All Rogue Runes and Where to Find Them | WoW Classic: SOD

Runes are a powerful new system in WoW Classic: Season of Discovery allowing stronger and more varied playstyles to the game we all know and love. Players will need to discover the locations of these runes before they can be used, however, and the tables below will reveal the locations of every rune as we also discover them. We will update this list to be complete and accurate as more information is gathered.

For a complete list of Runes and their descriptions, click this link:

All Runes In WoW Classic: Season Of Discovery

Rogue Runes By Slot

Rogue Chest Runes Season of Discovery

How to get Deadly Brew in SOD

Horde & Alliance:

Follow the below steps to obtaining the rune:

After reaching Level 20, you will be sent a letter entitled “An Offer.” Head to Pyrewood Villaige (Silverpine Forest). There is a hut near the ramp leading up to Shadowfang Keep. Inside is a chest that you must loot to begin the quest “The Horn of Xelthos.”

For the quest, head to the Stonetalon Mountains to find Veenix who will ask for Venture Co. Work Order. You can retrieve this by pick-pocketing or looting a Venture Co. Operator. Giving the order to Veenix will in trun grant you a Breaching Charge.

Head back to Shadowfang Keep and enter the dungeon. The Breaching Charge will enable you to open the gate in front of you as you enter the dungeon allowing you to access the Keep while bypassing the first boss.

Use stealth inside the dungeon and pick-pocket two rare elites (Gemela and Gefell) for the Sister’s Half-Key and Brother’s Half-Key. Gemela: You can find Gamela in the Ball Room (shortly after the kitchen). Gefell: Go up the stairs and passed the Ball Room down a corridor on the right.

Combine both halves of the key to make the Twin Key. Then, head to the stables in the Courtyard and use the key on the chest located there. Opening it will grant you the Horn of Xelthos.

Head to the hut and turn complete the quest “The Horn of Xelthos.”

After some time has passed (15 minutes give or take), you’ll receive mail beckoning you to return to the hut with the chest to obtain the rune.

How to get Just a Flesh Wound in SOD

Horde:

This rune can be purchased for 4 Gold and 50 silver once honored with the Durotar Supply and Logistics.

Alliance:

This rune can be purchased for 4 Gold and 50 silver once honored with the Azeroth Commerce Authority.

How to get Quick Draw in SOD

Horde:

Undead : Loot or pickpocket Treasure Map Fragments to create a Tirisfal Treasure Map. You can then use the Tirisfal Treasure Map to reveal the treasure under the bridge in Tirisfal Glades (52.9, 54.0)

: Loot or pickpocket Treasure Map Fragments to create a Tirisfal Treasure Map. You can then use the Tirisfal Treasure Map to reveal the treasure under the bridge in Tirisfal Glades (52.9, 54.0) Orc / Troll: Pickpocket pieces of the treasure map from Kultirans in Tirisgarde Keep, Burning Blade Cultists, Quilboar, and Trolls in Echo Isles. Combine the pieces to create Durotar Treasure Map, which has you dig up treasure in the southern most Echo Isles.

Alliance:

Human : Loot or pickpocket Treasure Map Fragments to creat an Elwynn Treasure Map. You can then use the Elwynn Treasure Map to reveal the treasure at (/way 89, 79).

: Loot or pickpocket Treasure Map Fragments to creat an Elwynn Treasure Map. You can then use the Elwynn Treasure Map to reveal the treasure at (/way 89, 79). Dwarf : Pickpocket Treasure Map Fragments from Troggs, Leper Gnomes, Trolls, & Dark Iron Spies to create the Dun Morogh Treasure Map.

: Pickpocket Treasure Map Fragments from Troggs, Leper Gnomes, Trolls, & Dark Iron Spies to create the Dun Morogh Treasure Map. Night Elf: Loot or pickpocket Treasure Map Fragments to creat a Teldrassil Treasure Map. You can then use the Teldrassil Treasure Map to reveal the treasure in the hollow stump behind the building in Rutheran Village.

