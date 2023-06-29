D4 | All Diablo 4 Aspects & Legendary Affixes

Legendary Aspects are incredibly powerful special attributes that appear on only legendary rarity gear. These can come in the form of an affix on a drop, which you can then either use or extract for use on a different item, or they can be a Legendary Aspect in the Codex of Power.

In either case, any aspect that exist can also be found as a Legendary Affix on a dropped item. The affixes that appear on dropped gear usually have a range of effectiveness. For example one affix may grant somewhere between 5% attack speed to 15% attack speed, depending solely on the RNG (random number generator) of the drop. If you instead use a Legendary Aspect from the Codex of Power, you will always only get the lowest possible version of that affix; in this example it would be 5%.

In order to plan out the best possible Affixes for your character, you will want to know what all the legendary affixes are, if they also have an aspect within the Codex of Power, and what classes they are available to. We have all of this information available in the table below. Click on any of the affixes to go to their corresponding database page for further explanation.

All Aspects in Diablo 4

Below are lists of all the Legendary Affixes in Diablo 4. The affixes that appear in the Codex of Power show the source “Codex”. Note: These are also obtainable by drops!!! This is simply to illustrate that they can also be obtained in the codex. The Codex of Power will only offer the lowest range of the effectiveness.

Affixes that are only obtainable through random item drops are tagged with “Drop”. The type of affix is also provided, indicating Offensive, Defensive, Resource, Utility, or Mobility. Any range provided in the description is based on the Item Power of the item, as well as an RNG roll between a certain subset of numbers. Some scale with item power, others do not. For additional information on a specific affix, click the link to the database page within the table.

All Generic Legendary Affixes

The following list includes all Legendary Affixes in Diablo 4 that are available to all classes. These affixes can show up on items dropped randomly, or can be included in the Codex of Power if it is stated in the table. Along with these generic affixes, each class will have its own affix table in following sections for those specifically meant for their class.

All Barbarian Legendary Affixes

The following is a list of all Barbarian-specific affixes that can appear on Legendary Items or in the Codex of Power. Affixes that appear in the Codex of Power show the source “Codex”.

All Druid Legendary Affixes

The following is a list of all Druid-specific affixes that can appear on Legendary Items or in the Codex of Power. Affixes that appear in the Codex of Power show the source “Codex”.

All Necromancer Legendary Affixes

The following is a list of all Necromancer-specific affixes that can appear on Legendary Items or in the Codex of Power. Affixes that appear in the Codex of Power show the source “Codex”.

All Rogue Legendary Affixes

The following is a list of all Rogue-specific affixes that can appear on Legendary Items or in the Codex of Power. Affixes that appear in the Codex of Power show the source “Codex”.

All Sorcerer Legendary Affixes

The following is a list of all Sorcerer-specific affixes that can appear on Legendary Items or in the Codex of Power. Affixes that appear in the Codex of Power show the source “Codex”.