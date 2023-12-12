Balance Druid Best in Slot (BIS) Gear Guide | WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Balance Druids, aka Boomkins, are getting some decent upgrades in Season of Discovery. Their damage and mana management through the Starsurge, Sunfire, and Fury of Stormrage Runes are all going to be improved and the playstyle more enjoyable!

Let’s take a look at what gear options are available in the first phase of SOD in the level 25 bracket to provide you with some excellent choices to maximize your arcane potential!

General Notes on Hardcore Gamer’s BIS Lists

While there are many choices of gear, you will find the best item is sometimes incredibly hard to obtain due to the level of content you need to complete to get a level 25 required item. For example, some items required level 25 to use, but you need to complete Razorfen Kraul (RFK) to obtain them; a 29-38 suggested level dungeon. Due to these complexities in best-in-slot requirements for the Rogue class, we will offer other choices that may be more reasonable to obtain.

Gear Stat Priority for Balance Druid

Spell Hit Reduce the chance of misses Spell Damage Increases spell damage Spell Crit Increases spell damage Mp5 Improves Mana Regeneration Intellect Increase total Mana pool and Crit chance with Spells. Stamina Increases total health pool for survivability. Spirit Mana Regeneration outside of casting

There are also going to be a lot of World Drop Uncommon Items that have Random Affixes on them and their values change depending on the item level. These are Bind on Equip so you can often find them on the Auction House. Follow this priority for these affixes:

of Arcane Wrath (+Arcane Spell Damage) of Intellect (+Intellect) of Concentration (+2 mana every 5 sec.) of the Eagle (+Intellect and +Stamina) of the Falcon (+Agility and +Intellect) of the Gorilla (+Intellect and +Strength) of the Owl (+Intellect and +Spirit)

Balance Druid Best in Slot Season of Discovery

The table below shows the absolute very best equipment for each slot for Balance Druids. While we understand that obtaining every item on this list may be a lofty goal for many players, we’ve thoughtfully included alternative options beneath the table to accommodate various playstyles and preferences.

Best Gear Options For Balance Druid In SoD

Many of the top items are contested by other classes as they are also BIS for them too. If you’re struggling to get the top piece of gear for each slot then it would also be wise to know what other options are available. Use the table below to quickly navigate to each equipment slot to find multiple other options.

*It is worth noting that at the level 25 bracket, there are many options available that are basically equal to each other. In some of these sections you will see a note indicating if this is the case for the given slot.

Best Head Options For Balance Druid In SoD

Best Neck Options For Balance Druid In SoD

Item Source Jagged Bone Necklace Boss Twilight Lord Kelris (Blackfathom Deeps) Spectral Necklace World Drop, Fishing Sentinel’s Medallion Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)

Best Shoulder Options For Balance Druid In SoD

Best Back Options For Balance Druid In SoD

Best Chest Options For Balance Druid In SoD

Best Wrist Options For Balance Druid In SoD

Best Hand Options For Balance Druid In SoD

Best Waist Options For Balance Druid In SoD

Best Leg Options For Balance Druid In SoD

Best Feet Options For Balance Druid In SoD

Best Ring Options For Balance Druid In SoD

Best Trinket Options For Balance Druid In SoD

Item Source Invoker’s Void Pearl Quest – The Heart of the Void (H) (Blackfathom Deeps)

Quest – The Heart of the Void (A) (Blackfathom Deeps) Arena Grand Master Quest – Arena Grandmaster (Stranglethorn Vale) Rune of Perfection Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens)

Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale) Minor Recombobulator Engineering

Best Weapon Options For Balance Druid In SoD

Main-Hand Options

Best Off-Hand Options For Balance Druid In SoD