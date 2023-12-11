All Hunter Runes and Where to Find Them | WoW Classic: SOD

Runes are a powerful new system in WoW Classic: Season of Discovery allowing stronger and more varied playstyles to the game we all know and love. Players will need to discover the locations of these runes before they can be used, however, and the tables below will reveal the locations of every rune as we also discover them. We will update this list to be complete and accurate as more information is gathered.

For a complete list of Runes and their descriptions, click this link:

Hunter Runes By Slot

Hunter Chest Runes Season of Discovery

How to get Aspect of the Lion in SOD

Horde & Alliance:

This rune is a drop from Carrodin, a level 25 Elite spider, (42.2, 64.1) in the spider cave in the Wetlands. The entrance to the spider cave is located at (53, 64).

How to get Master Marksman in SOD

Horde:

Orc & Troll: Search for a Rustling Bush west of Razor Hill (38, 52). Use Hunter’s Mark on the bush and kill the mob that spawns.

Tauren: Search for a Rustling Bush at (59.02, 54.38) in Mulgore. Use Hunter's Mark on the bush and kill the mob that spawns.

Alliance:

Dwarf: Search for a Rustling Bush at (29, 49) in Dun Morogh. Use Hunter’s Mark on the bush and kill the mob that spawns .

Night Elf: There is a bush in Teldrassil (46.6, 46.3), use hunter's mark on the bush and it will spawn a mob for you to kill.

How to get Lone Wolf in SOD

Horde & Alliance:

Level 20 is required. The vendor named Grizzby (Ratchet) will give you tasks to bring him items (see below). Fetch those items and you will be able to purchase the rune from Grizzby for 5 Gold.

Shredder Turbochargers – Use Shredder Autosalvage Unit on Venture Co. Shredders in the Windshear Crag (Stonetalon Mountains). Grizzby requires 16 Shredder Turbochargers.

– Use Shredder Autosalvage Unit on Venture Co. Shredders in the Windshear Crag (Stonetalon Mountains). Grizzby requires 16 Shredder Turbochargers. Dark Iron Ordinance – Kill Dark Iron Insurgent in the north of Loch Modan or Dark Iron Rifleman and other Dark Iron dwarves in the Northern Wetlands. Grizzby requires 20 Dark Iron Ordinance.

– Kill Dark Iron Insurgent in the north of Loch Modan or Dark Iron Rifleman and other Dark Iron dwarves in the Northern Wetlands. Grizzby requires 20 Dark Iron Ordinance. Fish Oil – Kill murlocs in Hillsbrad or Wetlands. Grizzby requires 24 Fish Oil.

How to get Cobra Strikes in SOD

Horde & Alliance:

Obtain Freshwater Snapper Bait from the goblin vendor Zixil (Hillsbrad Foothills). Then, use that bait on a boat at the lake South east of Tarren Mill. A level 25 elite turtle will spawn that will drop the rune.

Hunter Glove Runes Season of Discovery

How to get Beast Mastery in SOD

Horde:

In The Barrens north of Camp Taurajo, you’ll find a Patrolling Cheetah with a speed buff. Place a trap on its path to debuff the Cheetah so that you can kill it and take the rune.

Alliance:

In Westfall, loot Goretusk Haunch from Goretusk mobs. Use the Goretusk Haunch as bait at a Coyote Dwelling by the coast. This will spawn Silverspur that will drop the rune once killed.

How to get Chimera Shot in SOD

Horde:

This is the starting rune for Hunters obtainable through the below quests as a drop from the associated mob.

Orc: Hunt for the Rune (Scorpid Worker)

Hunt for the Rune (Scorpid Worker) Troll: Rugged Terrain (Scorpid Worker)

Rugged Terrain (Scorpid Worker) Tauren: A Hunter’s Strength (Bristleback Battleboar)

Alliance:

This is the starting rune for Hunters obtainable through the below quests as a drop from the associated mob.

Night Elf: A Hunter’s Strength (Githyiss the Vile)

A Hunter’s Strength (Githyiss the Vile) Dwarf: Trek Through the Caves (Frostmane Troll)

How to get Explosive Shot in SOD

Horde:

Orc & Troll: Drops from Sarkoth

Drops from Sarkoth Tauren: This is a rare spawn in Mulgore. It also drops from Arra’chea (50, 15).

Alliance:

Dwarf: This rune drops from Fyodi (32, 37) located in Dun Morogh.

This rune drops from Fyodi (32, 37) located in Dun Morogh. Night Elf: Rageclaw, located at the bottom of Ban’ethil Burrow in Teldrassil, drops this rune.

How to get Carve in SOD

Horde:

Orc & Troll: Tame an Adder using Adder Pheromone. Then speak to the Snake Charmer in Razor Hill.

Tame an Adder using Adder Pheromone. Then speak to the Snake Charmer in Razor Hill. Tauren: Tame a Praire Dog with Prairie Dog Musk. Then speak to Takoda Sunmane in Bloodhoof Village (46.2, 60.3).

Alliance:

Dwarf: Tame a Rabbit with Rabbit Musk. Then speak to Toby at Amberstill Ranch.

Tame a Rabbit with Rabbit Musk. Then speak to Toby at Amberstill Ranch. Night Elf: Tame a Deer with Deer Musk. Then speak to the the NPC next to the Hunter trainer in Darnassus.

Hunter Leg Runes Season of Discovery

How to get Kill Command in SOD

Horde & Alliance:

Follow the steps below to obtain the rune:

Begin the “Wild Wyvern Wrangling” quest by interacting with Jixo Madrocket in the Stonetalon Mountains (59.20, 62.41).

The quest requires you to obtain the Hypnotic Crystal, which is dropped by Mutanus the Devourer (Wailing Caverns Dungeon), and the Gnarled Wand of Wild Magic, which is created by combining a Greater Magic Wand with a Wild Magic Essence. These drop from Furbolgs in Ashenvale.

After acquiring these two items, turn in the quest. The follow-up quest you will receive is “Wrangling a Wild Wyvern.”

Complete the quest by simply following Jixo Madrocket as he tames a Wyvern. Then complete the quest to receive the rune.

How to get Sniper Training in SOD

Horde:

Talk to Klixx by the docks in Ratchet. Buy a Fishing Harpoon and find Bruuz at the bottom of the bay. Kill him for the rune.

Alliance:

Dwarf: In Loch Modan (54, 54), the rune drop sfrom an elite crocolisk named Kackle.

In Loch Modan (54, 54), the rune drop sfrom an elite crocolisk named Kackle. Night Elf: On the shore of Darkshore, you will find a harpoon that you can use against a thresher Paxnozz (48, 15). Defeat it to obtain the rune.

How to get Serpent Spread in SOD

Horde:

This rune can be purchased for 4 Gold and 50 silver once honored with the Durotar Supply and Logistics.

Alliance:

This rune can be purchased for 4 Gold and 50 silver once honored with the Azeroth Commerce Authority.

How to get Flanking Strike in SOD

Horde:

Orc & Troll: Summon Raluk using Durotar Pig Meat (68.7, 71.4). Rune drops from Raluk.

Summon Raluk using Durotar Pig Meat (68.7, 71.4). Rune drops from Raluk. Tauren: Use Mulgore Bird Meat to summon an NPC in Mulgore (36, 57).

Alliance:

Night Elf: Summon a Mowgh (48.3, 31.4) by using Teldrassil Bird Meat. Drops from the Mowgh.

