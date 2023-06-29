D4 | All Diablo 4 Aspects & Legendary Affixes

Barbarian
Rogue
Sorcerer
Necromancer
Druid

Legendary Aspects are incredibly powerful special attributes that appear on only legendary rarity gear. These can come in the form of an affix on a drop, which you can then either use or extract for use on a different item, or they can be a Legendary Aspect in the Codex of Power.

In either case, any aspect that exist can also be found as a Legendary Affix on a dropped item. The affixes that appear on dropped gear usually have a range of effectiveness. For example one affix may grant somewhere between 5% attack speed to 15% attack speed, depending solely on the RNG (random number generator) of the drop. If you instead use a Legendary Aspect from the Codex of Power, you will always only get the lowest possible version of that affix; in this example it would be 5%.

In order to plan out the best possible Affixes for your character, you will want to know what all the legendary affixes are, if they also have an aspect within the Codex of Power, and what classes they are available to. We have all of this information available in the table below. Click on any of the affixes to go to their corresponding database page for further explanation.

Generic
Barbarian
Druid
Necromancer
Rogue
Sorcerer

Below are lists of all the Legendary Affixes in Diablo 4. The affixes that appear in the Codex of Power show the source “Codex”. Note: These are also obtainable by drops!!! This is simply to illustrate that they can also be obtained in the codex. The Codex of Power will only offer the lowest range of the effectiveness.

Affixes that are only obtainable through random item drops are tagged with “Drop”.  The type of affix is also provided, indicating Offensive, Defensive, Resource, Utility, or Mobility. Any range provided in the description is based on the Item Power of the item, as well as an RNG roll between a certain subset of numbers. Some scale with item power, others do not. For additional information on a specific affix, click the link to the database page within the table.

All Generic Legendary Affixes

The following list includes all Legendary Affixes in Diablo 4 that are available to all classes. These affixes can show up on items dropped randomly, or can be included in the Codex of Power if it is stated in the table.  Along with these generic affixes, each class will have its own affix table in following sections for those specifically meant for their class.

Item Source Type Class
Accelerating Aspect Drop Offensive Generic
Exploiter’s Aspect Drop Utility Generic
Starlight Aspect Drop Resource Generic
Aspect Of Might Codex Defensive Generic
Aspect Of The Protector Codex Defensive Generic
Aspect Of Inner Calm Codex Offensive Generic
Wind Striker Aspect Codex Mobility Generic
Aspect Of The Umbral Codex Resource Generic
Conceited Aspect Drop Offensive Generic
Protecting Aspect Drop Defensive Generic
Aspect Of Disobedience Codex Defensive Generic
Aspect Of Retribution Codex Offensive Generic
Rapid Aspect Codex Offensive Generic
Edgemaster’s Aspect Codex Offensive Generic
Aspect Of The Crowded Sage Drop Defensive Generic
Aspect Of The Expectant Codex Offensive Generic
Ghostwalker Aspect Codex Mobility Generic
Aspect Of Shared Misery Codex Utility Generic
Eluding Aspect Codex Utility Generic
All Barbarian Legendary Affixes

The following is a list of all Barbarian-specific affixes that can appear on Legendary Items or in the Codex of Power. Affixes that appear in the Codex of Power show the source “Codex”.

Item Source Type Class
Aspect Of Burning Rage Drop Offensive Barbarian
Devilish Aspect Drop Offensive Barbarian
Aspect Of Limitless Rage Drop Offensive Barbarian
Aspect Of Berserk Ripping Codex Offensive Barbarian
Earthquake Aspect Drop Offensive Barbarian
Skullbreaker’s Aspect Drop Offensive Barbarian
Weapon Master’s Aspect Drop Utility Barbarian
Iron Blood Aspect Codex Defensive Barbarian
Battle-Mad Aspect Drop Offensive Barbarian
Aspect Of Echoing Fury Codex Resource Barbarian
Aspect Of The Iron Warrior Codex Defensive Barbarian
Aspect Of Giant Strides Drop Resource Barbarian
Relentless Berserker’s Aspect Codex Utility Barbarian
Aspect Of Unrelenting Fury Codex Resource Barbarian
Aspect Of Ancestral Echoes Codex Offensive Barbarian
Aspect Of Numbing Wrath Codex Defensive Barbarian
Brawler’s Aspect Codex Offensive Barbarian
Dust Devil’s Aspect Drop Offensive Barbarian
Aspect Of Encroaching Wrath Drop Offensive Barbarian
All Druid Legendary Affixes

The following is a list of all Druid-specific affixes that can appear on Legendary Items or in the Codex of Power. Affixes that appear in the Codex of Power show the source “Codex”.

