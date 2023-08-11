Best Race And Class Combinations In Baldur’s Gate 3

In this guide we are going to take a look at the most effective race and class combinations available in Baldur’s Gate 3. Believe it or not, selecting a race shouldn’t be as simple as making an aesthetic choice. There’s a lot of depth and meaning behind each race and how they perform in battle. So, whether you’re looking to harness the destructive power of elemental breath attacks with the Dragonborn or protect yourself from the perilous onslaught of fire with with the bloodline of a Tiefling, there ‘s plenty of options for the most strategically minded.

Classes typically define how your character will operate in combat as well as interact with the outside world. In theory, there isn’t a wrong choice here. Players new to the series or not well-versed in RPGs might opt for the Barbarian or Fighter classes as they’re less complicated than magic-wielders – at least in the beginning. However, a character’s class can absolutely compliment race. If you’re looking for the most efficient combinations, we’ve got you covered.

Best Race/Class Combos In BG3

Barbarian and Dragonborn

As a Barbarian, you’re built like a tank meaning that you can take more punishment in the way of damage than most other classes. This class is melee-focused. As a Dragonborn, however, your Barbarian can have the added measure of an elemental breath weapon (the element depends on the subclass). Dragonborn are also built tough and come with a strength boost to further stack on top of the Barbarian’s already strength-based nature.

When utilizing this combination here are some items you should consider prioritizing:

Background: This is something you’ll need to set during character creation, but select Soldier. This adds proficiency in Althetics (aka Strength), and Intimidation – both extremely helpful tools for the Dragonborn Barbarian.

Equipment: High-yield damage weapons such as any of the two-handed weapons including Glaives, Greataxes, Greatswords, etc.

Glaives, Greataxes, Greatswords, etc. Ability Score: Focus on strength and constitution to compliment your attacks and turn your character into a damage sponge. You’ll need it considering this build has a pretty weak range.

Cleric and Wood Elf

A Cleric is the ultimate support class. Out the gate, they have the best healing options and can prove to be a highly useful battlefield medic of sorts. The Wood Elf race is a subrace of the Elf. However, they compliment the Cleric in multiple ways by being capable spellcasters and being quick on their feet. They can travel a distance of over 10m per turn from the start. Furthermore, they can be stealthy. So, it should go without saying that a Cleric that can quickly close the gap between themselves a companions in need of support is ideal.

Here are some items to focus on:

Equipment: You’ll begin with a mace, but you’ll want to graduate to Shortbows and Longbows – weapons Elves have proficiency in. Having ranged options are essential considering you won’t have many damage-dealing spell options in the beginning. Furthermore, if the Cleric is going to be traveling for support, it’s useful to having the character potentially capable of attacking from longer distances.

Shortbows and Longbows – weapons Elves have proficiency in. Having ranged options are essential considering you won’t have many damage-dealing spell options in the beginning. Furthermore, if the Cleric is going to be traveling for support, it’s useful to having the character potentially capable of attacking from longer distances. Background: Pick a background that compliments spellcasters and boosts Wisdom such as the Acolyte, Folk Hero, or Outlander.

Druid and Gold Dwarf

All Druid subclasses have the capability of shapeshifting. Turning into various animals like a spider that can trap enemies in webs becomes ideal for the most strategic players. Circle of the Moon may be the best subclass to select here as it further supports shapeshifting at early levels adding the option of a Bear to the selection. It’s an animal that has more HP than the rest and can taunt enemies causing them to focus on it. The Gold Dwarf compliments this attack strategy when facing melee-centric foes. Shifting to an animal creates an entirely separate life bar that reverts back to your previous HP once depleted. So, in effect, an animal form protects your Druid for the duration of its life on the battlefield. Furthermore, Druids are also capable spellcasters with access to Cantrips and limited Spell Slots.

However, shapefshifting enables you to get close to enemies and inflict damage or various status effects like the spider’s chance to poison with its Venomous Bite attack. Upon shifting back to the Druid form whether by choice or life bar depletion, the Gold Dwarf will be in position to deal hefty melee attacks. Gold Dwarfs are also built to soak up more damage than most with a Constitution advantage as well as a proficiency in Battleaxes, Handaxes, Warhammers, and Light Hammers.

Be sure to focus on the following:

Equipment: As mentioned, Battleaxes, Handaxes, Warhammers, and Light Hammers are ideal.

Battleaxes, Handaxes, Warhammers, and Light Hammers are ideal. Ability Scores: Bolster Wisdom so that you can make effective use of the Druid’s abilities to harness Cantrips and Spells. Constitution should come in at a close second give that this combination is aiming to set you up for survivability.

Skills: Medicine is a great skill to have considering the Wisdom boost of the Druid. It opens up your ability to heal and support others.

