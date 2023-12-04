Table of contents

Runes are a powerful new system in WoW Classic: Season of Discovery allowing stronger and more varied playstyles to the game we all know and love. Players will need to discover the locations of these runes before they can be used, however, and the tables below will reveal the locations of every rune as we also discover them. We will update this list to be complete and accurate as more information is gathered.

For a complete list of Runes and their descriptions, click this link:

All Runes In WoW Classic: Season Of Discovery

Warrior Chest Runes Season of Discovery

How to get Flagellation Rune in SOD

Horde & Alliance:

Go to Raven Hall Cemetery in Duskwood (west side of the map) and locate the crypt at (23.5, 35). Inside the crypt go down and turn left, and find the Decrepit Phylactery inside of the first big room. There is an object called the Decrepit Phylactery you can loot here.

Next, leave the crypt and locate the other crypt entrance at (15.5, 38) and take a right at the end of the path inside. There is a skeleton called "Slumbering Bones" you can interact with to spawn an Awakened Lich. Kill the Lich and loot it for the Rune of Flagellation.

How to get Blood Frenzy Rune in SOD

Horde & Alliance:

Challenge the Wandering Swordsman. After defeating him, he will drop a chest containing the rune. This NPC wanders around general areas in 6 different zones. He should always be alive as he does not get killed, you just need to defeat him in a duel.

Here are the possible spawn areas for the Wandering Swordsman:

Elwynn Forest: Possible spawn locations: (36,80), (29,76), & (25, 74).

Possible spawn locations: (36,80), (29,76), & (25, 74). Teldrassil: Possible spawn locations: (39, 37), (39, 69), (43, 76), (54, 66), & (62, 71).

Possible spawn locations: (39, 37), (39, 69), (43, 76), (54, 66), & (62, 71). Dun Moragh: Possible spawn locations: (50, 49), (54, 47)

Possible spawn locations: (50, 49), (54, 47) Mulgore: Possible spawn locations: (54, 36), (51, 39), (40, 53), (37, 55), & (60, 67).

Possible spawn locations: (54, 36), (51, 39), (40, 53), (37, 55), & (60, 67). Durotar: Possible spawn locations: (38, 48), (36, 48), (40, 49), (56, 39), & (58, 22).

Possible spawn locations: (38, 48), (36, 48), (40, 49), (56, 39), & (58, 22). Tirisfal Glades: Possible location (79, 65).

How to get Raging Blow Rune in SOD

Horde & Alliance:

You must collect three items and give them to Alonso in Ashenvale near the Stonetalon Mountains entrance (42,70).

Dragonslayer's Shield: This can be located on the wall behind Gath'Ilzogg in the Redridge Mountains (67, 56). This area is the Stonewatch Keep castle - you may need to bring a group with you to survive and loot the shield.

This can be located on the wall behind Gath'Ilzogg in the Redridge Mountains (67, 56). This area is the Stonewatch Keep castle - you may need to bring a group with you to survive and loot the shield. Dragonslayer's Lance: This can be purchased from the Dark Iron Entrepreneur in Dun Modr (Wetlands - 47,18). You will again want to bring a group with you if you are 25 or under. This area is full of elite mobs and can be tough to get in on your own without a team if you are 25 or under.

This can be purchased from the Dark Iron Entrepreneur in Dun Modr (Wetlands - 47,18). You will again want to bring a group with you if you are 25 or under. This area is full of elite mobs and can be tough to get in on your own without a team if you are 25 or under. Dragonslayer's Helm: This is located in Shadowfang Keep behind Commander Springvale. Once you are in SFK and defeat Commander Springvale, loot the helmet on the bench behind him.

How to get Warbringer Rune in SOD

Horde & Alliance:

Level 20 is required. Find the vendor named Grizzby (Ratchet) and talk to him. After you speak with him, he will give you 3 quests to bring him items (see below). Fetch those items and you will be able to purchase the Warbringer Rune from Grizzby for 5 Gold.

