All Priest Runes and Where to Find Them | WoW Classic: SOD

Runes are a powerful new system in WoW Classic: Season of Discovery allowing stronger and more varied playstyles to the game we all know and love. Players will need to discover the locations of these runes before they can be used, however, and the tables below will reveal the locations of every rune as we also discover them. We will update this list to be complete and accurate as more information is gathered.

For a complete list of Runes and their descriptions, click this link:

All Runes In WoW Classic: Season Of Discovery

Priest Runes By Slot

Priest Chest Runes Season of Discovery

How to get Void Plague in SOD

Horde:

Undead: This rune is a drop from Gillgar in the Tirisfal Glades (25, 48).

This rune is a drop from Gillgar in the Tirisfal Glades (25, 48). Troll: This rune drops from Kul Tiras Sailor and Kul Tiras Marine in Durotar.

Alliance:

Human: This rune is a drop from Goldtooth (Elwynn Forest).

This rune is a drop from Goldtooth (Elwynn Forest). Dwarf: The rune drops from Leper Gnome outside Gnomeregan. It can also be looted from a cache close to Gibblewilt.

The rune drops from Leper Gnome outside Gnomeregan. It can also be looted from a cache close to Gibblewilt. Night Elf: Located at the bottom of the Ban’ethil Barrow Den in the Furbolg Cave.

How to get Serendipity in SOD

Horde & Alliance:

Level 20 is required. The vendor named Grizzby (Ratchet) will give you tasks to bring him items (see below). Fetch those items and you will be able to purchase the rune from Grizzby for 5 Gold.

Shredder Turbochargers – Use Shredder Autosalvage Unit on Venture Co. Shredders in the Windshear Crag (Stonetalon Mountains). Grizzby requires 16 Shredder Turbochargers.

– Use Shredder Autosalvage Unit on Venture Co. Shredders in the Windshear Crag (Stonetalon Mountains). Grizzby requires 16 Shredder Turbochargers. Dark Iron Ordinance – Kill Dark Iron Insurgent in the north of Loch Modan or Dark Iron Rifleman and other Dark Iron dwarves in the Northern Wetlands. Grizzby requires 20 Dark Iron Ordinance.

– Kill Dark Iron Insurgent in the north of Loch Modan or Dark Iron Rifleman and other Dark Iron dwarves in the Northern Wetlands. Grizzby requires 20 Dark Iron Ordinance. Fish Oil – Kill murlocs in Hillsbrad or Wetlands. Grizzby requires 24 Fish Oil.

How to get Strength of Soul in SOD

Horde & Alliance:

Obtain Primal Insight from a Thistlefur mob in Ashenvale. Then climb up a tree located at (38, 29) past a cave entrance and use it next to the dreamcatcher.

How to get Twisted Faith in SOD

Horde:

Troll: Retrieve Helping Hand (obtained from Razormane mobs in The Barrens). Use Resurrection on someone for Hand to open and obtain the rune.

Retrieve Helping Hand (obtained from Razormane mobs in The Barrens). Use Resurrection on someone for Hand to open and obtain the rune. Undead: In the Silverpine Forest (60, 74), this is a drop from Wailing Spirit.

Alliance:

Human: Drops from the Undying Laborer Elite (located in the Gold Coast Quarry in Westfall).

Drops from the Undying Laborer Elite (located in the Gold Coast Quarry in Westfall). Dwarf: Kill Kobolds in a cave in Loch Modan until the Offering Coin is dropped. Inside the cave (the first left at the entrance) is a well. Toss the coin in the well to receive the rune.

Kill Kobolds in a cave in Loch Modan until the Offering Coin is dropped. Inside the cave (the first left at the entrance) is a well. Toss the coin in the well to receive the rune. Night Elf: Use the Shatterspear Offering (obtained from Naga mobs in the northeast of Darkshore) on a statue underwater in the Ruins of Mathystra.

Priest Glove Runes Season of Discovery

How to get Penance in SOD

Horde:

Troll: Complete Wisdom of the Loa. Kneel at the Loa Altar in Sen’jin Village, commune with the Loa spirit, and then use the memory to learn a new ability. Then, speak to Ken’jai in the Valley of trials to learn Penance

Complete Wisdom of the Loa. Kneel at the Loa Altar in Sen’jin Village, commune with the Loa spirit, and then use the memory to learn a new ability. Then, speak to Ken’jai in the Valley of trials to learn Penance Undead: Complete Meditation on Undeath. Kneel in the graveyard to meditate on undeath, then use the rune to learn a new ability. Afterwards, speak to Dark Cleric Duesten to learn Penance.

Alliance:

Human: Complete Meditation on the Light. Kill kobolds in Echo Ridge Mine to receive a memory. Kneel within Northshire Abbey to meditate on the light and use the memory to learn a new ability. Then, speak to Priestess Anetta to learn Penance.

