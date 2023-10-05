Baldur’s Gate 3 | How to Save Mayrina

Baldur’s Gate 3 takes players on a thrilling adventure filled with complex quests and intriguing characters. One such captivating quest involves the rescue of a character named Mayrina.

In this guide, we’ll provide you with comprehensive steps to save Mayrina from her perilous situation. This quest not only tests your combat skills but also immerses you deeper into the game’s rich narrative.

Step 1: Begin your Journey to Save Mayrina

In the early stages of Act 1, just to the south of the Blighted Village, a peculiar scene unfolds. Auntie Ethel is embroiled in a heated argument with two siblings, Johl and Demir. They are desperate to locate their missing sister and confront

Auntie Ethel in their quest for answers. As you draw nearer, the focus of the dispute shifts towards you. The elderly woman, Auntie Ethel, implores for your aid. Now, the choice rests with you: Will you align yourself with the enigmatic hag, Auntie Ethel, or stand in solidarity with the determined brothers, Johl and Demir? The outcome of this confrontation will ultimately lead the hag back to her secluded abode deep within the swamp.

Your journey to save Mayrina begins when you come across Auntie Ethel in a mysterious house. She appears to know something about Mayrina but seems reluctant to share the truth. To uncover Mayrina’s whereabouts, you must persistently question Auntie Ethel.

Step 2: Investigate Auntie Ethel

Auntie Ethel is far from trustworthy, and it’s evident that she’s hiding something. Continue pressing her for information until she reveals critical details that could lead you to Mayrina.

Step 3: Auntie Ethel’s Hag

Auntie Ethel finally confesses that Mayrina went in search of a hag known as Auntie Ethel’s Hag. This revelation is pivotal to your quest. The hag might hold the key to Mayrina’s location.

Step 4: Enter Auntie Ethel’s Lair

Auntie Ethel’s Lair is a dangerous place, and gaining entry requires striking a deal with her. Prepare yourself for a challenging confrontation with the hag and her minions.

Step 5: Confront Auntie Ethel

Inside the lair, a formidable battle awaits. Engage in combat with Auntie Ethel and her minions. Use your party members, spells, and tactics wisely to overcome this formidable challenge.

Step 6: Defeat Auntie Ethel

Your victory over Auntie Ethel is crucial to progressing in the quest. Utilize your skills and resources to defeat her. It’s a tough fight, so be prepared for a fierce battle.

Auntie Ethel tries to deceive you into unintentionally harming Mayrina. She uses ‘Damsel in Distress’ to turn herself into a duplicate of Mayrina and instantly moves the young girl onto the battlefield. But here’s the trick: Right-click either Mayrina clone to compare their stats. Auntie Ethel has made a significant oversight—Mayrina is a level 1 humanoid, while the imposter maintains the same level 5 as other Ethel clones.

Step 7: Save Mayrina

After defeating Auntie Ethel, you’ll find Mayrina in a distressing state. She has undergone a bizarre ritual and needs your help to regain her senses. Interact with her to provide assistance.

Step 8: Exit Auntie Ethel’s Lair

With Mayrina safely rescued, leave Auntie Ethel’s Lair behind. You’ve successfully completed the quest to save Mayrina. Now, you can continue your adventures in Baldur’s Gate 3, knowing you’ve played a pivotal role in the game’s captivating storyline.

Conclusion:

Baldur’s Gate 3 offers players a deep and immersive gaming experience filled with challenging quests like saving Mayrina. This guide has equipped you with the knowledge and steps needed to navigate the intricacies of this particular quest. As you continue your journey through this remarkable RPG, remember that your choices and actions shape the fate of the characters and the world around you. Good luck and enjoy the adventure!