Shredder Turbochargers – Use Shredder Autosalvage Unit on Venture Co. Shredders in the Windshear Crag (Stonetalon Mountains). Grizzby requires 16 Shredder Turbochargers. You can buy the Autosalvage Unit from engineers off the auction house, or you also can just purchase the Turbochargers straight from the auction house too. Dark Iron Ordinance – Kill Dark Iron Insurgent in the north of Loch Modan or Dark Iron Rifleman and other Dark Iron dwarves in the Northern Wetlands. Grizzby requires 20 Dark Iron Ordinance. These are also purchasable off the auction house if you have the gold to buy them. Fish Oil – Kill murlocs in Hillsbrad or Wetlands. Grizzby requires 24 Fish Oil. Again, you can just buy these from the auction house for usually very cheap.



Warrior Glove Runes Season of Discovery

How to get Victory Rush Rune in SOD

Horde:

Durotar (Trolls & Orcs): After obtaining the quest from an NPC in Valley of Trials at level 2, find the Hidden Cache in the Valley of Trials. This cache is above the starting area. To get to it, follow the path up to where the scorpions and Sarkoth are. From up here, you can drop down onto the platform with the cache.

Mulgore (Tauren): Loot the Bristleback Loot Cache at the top of the hill within the Brambleblade Ravine.

Tirisfal Glades (Undead): Loot the Lost Stash in the spider cave in Deathknell.

Alliance:

Dun Morogh (Gnomes & Dwarves): Complete the quest "The Lost Rune"

Elwynn Forest (Humans): Looted from "Kobold Stashbox" in the back of the Echo Ridge Mine, by Norhtshire.

Teldrassil (Night Elves): Comlete the quest "Amidst the Shadowed Webs" in Shadowglen.

How to get Endless Rage Rune in SOD

Horde:

The Barrens : Find the Horde Warbanner in the Crossroads and take it to Northwatch Hold. There will be an Alliance banner at the top of the hill. Replace it and a mob that has a Fear ability will be summoned. Defeat him for the Rune.

: Find the Horde Warbanner in the Crossroads and take it to Northwatch Hold. There will be an Alliance banner at the top of the hill. Replace it and a mob that has a Fear ability will be summoned. Defeat him for the Rune. Silverpine Forest: Kill Webbed Victims at the Skittering Dark Cave. Kill and Loot the Lost Adventure that appears. This cave is at the north-west corner of Silverpine.

Alliance:

Westfall: Kill and Loot Old Murk-Eye in Westfall. These can be found on the west coast by The Great Sea.

Loch Modan: Kill and loot the Elite Ogres at Mo'grosh Stronghold. Loot the Battle Totem. Use the Battle Totem to beat the elite Haren Swifthoof for the Rune.

Darkshore: Kill and Loot Lady Sedorax. You can find her on the east side of the zone, inside the Cliffspring River cave.

How to get Devastate Rune in SOD

Horde:

Durotar (Orc / Troll): Monster hunter kill quest in Razor Hill, must obtain Centaur, Harpy, and Quillboar heads. These can be turned in to Vahi Bonesplitter in Razor Hill.

Monster hunter kill quest in Razor Hill, must obtain Centaur, Harpy, and Quillboar heads. These can be turned in to Vahi Bonesplitter in Razor Hill. Mulgore (Tauren): Kill Gnolls in the South, Harpies in the North, and Quillboars in the Northeast of Mulgore. These can be turned in to Vateya Timberhoof in Bloodhoof Village.

Kill Gnolls in the South, Harpies in the North, and Quillboars in the Northeast of Mulgore. These can be turned in to Vateya Timberhoof in Bloodhoof Village. Undercity (Undead): Collect the Severed Bat Head, Severed Murloc Head, and Severed Gnoll hHead and turn them into Dorac Graves in the Undercity Apothecarium.

Alliance:

Stormwind (Human) : Turn in the Severed Kobold Head, Severed Murloc Head, and Severed Gnoll Head to Viktoria Woods in Stormwind.

: Turn in the Severed Kobold Head, Severed Murloc Head, and Severed Gnoll Head to Viktoria Woods in Stormwind. Dun Moragh (Dwarf / Gnome) : Collect the Pristine Trogg Heart, Severed Troll Head, and Severed Wendigo Paw. Turn them in to Junni Steelpass in Kharanos.