How to get Slaughter from the Shadows in SOD

Horde:

Undead : Found inside a chest in Tirisfal Glades at Agamand Family Crypt; Agamand Relic Coffer Key can be looted from nearby mobs.

: Found inside a chest in Tirisfal Glades at Agamand Family Crypt; Agamand Relic Coffer Key can be looted from nearby mobs. Orc / Troll: Found inside a chest in Durotar at Drygulch Ravine

Alliance:

Night Elf: Kill Furbolgs inside Banethil until you receive a key – the chest is located randomly inside the Barrows.

Kill Furbolgs inside Banethil until you receive a key – the chest is located randomly inside the Barrows. Human: Climb on the roof of the house just north of Goldshrine Inn. You’ll find a chest here.

Climb on the roof of the house just north of Goldshrine Inn. You’ll find a chest here. Dwarf / Gnome: On top of the Kharanos Inn, access the chest.

Rogue Glove Runes Season of Discovery

How to get Mutilate in SOD

Horde:

Undead: Pickpocket Captain Perrine. Take his signet ring to the Brill town hall to created a forged document which you can then give to Jamie Nore to receive the rune.

Pickpocket Captain Perrine. Take his signet ring to the Brill town hall to created a forged document which you can then give to Jamie Nore to receive the rune. Orc / Troll: Pickpocket the Burning Blade thugs above Razor Hill (55, 36) to receive a note. Go to the troll, Ba’so, in Durotar (51, 58) and turn it in.

Alliance:

Human: Pickpocket Garrick Padfoot to receive a note that you will deliver to Cutty who is postioned up the river from Crystal Lake, south of Northshire.

Pickpocket Garrick Padfoot to receive a note that you will deliver to Cutty who is postioned up the river from Crystal Lake, south of Northshire. Night Elf: This is a drop from Lord Melenas in a cave (North Dolanaar).

This is a drop from Lord Melenas in a cave (North Dolanaar). Dwarf / Gnome: Obtain Blackrat’s note by pick-pocketing Dark Iron Dwarves south of Helm’s Bed Lake (Dun Morogh). Then locate Blackrat at Misty Pine Refuge at a boat near the lake.

How to get Shadowstrike in SOD

Horde:

Orc / Troll: The rune is a reward from the quest “Atop the Cliffs.” You must open a chest on a cliff’s edge near the spawning point inside Valley of Trials.

Alliance:

Human : Can be found in a chest (52, 52) by the outhouses near the vineyard in Northshire.

: Can be found in a chest (52, 52) by the outhouses near the vineyard in Northshire. Night Elf: It’s located on a roof above the inn inside of Shadowglen.

How to get Saber Slash in SOD

Horde:

The Barrens: At Nortwatch Hold, head to the stable on the left as you pass the main gate. Loot the chest on the roof. You will need lockpicking (80) in order to access the chest.

At Nortwatch Hold, head to the stable on the left as you pass the main gate. Loot the chest on the roof. You will need lockpicking (80) in order to access the chest. Silverpine Forest: At Shadowfang Keep, jump to a small platform (45.3, 67.3). You’ll need to Sprint to make the jump.

Alliance:

Human: Use Stealth to pick-pocket an Elite Defias Scout behind the Sentinel Inn.

Use Stealth to pick-pocket an Elite Defias Scout behind the Sentinel Inn. Dwarf / Gnome: You can find the rune inside of a toolbox behind NPCs with quests at Stonewrought Dam (North Loch Modan).

You can find the rune inside of a toolbox behind NPCs with quests at Stonewrought Dam (North Loch Modan). Night Elf: Near the Auberdine Lighthouse, interact with a small pocket of dirt close to some tree roots.

