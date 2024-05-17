Key Takeaways GTA VI is expected to launch in Fall 2025, per Take-Two's report.

Game likely to release in Q3 FY 2026, prime for holiday sales.

Rockstar confirmed active development of GTA VI after secrecy was met with anticipation.

Wasn’t expecting this news to come out, but as luck would have it, we can say that Rockstar Games' Grand Theft Auto VI is expected to launch in Fall 2025. While there hasn’t been an official announcement on the date, it can be found in Take-Two Interactive’s Reports Results for the 4th Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024.

Take-Two’s future lineup for the next Fiscal Year is solid, with games like Star Wars Hunters, Game of Thrones: Legends, Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of the Rings Game, NBA 2K25 and WWE 2K25. Seeing these games in the Report is promising, but there are two games that aren’t coming out this fiscal year that will capture the attention of those reading through them: Judas and Grand Theft Auto VI. While Judas doesn’t have a release date, GTA VI does, and it is stated as Fall of Calendar 2025.

With this in mind, the game is most likely to make its way to consoles during Q3 of Fiscal Year 2026. For most studios, this season is prime time for game releases given the holiday season and end-of-the-year goals. It doesn’t seem like a coincidence that Rockstar is planning to have their game come out then, as it will be a huge hit among gamers internationally. To give you some perspective, GTA 5, which was released in 2013, has seen more than 150k players rolling the streets of Los Santos on Steam this month alone.

Love is a Long, Long Road

GTA VI has had a long road to get to where it is now. Back in 2013, after the release of the critically acclaimed Grand Theft Auto V, former Rockstar Games UK Limited President, Leslie Benzies, commented on the next installment of the franchise by stating, "I don’t know what GTA VI will be, but we’ve got some ideas."



The mysteriousness surrounding the game was highly anticipated by fans for years, but was met with radio silence from Rockstar Games, given their secrecy about their projects. That silence was met with some noise when Rockstar released this statement in their February 2022 press release,

“With the unprecedented longevity of GTA V, we know many of you have been asking us about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series. With every new project we embark on, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we have previously delivered – and we are pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series is well underway. We look forward to sharing more as soon as we are ready, so please stay tuned to the Rockstar Newswire for official details.”

In November 2023, Rockstar Games President Sam Houser stated in a press release that they would be releasing the first trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto in early December in honor of the 25th anniversary of Rockstar Games. The trailer was set for release on December 5th, but due to leaks on X (formally Twitter) the day before it was set to go public, Rockstar published the official version of the trailer on YouTube. The game was confirmed to be set in the state of Leonida, which includes the metropolitan area known as Vice City. The trailer broke records within the first day of release, with over 93 million views in a 24-hour period, setting a new views record for the 24-hour debut of a non-music video.

Welcome to Leonida

Your browser does not support the video tag.

To hear any sort of news about GTA VI is exciting considering it's the latest installment in a franchise that has made history in not just the gaming industry, but in many others as well. A generational-defining game like this is held on such a high pedestal, so it's no wonder it has incredible popularity and global attention. What lies in store next is unknown, but we should expect news soon from Rockstar Games as the summer rolls along.

GTA VI is set to release in Fall 2025 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.