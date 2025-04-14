Watch your step, for you’ve just entered the Graveyard. Inside, we’ll be digging up games that have long been without a pulse. You’ll see both good and bad souls unearthed every month as we search through the more… forgotten…parts of history.

The Micro Machines license has one of the most-revered lineups in gaming history over the course of several decades. Long before Codemasters was a part of EA, dating back to the Amiga and Genesis, they created outstanding MM-branded titles there and then later on the PS1 as well. The PS1's Micro Machines V4 was my first exposure to the series, while the Genesis version was something I grabbed later on. There have been other toy-based racers before, but none quite nailed the genre as well for as long as Toybox Turbos did. This game was actually called Micro Machines on mobile devices of the time and the in-game packaging of the vehicles as you unlock them very much evokes classic Micro Machines vehicles. It also nails the unboxing experience long before loot boxes became a big part of gaming.

Toybox Turbos is fortunately not only a good example of an overhead toy-based racing game done right, but also one that blends a modern amount of racing modes with a classic gameplay style. One thing that allowed those games to excel was a super-fast pace and rock-solid framerate with smooth gameplay across the board while also getting across the feeling that you're viewing these slice of life races. The addition of a plethora of weapons helps keeps the racing action fresh and exciting while the camera view is pretty much a perfect blend of overhead while still allowing you to see ahead of you more than you could in the classic Micro Machines games.

Toybox Turbos benefits from having an expansive vehicle roster that's playable across every race type. Playing as a monster truck may not work as well for a regular race, but for an elimination race where you can bully others around, it can be a lifesaver. The spirit of the classics is alive and well with a diverse vehicle roster that can be expanded upon with every new series of stages you unlock. That breadcrumb approach to unlocking both new in-game races and vehicles using in-game currency only helps ensure that a play session always accomplishes something -- even if you can only fit in half an hour. Having that kind of versatility is nice because if you want to go into a deep dive, you can do so and set out to not only unlock a few new vehicles, but maybe do so alongside a slew of new stages or bettering your prior performances.

Time trials in particular are a kind of mode that I enjoy re-racing here that I don't normally since it's easy to make a small mistake and have it trip up a whole run. This makes racing with a blend of precision key because if you don't, you'll make bigger mistakes and that can cost you. It's one thing for a bad corner to take you back a few seconds on a time trials -- those take up very little time overall -- but for a longer race or even worse, a boss battle, it can be disastrous. The inclusion of things like elimination races is a lot of fun and having weapons to work with to take foes out not only feels good, it's a key to winning boss battles, which are as rewarding as they should be given how few racing games have them.