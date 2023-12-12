Balance Druid Best in Slot (BIS) Gear Guide | WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Balance Druids, aka Boomkins, are getting some decent upgrades in Season of Discovery. Their damage and mana management through the Starsurge, Sunfire, and Fury of Stormrage Runes are all going to be improved and the playstyle more enjoyable!
Let’s take a look at what gear options are available in the first phase of SOD in the level 25 bracket to provide you with some excellent choices to maximize your arcane potential!
General Notes on Hardcore Gamer’s BIS Lists
While there are many choices of gear, you will find the best item is sometimes incredibly hard to obtain due to the level of content you need to complete to get a level 25 required item. For example, some items required level 25 to use, but you need to complete Razorfen Kraul (RFK) to obtain them; a 29-38 suggested level dungeon.
Due to these complexities in best-in-slot requirements for the Rogue class, we will offer other choices that may be more reasonable to obtain.
Gear Stat Priority for Balance Druid
-
Spell Hit
- Reduce the chance of misses
-
Spell Damage
- Increases spell damage
-
Spell Crit
- Increases spell damage
-
Mp5
- Improves Mana Regeneration
-
Intellect
- Increase total Mana pool and Crit chance with Spells.
-
Stamina
- Increases total health pool for survivability.
- Spirit
- Mana Regeneration outside of casting
There are also going to be a lot of World Drop Uncommon Items that have Random Affixes on them and their values change depending on the item level. These are Bind on Equip so you can often find them on the Auction House. Follow this priority for these affixes:
- of Arcane Wrath (+Arcane Spell Damage)
- of Intellect (+Intellect)
- of Concentration (+2 mana every 5 sec.)
- of the Eagle (+Intellect and +Stamina)
- of the Falcon (+Agility and +Intellect)
- of the Gorilla (+Intellect and +Strength)
- of the Owl (+Intellect and +Spirit)
Balance Druid Best in Slot Season of Discovery
The table below shows the absolute very best equipment for each slot for Balance Druids. While we understand that obtaining every item on this list may be a lofty goal for many players, we’ve thoughtfully included alternative options beneath the table to accommodate various playstyles and preferences.
|Slot
|Item
|Source
|Head
|Twilight Elementalist’s Cowl
|Boss Gelihast (Blackfathom Deeps)
|Neck
|Jagged Bone Necklace
|Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)
|Shoulders
|Magician’s Mantle
|World Drop
|Back
|Flowing Scarf
|Boss Baron Aquanis (Blackfathom Deeps)
|Chest
|Twilight Elementalist’s Robe
|Boss Gelihast (Blackfathom Deeps)
Boss Lorgus Jett (Blackfathom Deeps)
|Wrists
|Glowing Leather Bands
|Boss Lorgus Jett (Blackfathom Deeps)
|Hands
|Void-Touched Leather Gauntlets
|Leatherworking
|Belt
|Ancient Moss Cinch
|Boss Aku’mai (Blackfathom Deeps)
|Legs
|Soul Leech Pants
|Boss Aku’mai (Blackfathom Deeps)
|Feet
|Twilight Elementalist’s Footpads
|Boss Gelihast (Blackfathom Deeps)
Boss Lorgus Jett (Blackfathom Deeps)
|Ring 1
|Lorekeeper’s Ring
|Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)
|Ring 2
|Lorekeeper’s Ring
|Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)
|Trinket 1
|Invoker’s Void Pearl
|Quest – The Heart of the Void (H) (Blackfathom Deeps)
Quest – The Heart of the Void (A) (Blackfathom Deeps)
|Trinket 2
|Arena Grand Master
|Quest – Arena Grandmaster (Stranglethorn Vale)
|Main-Hand
|Rod of the Ancient Sleepwalker
|Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)
|Off-Hand
|Tome of Cavern Lore
|Boss Gelihast (Blackfathom Deeps)
Best Gear Options For Balance Druid In SoD
Many of the top items are contested by other classes as they are also BIS for them too. If you’re struggling to get the top piece of gear for each slot then it would also be wise to know what other options are available. Use the table below to quickly navigate to each equipment slot to find multiple other options.
*It is worth noting that at the level 25 bracket, there are many options available that are basically equal to each other. In some of these sections you will see a note indicating if this is the case for the given slot.