Ranger and Drow

If your favored strategy out in the wilds is ranged combat, the Ranger is probably your class of choice. The Ranger class is proficient in simple and martial weapons. With Dexterity being a key ability score for the class, ranged weapons are an obvious choice. In the darkest corners of the world, the Drow in combination with the Ranger’s ranged capabilities can see up to 24m with Super Darkvision. Furthermore, it offers more ranged spell selections with and a measure of protection with Fey Ancestry.

Here are some things to consider for this combination:

Equipment: Shortbows and preferrably Longbows are, perhaps, the most effective and ideal weapons for the Ranger.

Shortbows and preferrably Longbows are, perhaps, the most effective and ideal weapons for the Ranger. Ability Scores: Dexterity and Constitution are the two key abilities to prioritize. Specifically, Dexterity will aid in the Ranger’s ranged combat capabilities. Wisdom is a great section option and we’ll get into why with the next bullet point.

Skills: Animal Handling and Nature are both great skills that compliment the Ranger class. Both of these make use of Wisdom and will prove to be effective in strategizing your play with the knowledge of the animals and world around you in many situations.

Bard and Tiefling

Bards are also well-rounded characters capable in combat and magic and, of course, music. Often, however, the Bard is considered a supporting role debuffing enemies and empowering allies. While they’re capable of combat, they’re not as effective as other classes. Still, there’s many possibilities with this class, and you could create something powerful. The Asmodeus Tiefling will offer Hellish Rebuke to aid the Bard’s offensive component with Hellish Resistance offering some protection against the fiery elements. Furthermore, the Darkvision always comes in handy.

Gear: You’ll note that Longswords, Rapiers, and Simple Weapons are a Bard’s weapon proficiency. Purchase a Rapier +1 as soon as you’re able to boost your attack prowess. Also, after a certain mission involving a character named Nere, you’ll be able to obtain another powerful Rapier that’s worth equipping called Sword of Screams. It deals both Piercing and Psychic damage.

Longswords, Rapiers, and Simple Weapons are a Bard’s weapon proficiency. Purchase a Rapier +1 as soon as you’re able to boost your attack prowess. Also, after a certain mission involving a character named Nere, you’ll be able to obtain another powerful Rapier that’s worth equipping called Sword of Screams. It deals both Piercing and Psychic damage. Background: The Entertainer background will offer you Acrobatics and Performance proficiencies which line up well with your Tiefling Bard.

Fighter and Half-Orc

The Fighter class is the jack of all trades, at least when it comes to weapon and armor proficiencies. They are a tank-like class that can work well as a form of crowd control. Get the hostiles’ attention on the Fighter. This class can take the punishment. Meanwhile, it’s a class capable of wielding (and dual-wielding where applicable) all manner of weaponry. Half-Orc less multifaceted compared to other races, but they absolutely compliment the brutish nature of the Fighter with their strength qualities and features like Relentless Endurance, we essentially allows them a second chance (1 HP back) after technically being downed.

When adopting the Fighter and Half-Orc for your character build, consider these suggestions:

Ability Scores: Strength and Constitution are key components of both of these classes.

Melee Weaponry: While the Fighter is highly versatile in all weaponry, focusing on high-damage melee weapons can be supplemented with the Half-Orc’s Savage Attack trait boosting critical hits.

Defense: Take advantage of the Fighter’s versatility with an added measure of defense by utilizing shields in conjunction with melee weaponry.

Paladin and High Half-Elf or Half-Orc

Versatility is the name of the game when it comes to the Paladin. There’s a reason the Paladin class is a fan favorite. A variety of spellcasting and melee attacks are in your arsenal when you’re a paladin. Naturally, the Paladin is primarily a Strength and Charisma focused class both of which aid melee attacks and spellcasting respectively. High Half-Elves focus on Wisdom and Charisma which will help your Paladin bolster spellcasting. They also come packing the Fey Ancestry skill as well as an extra cantrip. They are an optimal choice for the Paladin should you choose not to break your oath. If you choose to head down the Oathbreaker path, a Half-Orc Paladin might be the best choice. The Oathbreaker Paladin leans in the melee side of things. The Half-Orc can boost that strategy with the Savage Attack trait.

If you choose not to break your oath:

Equipment: As a High Half-Elf, you have proficiencies in Spears, Pikes, Halberds, Glaives, Light Armour, and Shields. Be sure to make use of these items.

Spears, Pikes, Halberds, Glaives, Light Armour, and Shields. Be sure to make use of these items. Ability Score: Charisma and Constitution are the two abilities that should be priority to maximize spellcasting and endurance.

If you break your oath:

Skills: Althetics is the best option here considering the strength necessary for the melee strategy.

