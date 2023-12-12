a purple skinned female night elf wearing purple armor infront of a forest. text: best in slot balance druid

Balance Druid Best in Slot (BIS) Gear Guide | WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Balance Druids, aka Boomkins, are getting some decent upgrades in Season of Discovery. Their damage and mana management through the Starsurge, Sunfire, and Fury of Stormrage Runes are all going to be improved and the playstyle more enjoyable!

Let’s take a look at what gear options are available in the first phase of SOD in the level 25 bracket to provide you with some excellent choices to maximize your arcane potential!

General Notes on Hardcore Gamer’s BIS Lists

While there are many choices of gear, you will find the best item is sometimes incredibly hard to obtain due to the level of content you need to complete to get a level 25 required item. For example, some items required level 25 to use, but you need to complete Razorfen Kraul (RFK) to obtain them; a 29-38 suggested level dungeon.

Due to these complexities in best-in-slot requirements for the Rogue class, we will offer other choices that may be more reasonable to obtain.

Gear Stat Priority for Balance Druid

  1. Spell Hit
    • Reduce the chance of misses
  2. Spell Damage
    • Increases spell damage
  3. Spell Crit
    • Increases spell damage
  4. Mp5
    • Improves Mana Regeneration
  5. Intellect
    • Increase total Mana pool and Crit chance with Spells.
  6. Stamina
    • Increases total health pool for survivability.
  7. Spirit
    • Mana Regeneration outside of casting

There are also going to be a lot of World Drop Uncommon Items that have Random Affixes on them and their values change depending on the item level. These are Bind on Equip so you can often find them on the Auction House. Follow this priority for these affixes:

  1. of Arcane Wrath (+Arcane Spell Damage)
  2. of Intellect (+Intellect)
  3. of Concentration (+2 mana every 5 sec.)
  4. of the Eagle (+Intellect and +Stamina)
  5. of the Falcon (+Agility and +Intellect)
  6. of the Gorilla (+Intellect and +Strength)
  7. of the Owl (+Intellect and +Spirit)

Balance Druid Best in Slot Season of Discovery

The table below shows the absolute very best equipment for each slot for Balance Druids. While we understand that obtaining every item on this list may be a lofty goal for many players, we’ve thoughtfully included alternative options beneath the table to accommodate various playstyles and preferences.

Slot Item Source
Head Twilight Elementalist's Cowl Boss Gelihast (Blackfathom Deeps)
Neck Jagged Bone Necklace Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)
Shoulders Magician’s Mantle World Drop
Back Flowing Scarf Boss Baron Aquanis (Blackfathom Deeps)
Chest Twilight Elementalist's Robe Boss Gelihast (Blackfathom Deeps)
Boss Lorgus Jett (Blackfathom Deeps)
Wrists Glowing Leather Bands Boss Lorgus Jett (Blackfathom Deeps)
Hands Void-Touched Leather Gauntlets Leatherworking
Belt Ancient Moss Cinch Boss Aku’mai (Blackfathom Deeps)
Legs Soul Leech Pants Boss Aku’mai (Blackfathom Deeps)
Feet Twilight Elementalist's Footpads Boss Gelihast (Blackfathom Deeps)
Boss Lorgus Jett (Blackfathom Deeps)
Ring 1 Lorekeeper’s Ring Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)
Ring 2 Lorekeeper’s Ring Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)
Trinket 1 Invoker’s Void Pearl Quest – The Heart of the Void (H) (Blackfathom Deeps)
Quest – The Heart of the Void (A) (Blackfathom Deeps)
Trinket 2 Arena Grand Master Quest – Arena Grandmaster (Stranglethorn Vale)
Main-Hand Rod of the Ancient Sleepwalker Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)
Off-Hand Tome of Cavern Lore Boss Gelihast (Blackfathom Deeps)

Best Gear Options For Balance Druid In SoD

Many of the top items are contested by other classes as they are also BIS for them too. If you’re struggling to get the top piece of gear for each slot then it would also be wise to know what other options are available. Use the table below to quickly navigate to each equipment slot to find multiple other options.

*It is worth noting that at the level 25 bracket, there are many options available that are basically equal to each other. In some of these sections you will see a note indicating if this is the case for the given slot.