: Collect the Pristine Trogg Heart, Severed Troll Head, and Severed Wendigo Paw. Turn them in to Junni Steelpass in Kharanos. Darnassus (Night Elf): Collect the Severed Tiger Head, Severed Owl Head, and the Severed Spider Head. Turn them in to Delwynna in Darnassus.

How to get Single-Minded Fury Rune in SOD

Horde:

This rune can be purchased for 4 Gold and 50 silver once honored with the Durotar Supply and Logistics. Follow our Waylaid Supplies Guide to gain reputation.

Alliance:

This rune can be purchased for 4 Gold and 50 silver once honored with the Azeroth Commerce Authority. Follow our Waylaid Supplies Guide to gain reputation.

How to get Quick Strike Rune in SOD

Horde:

Head to Ratchet and talk to Kilxx by the docks. Purchase a Fishing Harpoon and head into the bay and find Bruuz circling around a boat at the bottom. Use the harpoon to lower the shark's health and kill him to receive this Rune. This is a very fast and probably the easiest rune to get.

Alliance:

Loch Modan (Dwarf): Quick Strike is gained by looting Troggs in Loch Modan (41.54, 72.48), Once you have the Cracked Skull-Shaped Geode from a Trogg, get it opened by taking hits from the "Stonesplitter Skullthumper" mob. They cast a knockdown that opens the skull in your inventory which drops the rune to learn the spell.

Westfall (Human): Obtain the Gillsbane mace by killing Defias mobs. Once obtained, it be used to kill murlocs and obtain a Soul of the Sea. Then, interact with the Medusa statue at (25,68). Eliminate the mob and the rune will drop.

Obtain the Gillsbane mace by killing Defias mobs. Once obtained, it be used to kill murlocs and obtain a Then, interact with the Medusa statue at (25,68). Eliminate the mob and the rune will drop. Darkshore (Night Elf): Go to (47.8, 16.0) to loot the Gnarled Harpoon. Use this item to weaken Paxnozz in the water, then kill him to obtain the rune. Paxnozz is located here:

Warrior Leg Runes Season of Discovery

How to get Furious Thunder Rune in SOD

Horde:

Durotar (Orc / Troll): Kill Sarkoth in in the Valley of Trials, Zalazane on the Echo Isles, or Gazz'uz in Skull Rock.

Kill Sarkoth in in the Valley of Trials, Zalazane on the Echo Isles, or Gazz'uz in Skull Rock. Mulgore (Tauren) : Kill the pink plainstrider Mazzranache, the Gnoll Lurkmane inside Palemane Rock cave, or the roaming kodo Arra'chea.

: Kill the pink plainstrider Mazzranache, the Gnoll Lurkmane inside Palemane Rock cave, or the roaming kodo Arra'chea. Tirisfal Glades (Undead): Kill the Murloc Gillgar near the Solliden Farmstead.

Alliance:

Elwynn Forest (Human): Kill Goldtooth in Elwynn Forest or Mother Fang in Jasperlode Mine.

Kill in Elwynn Forest or in Jasperlode Mine. Teldrassil (Night Elf): Obtained inside Gnarlpine Cache in the Barrow Den

Obtained inside in the Barrow Den Dun Morogh (Dwarf / Gnome): Dropped from Fyodi in Dun Morogh (28.0, 42.2)

How to get Consumed by Rage Rune in SOD

Horde & Alliance:

This rune is located in a cave in the Wetlands. The entrance is located at (54, 64). It's dropped by Carrodin, a level 25 elite mob.

How to get Frenzied Assault Rune in SOD

Horde:

Undead : Speak to Penny Hawkins in the Inn in Brill. She will require you to defeat Blueheart. Do so, and earn the rune.

: Speak to Penny Hawkins in the Inn in Brill. She will require you to defeat Blueheart. Do so, and earn the rune. Orcs / Trolls : Speak to Zamja in Orgrimmar. She'll ask you to kill Gru'ark outside of the cooking hut. Defeat him to earn the rune.

: Speak to Zamja in Orgrimmar. She'll ask you to kill Gru'ark outside of the cooking hut. Defeat him to earn the rune. Tauren: Speak to Netali Proudwind in the Spirit Rise (Thunder Bluff) and defeat Mooart for the rune.

Alliance: