in Stores

Atari and indie publisher tinyBuild are teaming up to bring Graveyard Keeper, Secret Neighbor, and Hello Engineer to physical stores worldwide with their Switch versions. Graveyard Keeper will be $39.99, €39.99, or £39.99, while the Neighbourhood Bundle (which comes with both games) is $34.99, €34.99, or £34.99. Graveyard Keeper will come with all of its DLC, including Breaking Dead, Stranger Sins, and Game of Crone.

Graveyard Keeper currently has an 86 Very Positive score from over 33,500 Steam users. "Even just as a standard simulation game with elements of exploration, crafting, and dungeon crawling, Graveyard Keeper still appears to be funny and terrific game, even if you do have to accidentally darken your pants as part of the tutorial," said our coverage of the game in 2017.

Secret Neighbor is also a beloved game. It has a Very Positive 88% rating from almost 14,000 Steam users as of the time of writing. "Secret Neighbor is a game that will entertain the people who are playing it," said our sister site GameRant. "The concept, previously discussed, in which one the children is the neighbor in disguise is fresh."

Atari Seems to Love the Switch

The retro company Atari seems to be all-in on the Nintendo Switch. It recently launched RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic physically and digitally on Switch last month. It currently has an 84 OpenCritic rating from four outlets. "RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic's included games were a ton of fun when they originally released and they still are now, especially when you get to enjoy the content of the 2 classics and their expansions all in one convenient and streamlined package," said Video Chums' review.

Atari's also published its own Flashback Classics collection, which comes with 150 games overall, comprised of classics everyone knows and loves, hidden gems, and even homebrews. It also adds achievements, leaderboards, and other social systems to help make these old games feel fresh. It includes the likes of Pong, Centipede, Asteroids, Tempest, Missile Command, Warlords, and more. You can play the game locally or go online to go against your friends and family.