How to get Shiv in SOD

Horde & Alliance:

Follow the below steps to obtain the rune:

In Duskwood, pick-pocket Defias Night Runners until you loot the Engraved Gold Ring. Then equip the ring.

Head for Raven Hill

Kneel in front of the statue in the courtyard. And obtain the rune.

How to get Main Gauche in SOD

Horde & Alliance:

Level 20 is required. The vendor named Grizzby (Ratchet) will give you tasks to bring him items (see below). Fetch those items and you will be able to purchase the rune from Grizzby for 5 Gold.

Shredder Turbochargers – Use Shredder Autosalvage Unit on Venture Co. Shredders in the Windshear Crag (Stonetalon Mountains). Grizzby requires 16 Shredder Turbochargers.

– Use Shredder Autosalvage Unit on Venture Co. Shredders in the Windshear Crag (Stonetalon Mountains). Grizzby requires 16 Shredder Turbochargers. Dark Iron Ordinance – Kill Dark Iron Insurgent in the north of Loch Modan or Dark Iron Rifleman and other Dark Iron dwarves in the Northern Wetlands. Grizzby requires 20 Dark Iron Ordinance.

– Kill Dark Iron Insurgent in the north of Loch Modan or Dark Iron Rifleman and other Dark Iron dwarves in the Northern Wetlands. Grizzby requires 20 Dark Iron Ordinance. Fish Oil – Kill murlocs in Hillsbrad or Wetlands. Grizzby requires 24 Fish Oil.

Rogue Leg Runes Season of Discovery

How to get Between the Eyes in SOD

Horde:

Undead: The rune is located in an underwater chest at (65.9, 25.6). You can find the key by pick-pocketing a murloc in the same area.

Alliance:

Human: Go into a house at the end of Cutthroat Alley (Stormwind). In the upper level of the house is a chest. Open it and kill two level 10 Cut-throat Muggers.

Go into a house at the end of Cutthroat Alley (Stormwind). In the upper level of the house is a chest. Open it and kill two level 10 Cut-throat Muggers. Dwarf: Outside of the Rogue Trainer area in the Forlorn Cavern (Ironforge) is a Dusty Crate. Loot it for the rune, but you will have to contend with two level 10 Cuth-throat Muggers.

Outside of the Rogue Trainer area in the Forlorn Cavern (Ironforge) is a Dusty Crate. Loot it for the rune, but you will have to contend with two level 10 Cuth-throat Muggers. Night-Elf: Obtain the Gnarlpine Stash Key as a drop from Gnarlpine enemies in Teldrassil. Use the key to open the Gnarlpine Stash around (37.9, 82.5).

How to get Blade Dance in SOD

Horde:

Orc / Troll: Loot Buccaneer’s Matchbox by pick-pocketing Southsea Cannoneer just south of Ratchet. Then, find a gunpowder bucket at (61.78, 45.80). Interact to blow it up and find a chest that contains the rune.

Alliance:

Human: Obtain an envelop by pick-pocketing Defias in Westfall. The envelope will contain directions and a key to a chest that contains the rune.

Obtain an envelop by pick-pocketing Defias in Westfall. The envelope will contain directions and a key to a chest that contains the rune. Dwarf / Gnome: Obtain the Dark Iron Lockbox (requires lockpicking Level 1) by pick-pocketing Dark Iron Dwarves in Loch Modan.

Obtain the Dark Iron Lockbox (requires lockpicking Level 1) by pick-pocketing Dark Iron Dwarves in Loch Modan. Night Elf: At the Cliffspring River Cave (Darkshore), kill Naga until you find a key. Find a chest at the end of the cave that requires the key and contains a rune.

How to get Envenom in SOD

Horde & Alliance:

Find a vendor positioned behind the Orc Tog’Thar in the Durnholde (Hillsbrad Foothills). Purchase Hot Tip from him that contains a map and safe combination. Follow the map until you reach the Plaguelands. Here you will find a waterfall with a chest that contains the rune.