Complete Meditation on the Light. Kill kobolds in Echo Ridge Mine to receive a memory. Kneel within Northshire Abbey to meditate on the light and use the memory to learn a new ability. Then, speak to Priestess Anetta to learn Penance. Dwarf: Complete Meditation on the Light. Find a memory of the past inside of a chest at the trogg camp near Anvilmar. Kneel at the Altar of the Light at Anvilmar to meditate, and use the memory to learn a new ability. Return to Branstock Khalder to learn Penance

Complete Meditation on the Light. Find a memory of the past inside of a chest at the trogg camp near Anvilmar. Kneel at the Altar of the Light at Anvilmar to meditate, and use the memory to learn a new ability. Return to Branstock Khalder to learn Penance Night Elf: Complete Meditation on Elune. Kneel at the moonwell to meditate on Elune, then use the memory to learn a new ability

Then, speak to Shanda to learn Penance.

How to get Mind Sear in SOD

Horde:

This rune can be purchased for 4 Gold and 50 silver once honored with the Durotar Supply and Logistics.

Alliance:

This rune can be purchased for 4 Gold and 50 silver once honored with the Azeroth Commerce Authority.

How to get Circle of Healing in SOD

Horde & Alliance:

Defias in Southern Duskwood can potentially drop Dark Insight. Loot it and then head to the secluded grave (90,30) which is behind the Horde tower located in North Eastern Duskwood.

How to get Shadow Word: Death in SOD

Horde:

Undead: Take a scroll on the table in the top of the tower on Fenris Isle in Silverpine Forest.

Take a scroll on the table in the top of the tower on Fenris Isle in Silverpine Forest. Troll: Cast Dispel Magic on the Desert Mirage in The Barrens west of Ratchet (57.4, 37.8). Once it’s dispelled it will drop the rune.

Alliance:

Human: Drops from Leprithus in Westfall.

Drops from Leprithus in Westfall. Night Elf: Interact with the glowing orb on the island located at (30.5, 47.5) near the boat to Auburdine.

Interact with the glowing orb on the island located at (30.5, 47.5) near the boat to Auburdine. Dwarf: In Loch Modan, this rune drops from Mo’grosh enforcers in the northeastern portion of the region.

Priest Leg Runes Season of Discovery

How to get Power Word: Barrier in SOD

Horde:

TBD

Alliance:

Drops from the Orc Elites (such as Blackrock Shadowcaster) in the Stonewatch region of Redridge Mountains. Learning it requires that two different Meditation buffs are active simultaneously.

How to get Shared Pain in SOD

Horde:

Undead: Drops from Tirisfal Farmer.

Drops from Tirisfal Farmer. Troll: Drops from Makasgar or Gazz’uz in Durotar.

Alliance:

Human: Drops from Kobold Miner in Fargodeep Mine and Jasperlode Mine.

Drops from Kobold Miner in Fargodeep Mine and Jasperlode Mine. Dwarf: Drops from Captain Beld in Dun Morogh.

Drops from Captain Beld in Dun Morogh. Night Elf: Drops from Lord Melenas, located in a cave near Dolanaar.

How to get Homunculi in SOD

Horde:

Undead: Drops from Scarlet Warrior and Scarlet Missionary (Solliden Farmstead).

Drops from Scarlet Warrior and Scarlet Missionary (Solliden Farmstead). Troll: Drops from Voodoo Troll (Zalazane).

Alliance:

Human: Drops from Defias mobs on the Stonecairn Lake Island (North of Eastvale Logging Camp).

Drops from Defias mobs on the Stonecairn Lake Island (North of Eastvale Logging Camp). Dwarf: Drops from Frostmane Seer and Frostmane Shadowcaster (Shimmer Ridge).

Drops from Frostmane Seer and Frostmane Shadowcaster (Shimmer Ridge). Night Elf: Drops from Rascal Sprite in the Fel Rock Cave.

How to get Prayer of Mending in SOD

Horde:

Troll: Locate Adventurer’s Remains or Adventurer’s Spirit in an area south of the Valley of Trials (48.0, 79.6). Partner with another healer to start the ritual that will summon a mob and drop the rune for all involved.

Alliance:

Human : Locate Adventurer’s Remains or Adventurer’s Spirit to the east of a hill in southern Elwynn Forest (52, 84.5). Partner with another healer to start the ritual that will summon a mob and drop the rune for all involved.

Dwarf : Locate Adventurer’s Remains or Adventurer’s Spirit in the Grizzled Den (43.0, 49.6). Partner with another healer to start the ritual that will summon a mob and drop the rune for all involved.

Night Elf: Locate Adventurer’s Remains or Adventurer’s Spirit near Oracle Glade at (33.6, 35.6). Partner with another healer to start the ritual that will summon a mob and drop the rune for all involved.

Source: Wowhead