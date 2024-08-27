Key Takeaways Neva, by Nomada Studios, set to release on Oct. 15, follows Alba's journey with a wolf cub.

Neva boasts a beautifully designed world, platforming, puzzles, light combat. Focus on art and interactivity from Nomada Studios.

Devolver Digital's Neva to bring an emotionally-charged gameplay experience. Set to stand out amongst October's game releases.

At Nintendo’s Indie Game Showcase, fans of GRIS were met with a new trailer from Nomada Studio and Devolver Digital for their next game, Neva. The title made its first appearance at the PlayStation Showcase back in May of last year, but made an appearance during Summer Game Fest a few months ago. With the game having been set to release this year, the trailer released confirmed the title will be coming out on October 15.

With the success achieved of their debut title, GRIS, back in 2018, the Barcelona-based studio is bringing a new adventure that is set to tug at your heartstrings with an emotionally-charged experience. Neva follows the story of a young woman named Alba, who has found herself bound to a mischievous wolf cub after having a traumatic experience with dark forces. The story will see the two growing older and traversing a cursed and dying world together, while being faced with dangerous obstacles in their path.

By the looks of the trailer, the studio provides players with a beautifully designed world brought to life by its art and intuitive combat design. For those who loved GRIS, this is a title that is sure to bring back some memories. With the game’s story centered around the bond between a person and an animal, there’s no doubt that this title will bring an emotional roller coaster with it.

Painting a Masterpiece

In terms of gameplay, Neva will have platforming and puzzles alongside light combat. There is something so intriguing regarding Nomada Studio’s work, given that there is a main focus on the art and world around the game, whilst still withholding a grounded sense of interactivity. Games such as The Star Named EOS brought a similar aspect and that is an art form that is breathtaking to see. Devolver Digital is also known for bringing some great games to players over the years and this one looks to be a great addition to their repertoire.

With a launch date of October 15, the game is set to bring some beauty to the spooky schedule of video game titles coming out around that time, including Silent Hill 2, Metaphor: ReFantazio and Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. While October is shaping up to be a heavy hitter within the gaming industry, there’s no doubt that Neva will be a highlight within the busy month.

Neva releases on October 15 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PC and Xbox Series X|S.