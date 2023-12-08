Blackfathom Deeps Raid Loot | WoW Classic: SOD

Players may recognize Blackfathom Deeps as the Dungeon it once was having now shifted into a Raid for World of Warcraft Classic: Season of Discovery. As with any raid, Blackfathom Deeps is challenging as players will have to contend with seven bosses and various challenges. However, there are plenty of rewards to be had. Of course, the raid becomes available at level 25 in Phase 1. If you’re ready to plunder the Blackfathom Deeps Raid for goods, this guide will offer you information on what you can potentially expect to claim for yourself.

Quest Rewards
Boss drops: Armor Sets
Boss drops: Ghamoo-ra
Boss drops: Gelihast
Boss drops: Aku’mai
Boss Drops: Lady Sarevess
Boss Drops: Twilight Lord Kelris
Boss Drops: Baron Aquanis
Boss drops: Lorgus Jett

Quest Rewards In The Blackfathom Deeps Raid

Alongside the Blackfathom Deeps Raid comes several associated quests that all bear fruits for those who complete them. Below are the rewards that you can obtain from each of the quests. They are distinguished by Horde and Alliance versions.

 

Item Slot Faction Quest
Acolyte’s Void Pearl Trinket The Heart of the Void
Ancient Arctic Buckler Shield Blackfathom Villainy
Avenger’s Void Pearl Trinket The Heart of the Void
Band of the Iron Fist Ring Allegiance to the Old Gods
Chittering Beetle Clasps Wrist Researching the Corruption
Ever-Sustaining Ring Ring Knowledge in the Deeps
Frayed Chestnut Mantle Shoulder Allegiance to the Old Gods
Inscribed Gravestone Scepter Wand Blackfathom Villainy
Invoker’s Void Pearl Trinket The Heart of the Void
Nimbus Boots of Insight Feet Twilight Falls
Tender’s Heartwood Girdle Waist Twilight Falls
Worn Prelacy Cape Cloak Researching the Corruption

 

Armor Sets

Throughout the Raid, there are four different Tier Sets that you can potentially collect. Each set contains a total of three pieces. However, there are bonuses offered for adorning both 2 pieces of the set and all 3.

Twilight Invoker Cloth Set

Armor Slot Boss (drop)
Twilight Invoker’s Shawl Head Gelihast / Lorgus Jett
Twilight Invoker’s Robes Chest Gelihast / Lorgus Jett
Twilight Invoker’s Shoes Feet Lorgus Jett

Bonuses:

  • 2 Pieces offers increased damage and healing from magical spells and effects up to 9.
  • 3 Pieces improves your chance to strike with spells, ranged, and melee attacks by 1%.

Twilight Elementalist Leather Set

Armor Slot Boss (drop)
Twilight Elementalist’s Cowl Head Gelihast
Twilight Elementalist’s Robe Chest Gelihast / Lorgus Jett
Twilight Elementalist’s Footpads Feet Gelihast / Lorgus Jett

Bonuses:

  • 2 Pieces offers increased damage and healing from magical spells and effects up to 12.
  • 3 Pieces improves your chance to strike with spells, ranged, and melee attacks by 1%

Twilight Slayer Leather Set

Armor Slot Boss (drop)
Twilight Slayer’s Cowl Head Gelihast / Lorgus Jett / Aku’mai
Twilight Slayer’s Tunic Chest Gelihast / Lorgus Jett
Twilight Slayer’s Footpads Feet Gelihast / Lorgus Jett

Bonuses:

  • 2 Pieces offer +12 Attack Power
  • 3 Pieces improves your chance to strike with spells, ranged, and melee attacks by 1%

Twilight Avenger Mail Set

Armor Slot Boss (drop)
Twilight Avenger’s Helm Head Gelihast / Lorgus Jett
Twilight Avenger’s Chain Chest Gelihast / Lorgus Jett
Twilight Avenger’s Boots Feet Gelihast / Lorgus Jett

Bonuses:

  • 2 Pieces offer +12 Attack Power
  • 3 Pieces improves your chance to strike with spells, ranged, and melee attacks by 1%

Other Boss Loot Drops

Aside from the four Twilight armor sets, there are also several other items that drop exclusively from the bosses of the Blackfathom Deeps Raid in Season of Discovery. Be on the lookout for these special drops.

