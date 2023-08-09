Cookie Run Kingdom | Best Stardust Cookie Toppings

Are you a fan of Cookie Run Kingdom’s Stardust Cookie? This Super Epic Cookie, introduced in the game’s Across the Galaxy of Dreams update, has captured the hearts of players since its arrival on March 9th, 2023. In this article, we’ll explore the intricacies of Stardust Cookie and discover the ideal toppings to enhance its performance on the battlefield. Whether you’re aiming to dominate in the game or simply seeking to optimize your Cookie team, read on to uncover the secrets of Stardust Cookie and its unique toppings.

Understanding Toppings in Cookie Run Kingdom:

Toppings are an essential aspect of maximizing your Cookie’s potential in battles. They provide beneficial effects that can turn the tide in your favor. Every Cookie starts with one Topping slot, and as they progress, they gain additional slots at key levels. Upgrading Toppings using Topping Pieces and Coins enhances the Cookie’s stat boosts. Equipping multiple Toppings of the same type can even activate bonus set effects, adding an extra layer of strategy to your gameplay.

Resonant Toppings:

Resonant Toppings are a special category of Toppings with a unique twist. They can only be attached to Cookies associated with the update in which they are released or those prominently featured. These Toppings offer higher minimum stat values compared to regular Toppings, compensating for their exclusivity.

Resonant Topping Types Searing Raspberry Swift Chocolate Solid Almond Bouncy Caramel Juicy Apple Jelly

Bonus Effects

ATK: 2% ~ 3%

CRIT%: 2% ~ 3%

DMG Resist: 4.5% ~ 6%

Cooldown: 1.5% ~ 2%

ATK SPD: 2% ~ 3%

CRIT Resist: 3.5% ~ 4%

Choosing the Right Toppings for Stardust Cookie:

When it comes to optimizing Stardust Cookie’s performance, Moonkissed Toppings are the way to go. These Toppings provide essential stat bonuses that align perfectly with Stardust Cookie’s strengths. The top picks for Stardust Cookie’s toppings are:

Topping Effect Juicy Apple Jelly (Moonkissed) Enhance your Cookie’s CRIT% with this juicy Jelly. Swift Chocolate (Moonkissed) Amplify buffs and strengthen your Cookie’s capabilities with this sweet treat. Searing Raspberry (Moonkissed) Decrease cooldown time and increase your Cookie’s efficiency on the battlefield.

Unleash the Power of Stardust Cookie:

For the ultimate impact, consider obtaining the x5 BONUS of Juicy Apple Jelly (Moonkissed) to unlock a remarkable +8% CRIT% boost along with a 2% to 3% Resonant Bonus. With these toppings in place, Stardust Cookie can shine even brighter in the heat of battle.

In Cookie Run Kingdom, mastering the art of Toppings is crucial for achieving victory. Stardust Cookie’s unique abilities combined with carefully chosen toppings can lead your Cookie team to triumph in the most challenging of scenarios. So, embark on your journey to enhance Stardust Cookie and prepare to dazzle the galaxy with your strategic prowess!