Item Source
Twilight Elementalist’s Cowl Boss Gelihast (Blackfathom Deeps)
Spellpower Goggles Xtreme Engineering
Humbert’s Helm Dun Garok Rifleman (Hillsbrad Foothills)
Rakkamar’s Tattered Thinking Cap Boss Lady Sarevess (Blackfathom Deeps)

Best Neck Options For Balance Druid In SoD

Item Source
Jagged Bone Necklace Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)
Spectral Necklace World Drop, Fishing
Sentinel’s Medallion Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)

Best Shoulder Options For Balance Druid In SoD

Item Source
Magician's Mantle World Drop
Sage’s Mantle World Drop
Magician’s Mantle World Drop
Feline Mantle Quest – Wolf Master Nandos (Shadowfang Keep)

Best Back Options For Balance Druid In SoD

Item Source
Flowing Scarf Boss Baron Aquanis (Blackfathom Deeps)
Sage’s Cloak World Drop, Fishing
Pearl-clasped Cloak Tailoring
Engineer’s Cloak Quest – Gerenzo Wrenchwhistle (Stonetalon Mountains)

Best Chest Options For Balance Druid In SoD

Item Source
Twilight Elementalist’s Robe Boss Gelihast (Blackfathom Deeps)
Boss Lorgus Jett (Blackfathom Deeps)
Watcher’s Jerkin World Drop
Robes of Arcana Tailoring
Robes of Arugal Archmage Arugal (Shadowfang Keep)

Best Wrist Options For Balance Druid In SoD

Item Source
Glowing Leather Bands Boss Lorgus Jett (Blackfathom Deeps)
Headhunter’s Bands World Drop
Mindthrust Bracers Zone Drop (Shadowfang Keep)
Owl Bracers Kris Legace (Vendor in Hillsbrad Foothills)
Antonio Perelli (Vendor in Duskwood)
Bernard Brubaker (A) (Vendor in Redridge Mountains)
Vexspindle (The Barrens)
Crystalline Cuffs Taragaman the Hungerer (Ragefire Chasm)

Best Hand Options For Balance Druid In SoD

Item Source
Void-Touched Leather Gauntlets Leatherworking
Pathfinder Gloves World Drop
Gnoll Casting Gloves Mosshide Mistweaver (Wetlands)
Magefist Gloves World Drop
Zodiac Gloves Quest – Look To The Stars (A) (Duskwood)

Best Waist Options For Balance Druid In SoD

Item Source
Ancient Moss Cinch Boss Aku’mai (Blackfathom Deeps)
Scaled Leather Belt World Drop
Belt of Arugal Archmage Arugal (Shadowfang Keep)
Silver-lined Belt World Drop
Wizard’s Belt Charys Yserian (A) (Vendor in Stormwind City)
Zixil (Vendor in Hillsbrad Foothills)
Kzixx (Vendor in Duskwood)
Wenna Silkbeard (A) (Vendor in Wetlands)
Nizzik (Vendor in Stonetalon Mountains)
Jennabink Powerseam (A) (Vendor in Wetlands)

Best Leg Options For Balance Druid In SoD

Item Source
Soul Leech Pants Boss Aku’mai (Blackfathom Deeps)
Dervish Leggings World Drop
Night Watch Pantaloons Quest – Morbent Fel (A) (Duskwood)
Silver-thread Pants World Drop
Gaze Dreamer Pants Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)

Best Feet Options For Balance Druid In SoD

Item Source
Twilight Elementalist's Footpads Boss Gelihast (Blackfathom Deeps)
Boss Lorgus Jett (Blackfathom Deeps)
Raincaller Boots World Drop
Spidersilk Boots Tailoring
Wandering Boots Quest – Return to Kristoff (A) (Stormwind City)
Walking Boots Marisa du’Paige

Best Ring Options For Balance Druid In SoD

Item Source
Lorekeeper’s Ring Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)
Lorekeeper’s Ring Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)
Black Widow Band Leech Widow (Wetlands)
Snake Hoop Quest – Willix the Importer (Razorfen Kraul)
Lavishly Jeweled Ring Gilnid (The Deadmines)
Seal of Wrynn Quest – An Audience with the King (A) (Stormwind City)

Best Trinket Options For Balance Druid In SoD

Item Source
Invoker’s Void Pearl Quest – The Heart of the Void (H) (Blackfathom Deeps)
Quest – The Heart of the Void (A) (Blackfathom Deeps)
Arena Grand Master Quest – Arena Grandmaster (Stranglethorn Vale)
Rune of Perfection Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens)
Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)
Minor Recombobulator Engineering

Best Weapon Options For Balance Druid In SoD

Main-Hand Options

Item Source
Rod of the Ancient Sleepwalker Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps)
Magician Staff World Drop
Twisted Chanter’s Staff World Drop
Emberstone Staff Captain Greenskin (The Deadmines)
Channeler’s Staff Dalaran Spellscribe (Silverpine Forest)
Staff of Westfall Quest – The Defias Brotherhood (A) (The Deadmines)

Best Off-Hand Options For Balance Druid In SoD

Item Source
Tome of Cavern Lore Boss Gelihast (Blackfathom Deeps)
Watcher’s Star World Drop
Tear of Grief Quest – For Love Eternal (A) (Darkshore)
Bright Sphere World Drop
Orb of Power Zixil (Vendor in Hillsbrad Foothills)
Kzixx (Vendor in Duskwood)
Veenix (Vendor in Stonetalon Mountains)
Veildust Medicine Bag Quest – Curing the Sick (The Barrens)