Item Slot Navigation Menu
|Head
|Neck
|Shoulder
|Back
|Chest
|Wrist
|Hand
|Waist
|Leg
|Feet
|Ring
|Trinket
|Weapon
Best Head Options For Balance Druid In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Twilight Elementalist’s Cowl
|Boss Gelihast (Blackfathom Deeps)
|Spellpower Goggles Xtreme
|Engineering
|Humbert’s Helm
|Dun Garok Rifleman (Hillsbrad Foothills)
|Rakkamar’s Tattered Thinking Cap
|Boss Lady Sarevess (Blackfathom Deeps)
Best Neck Options For Balance Druid In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Jagged Bone Necklace
|Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)
|Spectral Necklace
|World Drop, Fishing
|Sentinel’s Medallion
|Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)
Best Shoulder Options For Balance Druid In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Magician’s Mantle
|World Drop
|Sage’s Mantle
|World Drop
|Magician’s Mantle
|World Drop
|Feline Mantle
|Quest – Wolf Master Nandos (Shadowfang Keep)
Best Back Options For Balance Druid In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Flowing Scarf
|Boss Baron Aquanis (Blackfathom Deeps)
|Sage’s Cloak
|World Drop, Fishing
|Pearl-clasped Cloak
|Tailoring
|Engineer’s Cloak
|Quest – Gerenzo Wrenchwhistle (Stonetalon Mountains)
Best Chest Options For Balance Druid In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Twilight Elementalist’s Robe
|Boss Gelihast (Blackfathom Deeps)
Boss Lorgus Jett (Blackfathom Deeps)
|Watcher’s Jerkin
|World Drop
|Robes of Arcana
|Tailoring
|Robes of Arugal
|Archmage Arugal (Shadowfang Keep)
Best Wrist Options For Balance Druid In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Glowing Leather Bands
|Boss Lorgus Jett (Blackfathom Deeps)
|Headhunter’s Bands
|World Drop
|Mindthrust Bracers
|Zone Drop (Shadowfang Keep)
|Owl Bracers
|Kris Legace (Vendor in Hillsbrad Foothills)
Antonio Perelli (Vendor in Duskwood)
Bernard Brubaker (A) (Vendor in Redridge Mountains)
Vexspindle (The Barrens)
|Crystalline Cuffs
|Taragaman the Hungerer (Ragefire Chasm)
Best Hand Options For Balance Druid In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Void-Touched Leather Gauntlets
|Leatherworking
|Pathfinder Gloves
|World Drop
|Gnoll Casting Gloves
|Mosshide Mistweaver (Wetlands)
|Magefist Gloves
|World Drop
|Zodiac Gloves
|Quest – Look To The Stars (A) (Duskwood)
Best Waist Options For Balance Druid In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Ancient Moss Cinch
|Boss Aku’mai (Blackfathom Deeps)
|Scaled Leather Belt
|World Drop
|Belt of Arugal
|Archmage Arugal (Shadowfang Keep)
|Silver-lined Belt
|World Drop
|Wizard’s Belt
|Charys Yserian (A) (Vendor in Stormwind City)
Zixil (Vendor in Hillsbrad Foothills)
Kzixx (Vendor in Duskwood)
Wenna Silkbeard (A) (Vendor in Wetlands)
Nizzik (Vendor in Stonetalon Mountains)
Jennabink Powerseam (A) (Vendor in Wetlands)
Best Leg Options For Balance Druid In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Soul Leech Pants
|Boss Aku’mai (Blackfathom Deeps)
|Dervish Leggings
|World Drop
|Night Watch Pantaloons
|Quest – Morbent Fel (A) (Duskwood)
|Silver-thread Pants
|World Drop
|Gaze Dreamer Pants
|Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)
Best Feet Options For Balance Druid In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Twilight Elementalist’s Footpads
|Boss Gelihast (Blackfathom Deeps)
Boss Lorgus Jett (Blackfathom Deeps)
|Raincaller Boots
|World Drop
|Spidersilk Boots
|Tailoring
|Wandering Boots
|Quest – Return to Kristoff (A) (Stormwind City)
|Walking Boots
|Marisa du’Paige
Best Ring Options For Balance Druid In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Lorekeeper’s Ring
|Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)
|Lorekeeper’s Ring
|Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)
|Black Widow Band
|Leech Widow (Wetlands)
|Snake Hoop
|Quest – Willix the Importer (Razorfen Kraul)
|Lavishly Jeweled Ring
|Gilnid (The Deadmines)
|Seal of Wrynn
|Quest – An Audience with the King (A) (Stormwind City)
Best Trinket Options For Balance Druid In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Invoker’s Void Pearl
|Quest – The Heart of the Void (H) (Blackfathom Deeps)
Quest – The Heart of the Void (A) (Blackfathom Deeps)
|Arena Grand Master
|Quest – Arena Grandmaster (Stranglethorn Vale)
|Rune of Perfection
|Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens)
Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)
|Minor Recombobulator
|Engineering
Best Weapon Options For Balance Druid In SoD
Main-Hand Options
|Item
|Source
|Rod of the Ancient Sleepwalker
|Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)
|Magician Staff
|World Drop
|Twisted Chanter’s Staff
|World Drop
|Emberstone Staff
|Captain Greenskin (The Deadmines)
|Channeler’s Staff
|Dalaran Spellscribe (Silverpine Forest)
|Staff of Westfall
|Quest – The Defias Brotherhood (A) (The Deadmines)
Best Off-Hand Options For Balance Druid In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Tome of Cavern Lore
|Boss Gelihast (Blackfathom Deeps)
|Watcher’s Star
|World Drop
|Tear of Grief
|Quest – For Love Eternal (A) (Darkshore)
|Bright Sphere
|World Drop
|Orb of Power
|Zixil (Vendor in Hillsbrad Foothills)
Kzixx (Vendor in Duskwood)
Veenix (Vendor in Stonetalon Mountains)
|Veildust Medicine Bag
|Quest – Curing the Sick (The Barrens)