Ghamoo-ra

Item Classification Slot Weapon Type
Adamantine Tortoise Armor Armor Chest
Clamweave Tunic Armor Chest
Bindings of Serra’kis Armor Wrist
Ghamoo-ra’s Cinch Armor Waist
Mantle of the Thresher Slayer Armor Shoulder
Shimmering Shoulderpads Armor Shoulder
Chipped Bite of Serra’kis One-Handed One-Handed
Ironhide Arbalest Ranged Ranged
Shell Plate Barrier Item Shield
Shimmering Thresher Cape Item Cloak

Gelihast

Item Classification Slot Weapon Type
Algae Gauntlets Armor Hands
Murloc Hide Kneeboots Armor Feet
Black Boiled Leathers Armor Chest
Skinwalkers Armor Feet
Coral Reef Axe Weapon Two-Handed
Deadlight Weapon One-handed
Twilight Sage’s Walking Stick Weapon Two-Handed
Wrathful Spire Weapon Two-Handed
Black Shroud Choker Item Amulet
Ring of Shadowsight Item Ring
Black Murloc Egg Item Trinket
Tome of Cavern Lore Item Off-hand Frill

 

Aku’mai

Item Classification Slot Weapon Type
Ancient Moss Cinch Armor Waist
Hydra Hide Cuirass Armor Chest
Crabshell Waders Armor Feet
Sentinel Pauldrons Armor Shoulder
Hydra Hide Cuirass Armor Chest
Shadowscale Coif Armor Head
Soul Leech Pants Armor Legs
Azshari Arbalest Weapon Ranged
Bael Modan Blunderbuss Weapon Ranged
Dagger of Willing Sacrifice Weapon One-Handed
Gusting Wind Weapon One-Handed
Deadly Strike of the Hydra Weapon Two-Handed
Vampiric Boot Knife Weapon One-Handed

Lady Sarevess

Item Classification Slot Weapon Type
Artemis Cowl Armor Head
Azshari Novice’s Shoulderpads Armor Shoulder
Leggings of the Faithful Armor Legs
Mask of Scorn Armor Head
Naga Battle Gauntlets Armor Hands
Rakkamar’s Tattered Thinking Cap Armor Feet
Guardian’s Trident Weapon Two-Handed
Honed Darkwater Talwar Weapon One-Handed
Naga Heartrender Weapon Ranged
Strength of Purpose Weapon One-Handed
Band of Deep Places Item Ring
Signet of Beasts Item Ring
Waterproof Scarf Item Cloak

 

Twilight Lord Kelris

Item Classification Slot Weapon Type
Black Fingerless Gloves Armor  Hands
Gaze Dreamer Leggings Armor Legs
Slick Fingerless Gloves Armor Hands
Twilight Defender’s Girdle Armor Waist
Blackfathom Ritual Dagger Weapons One-Handed
Phoenix Ignition Weapons Ranged
Rod of the Ancient Sleepwalker Weapons Two-Handed
Fetish of Mischief Item Trinket
Jagged Bone Necklace Item Amulet
Signet of the Twilight Lord Item Ring
Tome of Shadow Warding Item Off-hand Frill
Voidwalker Brooch Item Amulet
Glowing Fetish Amulet Item Amulet

 

Baron Aquanis

Item Classification Slot Weapon Type
Cord of Aquanis Armor Waist
Handwraps of Befouled Water Armor Hands
Sub-Zero Pauldrons Armor Shoulder
Shoulderguards of Crushing Depths Armor Shoulder
Fathomblade Weapon Two-Handed
Cracked Water Globe  Item Off-hand Frill
Droplet Choker  Item Amulet
Flowing Scarf  Item Cloak
High Tide Choker  Item Amulet
Loop of Swift Currents  Item Ring
Hydraxian Bangles Item Wrist

 

Lorgus Jett

Item Classification Slot Weapon Type
Glowing Leather Bands Armor Wrist
Sturdy Hood Armor Head
Fist of the Wild Weapon Two-Handed
Hammer of Righteous Judgement Weapon One-Handed
Sun-Touched Crescent Weapon One-Handed
Crashing Thunder Weapon One-Handed
Discarded Tenets of the Silver Hand Item Libram
Carved Driftwood Icon Item Totem
Mind-Expanding Mushroom Item Idol

 

Source: Wowhead

