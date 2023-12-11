All Paladin Runes and Where to Find Them | WoW Classic: SOD

Runes are a powerful new system in WoW Classic: Season of Discovery allowing stronger and more varied playstyles to the game we all know and love. Players will need to discover the locations of these runes before they can be used, however, and the tables below will reveal the locations of every rune as we also discover them. We will update this list to be complete and accurate as more information is gathered.

All Runes In WoW Classic: Season Of Discovery

Paladin Runes By Slot

Paladin Chest Runes Season of Discovery

How to get Seal of Martyrdom in SOD

Horde & Alliance:

After vising Brother Romulus in the Stormwind Cathedral, head to the Cathedral catacombs where you will find a note on a ledge next to a candle in the lower level (33, 24). This note will lead you to an island Between Elywnn, Westfall, and Duskwood. Here you will kill Ada Gelhardt and then return to Brother Romulus to retrieve the rune.

How to get Divine Storm in SOD

Horde:

TBD

Alliance:

Follow the below steps to obtain the rune. Interact with the orb at the top of Tower of Althalaxx in Darkshore. Then, go to Maestra’s Post in Ashenvale and speak to Delgren the Purifier to begin the “Advice from Stormwind” quest. Upon turning the quest in to Katherine the Pure, you’ll begin a new quest, “A Second Opinion.” Then, speak with Ursula Deline in the Stormwind Mage Quarters to activate the quest “Earning Your Salt.” Kill Blackrock Summoner (Redridge Mountains) and loot Summoner’s Salt. Then, complete the quest by turning in at Stormwind and starting “It Must Be Destroyed.” Head to Demon Fall Canyon in Ashenvale and kill Searing Infernal, Felguard, and Mannaroc Lasher in order to loot 12 Mote of Mannoroth. Head to (89, 77) to locate Mannoroth’s weapons. Interact with these to find a broken orb which will begin “Return to Delgren.” Upon completing this final quest, you will receive the rune.



How to get Horn of Lordaeron in SOD

Horde:

TBD

Alliance:

Dwarf: On a table in the lower level of the Loch Modan Tavern is a libram that offers a quest to buff 5 different others in order to retrieve the rune.

On a table in the lower level of the Loch Modan Tavern is a libram that offers a quest to buff 5 different others in order to retrieve the rune. Human: Loot Libram of Blesslings from killing undead enemies in Westfall. Give these blessings to 5 other players to retrieve the rune.

How to get Aegis in SOD

Horde:

TBD

Alliance:

Human: Requires Level 8 to learn Cleanse. Use Cleanse at the paladin at the end of Jasperload Mines.

Requires Level 8 to learn Cleanse. Use Cleanse at the paladin at the end of Jasperload Mines. Dwarf: Use the spell Purify and talk to the Wounded Adventurer in front of the gates of Gnomeregan (West of Dun Morogh).

Paladin Glove Runes Season of Discovery

How to get Beacon of Light in SOD

Horde:

This rune can be purchased for 4 Gold and 50 silver once honored with the Durotar Supply and Logistics.

Alliance:

This rune can be purchased for 4 Gold and 50 silver once honored with the Azeroth Commerce Authority.

How to get Crusader Strike in SOD

Horde:

TBD

Alliance:

Human: You will receive the quest “Relics of Light” to retrieve a stolen Libram from the Defias in Elwynn Forest. The Libram is a chance drop. Once found, equip it and judge enemies 10 times. Level 4 is required to learn Judgement. Then using the equipped Libram and you will learn Crusader Strike.

You will receive the quest “Relics of Light” to retrieve a stolen Libram from the Defias in Elwynn Forest. The Libram is a chance drop. Once found, equip it and judge enemies 10 times. Level 4 is required to learn Judgement. Then using the equipped Libram and you will learn Crusader Strike. Dwarf: You will receive the quest “Relics of Light” to retrieve a stolen Libram from the Trolls in Coolidge Valley. The Libram is a chance drop. Once found, equip it and judge enemies 10 times. Level 4 is required to learn Judgement. Then using the equipped Libram and you will learn Crusader Strike.

How to get Hand of Reckoning in SOD

Horde & Alliance:

Westfall: A Defias Drone will drop the Libram of Justice in Southern Westfall. You will need to kill 10 enemies while they are stunned by the Hammer of Justice.

Loch Modan: Head to Stonesplinter Valley. The Libram of Justice is inside a cave there. You will need to kill 10 enemies while they are stunned by the Hammer of Justice.

Paladin Leg Runes Season of Discovery

How to get Divine Sacrifice in SOD

Horde & Alliance:

Level 20 is required. The vendor named Grizzby (Ratchet) will give you tasks to bring him items (see below). Fetch those items and you will be able to purchase the rune from Grizzby for 5 Gold.

Shredder Turbochargers – Use Shredder Autosalvage Unit on Venture Co. Shredders in the Windshear Crag (Stonetalon Mountains). Grizzby requires 16 Shredder Turbochargers.

– Use Shredder Autosalvage Unit on Venture Co. Shredders in the Windshear Crag (Stonetalon Mountains). Grizzby requires 16 Shredder Turbochargers. Dark Iron Ordinance – Kill Dark Iron Insurgent in the north of Loch Modan or Dark Iron Rifleman and other Dark Iron dwarves in the Northern Wetlands. Grizzby requires 20 Dark Iron Ordinance.

– Kill Dark Iron Insurgent in the north of Loch Modan or Dark Iron Rifleman and other Dark Iron dwarves in the Northern Wetlands. Grizzby requires 20 Dark Iron Ordinance. Fish Oil – Kill murlocs in Hillsbrad or Wetlands. Grizzby requires 24 Fish Oil.

How to get Inspiration Exemplar in SOD

Horde:

TBD

Alliance:

Human: At the remains of an Adventurer east of Jerod’s Landing, right-click to summon a portal and partner with another paladin to summon an Adventurer’s Spirit. With the mob dead, you can loot the rune.

At the remains of an Adventurer east of Jerod’s Landing, right-click to summon a portal and partner with another paladin to summon an Adventurer’s Spirit. With the mob dead, you can loot the rune. Dwarf: At the remains of an Adventurer inside the wendigo cave west of Kharanos, right-click to summon a portal and partner with another paladin to summon an Adventurer’s Spirit. With the mob dead, you can loot the rune.

How to get Avenger’s Shield in SOD

Horde:

TBD

Alliance:

In the Northern Blackrock Orc cave (Redridge Mountains), you must kill the rare spawn orce to receive the rune.

How to get Exorcist in SOD

Horde & Alliance:

In the Yorgen Farmstead, kill Defias mobs until you can loot the Libram of Banishment. Then, Turn Undead five enemies and kill them using Exorcism. This will grant you the rune.

How to get Rebuke in SOD

Horde & Alliance:

After speaking to the bartender in the park in Stormwind, talk to the local drunk she refers to and defeat him for the rune.

