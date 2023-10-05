Assassin’s Creed Mirage: All Voice Actors Listed

As the gaming world eagerly embraces Ubisoft’s latest installment coming today, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, fans are not only excited about the gameplay and story but also about the talented voice actors who breathe life into the game’s characters. In this article, we’ll introduce you to the main voice cast behind Assassin’s Creed Mirage, shedding light on their previous work and the roles they play in this immersive gaming experience.

The Crucial Role of Voice Actors in Gaming

Voice actors are the unsung heroes of the gaming industry. They have the power to transform a bunch of pixels into a beloved character, making the gaming experience unforgettable. This rings particularly true for franchises like Assassin’s Creed, which transport players to different historical periods and allow them to stealthily take down foes in style.

Meet the Voice Cast of Assassin’s Creed Mirage

In Assassin’s Creed Mirage, there are four central characters, each brought to life by a talented voice actor. Below, we’ll introduce you to the core members of the voice cast:

Ali Ibn Mohammed – Voiced by Aladeen Tawfeek

Aladeen Tawfeek, known for his role in X-Men: Apocalypse, brings Ali Ibn Mohammed to life in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Tawfeek is no stranger to video game voice acting, having lent his voice to characters in games like Watch Dogs 2 and Deus Ex: Mankind Divided. If you’ve encountered his voice before, it might have been in one of these titles.

Basim Ibn Is’haq – Voiced by Lee Majdoub

Lee Majdoub, a gifted actor from Lebanon, takes on the role of Basim Ibn Is’haq, the game’s main character. You might recognize him as Agent Stone from Sonic the Hedgehog 1 and 2, or as Jason Monroe from Need for Speed: Payback. With his experience and talent, Lee Majdoub is set to immerse players in the character of Basim Ibn Is’haq.

Roshan – Voiced by Shohreh Aghdashloo

Shohreh Aghdashloo, a seasoned actor in both the gaming and film industries, takes on the role of Roshan in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Her impressive resume includes appearances in Kung Fu Panda, Star Trek Beyond, Renfield, and Arcane. Gamers might also recognize her as Chrisjen Avasarala in The Expanse: A Telltale Series or from her work in Destiny 2: The Witch Queen.

Hadya – Voiced by Sophia Eleni

Sophia Eleni, known for her role in the Honor Among Thieves movie and appearances in British TV shows like Call the Midwife and Casualty, makes her debut in video game voice acting as Hadya in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Dungeons & Dragons fans may also recognize her as Valxina and the Tabaxi Mother.

Conclusion

The voice actors behind Assassin’s Creed Mirage play a pivotal role in making the game’s characters memorable and the narrative engaging. With their talent and experience, they add depth to the immersive experience of Assassin’s Creed Mirage. As you dive into this exciting new adventure, remember to appreciate the work of these remarkable actors who make the virtual world come alive. For more Assassin’s Creed Mirage content and guides, be sure to explore our other articles.