Ability Score: Be sure to boost Strength first and foremost. Charisma should be a close second. These abilities will boost your melee attacks as well as spellcasting for the Paladin. Constitution can be a third priority.

Rogue and Deep Gnome

Stealth and precision strikes are at the top of the Rogue class’s game. If you prefer to start out any fight with the upper hand, the Rogue will certainly suffice. The Sneak Attack alone will inflict significant damage from the start. Most might prefer the Wood Elf to compliment the Rogue class given that the Wood Elf maintains a Stealth proficiency. Furthermore, the class can move over 10m per turn and has the added advantage of Darkvision. However, the Deep Gnome is really a great selection. The race may not have the maneuverability of the Wood Elf, but it has Superior Darkvision as well as the ever-so-special trait of Stone Camouflage – a stealth boon.

Here are some things to consider:

Equipment: The Rogue is proficient in Light Armour, Rapiers, and Hand Crossbows. Grab one particular Light Armour, Haste Helm (found in a chest near the Blighted Village Waypoint), that temporarily boost your momentum in combat when you’re able.

Light Armour, Rapiers, and Hand Crossbows. Grab one particular Light Armour, Haste Helm (found in a chest near the Blighted Village Waypoint), that temporarily boost your momentum in combat when you’re able. Tactics: The name of the game is stealth and flanking enemies for the best tactical advantage in your strikes. Always attempt to begin combat with a sneak attack. Then use your melee companions to distract the enemies on the field and guide the rogue to strike enemies otherwise occupied.

Warlock and Tiefling

Thematically, this class and race belong together. The Warlock is dark in nature much like the Tieflings’ ancestry. They are proficient in the use of cantrips, primarily the Eldritch Blast. It’s a damaging attack that can be made at long range. Their weapon proficiency is limited to simple weapons, but their power lies in spellcasting. Short rests recover these slots so you can go at it again. The Tiefling, and in particular, the Asmodeus Tiefling can offer Darkvision, extra spells, Hellish Resistance, and the oh-so-sweet spell, Hellish Rebuke. This bad boy reacts to attackers in-kind with 2-20 Fire damage. It’s a spell that will fit nicely into a Warlock’s spell slot.

Here are a couple items to consider:

Ability Scores: Charisma is going to be your priority for bolstering spellcasting. Consitution and Wisdom are close seconds.

Background: The Guild Artisan background is probably the best choice for this combination give that you’ll be focused on Charisma and Persuasion is a neat and profoundly powerful trait that comes along with this background.

Wizard and High Elf

Wizards are the ultimate spellcasters. They’re options in this realm are significant. No matter which route you take with the wizard, the High Elf seems to be the best way to go as far as race is concerned. This race adds an extra cantrip to your arsenal, offers Darkvision, and the the protection of Fey Ancestry. All of these items compliment the Wizard class in various ways.

Things to consider:

Ability Scores: Intelligence will be a priority. This will add an obvious boost to the High Elf Wizard’s combined spellcasting.

Skills: With Intelligence being a focus here. Investigation and Religion make sense considering they are Intelligence-based skills.

Sorcerer and Half-Drow or Drow

Sorcerors rival Wizards when it comes to spellcasting. They’re not as versatile as the Wizard, but they have greater opportunities for damaging spellcasting attacks. As your level increases you have additional opportunities for evolving your various spells. Drows or Half-Drows typically have stats that fall in line with the Sorceror class making this race an obvious choice. Additionally, Darkvision, Super Darkvision, Fey Ancestry, or the spellcasting abilities that come along with the Half-Drow, all compliment the Sorceror class in various ways making these races obvious choices.

Make a note of these items:

Ability Scores: Keep your focus on Charisma as spellcasting is the Drow Sorceror’s bread and butter. Dexterity and Constitution are secondary with Intelligence as a third tier. Strength should be your last concern as this combination is destined to focus on spells.

Background: The best option here is the Noble. This background is rooted in Persuasion (Charisma) and History (Intelligence). While Intelligence won’t be your primary focus, this should largely compliment your Ability Score strategy, and these elements will aid in negotiation and lore understanding.

Monk and Githyanki

Weapons? Who needs ’em? Well, the Monk might be the only one asking that question considering this class is built around the martial arts. While they do have proficiencies in simple weapons, you can really build a best-in-class Monk that is powerful in unarmed melee combat. Their attacks can be involve powerful magical strikes and can even strike more than once per turn. The Githyanki can boost the ability scores associated with the class you select. Furthermore, the Githyanki’s mobility perks will make a melee fighter more adept. They also open you up your weapon possibilities to include proficiencies in Shortswords, Longswords, and Greatswords should you decide to go that route.