Item Source Type Class
Lightning Dancer’s Aspect Drop Offensive Druid
Dire Wolf’s Aspect Drop Offensive Druid
Aspect Of the Stampede Drop Offensive Druid
Aspect Of Metamorphic Stone Drop Offensive Druid
Aspect Of the Blurred Beast Drop Offensive Druid
Aspect Of the Unsatiated Codex Resource Druid
Mangled Aspect Codex Resource Druid
Aspect Of the Calm Breeze Codex Resource Druid
Aspect Of the Tempest Codex Offensive Druid
Aspect Of Quicksand Codex Utility Druid
Crashstone Aspect Codex Offensive Druid
Aspect Of Mending Stone Codex Defensive Druid
Overcharged Aspect Codex Offensive Druid
Aspect Of Natural Balance Drop Offensive Druid
Aspect Of the Changeling’s Debt Codex Resource Druid
Skinwalker’s Aspect Codex Defensive Druid
Seismic-shift Aspect Drop Offensive Druid
Aspect Of the Trampled Earth Drop Offensive Druid
Stormclaw’s Aspect Codex Offensive Druid
All Necromancer Legendary Affixes

The following is a list of all Necromancer-specific affixes that can appear on Legendary Items or in the Codex of Power. Affixes that appear in the Codex of Power show the source “Codex”.

Item Source Type Class
Aspect Of Ultimate Shadow Drop Offensive Necromancer
Aspect Of Explosive Mist Drop Offensive Necromancer
Aspect Of Frenzied Dead Drop Offensive Necromancer
Flesh-Rending Aspect Codex Resource Necromancer
Splintering Aspect Codex Offensive Necromancer
Aspect Of Plunging Darkness Codex Offensive Necromancer
Aspect Of the Void Drop Utility Necromancer
Rotting Aspect Drop Offensive Necromancer
Aspect Of Empowering Reaper Codex Offensive Necromancer
Coldbringer’s Aspect Drop Utility Necromancer
Blood Seeker’s Aspect Codex Offensive Necromancer
Aspect Of Hungry Blood Drop Offensive Necromancer
Viscous Aspect Drop Utility Necromancer
Blood-soaked Aspect Drop Offensive Necromancer
Aspect Of Swelling Curse Codex Offensive Necromancer
Aspect Of Bursting Bones Codex Offensive Necromancer
Unyielding Commander’s Aspect Codex Offensive Necromancer
Aspect Of Shielding Storm Drop Defensive Necromancer
Aspect Of Grasping Veins Codex Offensive Necromancer
All Rogue Legendary Affixes

The following is a list of all Rogue-specific affixes that can appear on Legendary Items or in the Codex of Power. Affixes that appear in the Codex of Power show the source “Codex”.

Item Source Type Class
Aspect Of Corruption Codex Offensive Rogue
Repeating Aspect Drop Offensive Rogue
Snap Frozen Aspect Drop Defensive Rogue
Aspect Of Imitated Imbuement Drop Offensive Rogue
Enshrouding Aspect Codex Defensive Rogue
Trickshot Aspect Codex Offensive Rogue
Aspect Of Encircling Blades Codex Offensive Rogue
Aspect Of Volatile Shadows Codex Offensive Rogue
Energizing Aspect Codex Resource Rogue
Aspect Of Surprise Drop Offensive Rogue
Trickster’s Aspect Drop Offensive Rogue
Aspect Of Unstable Imbuements Codex Offensive Rogue
Bladedancer’s Aspect Codex Offensive Rogue
Toxic Alchemist’s Aspect Drop Offensive Rogue
Icy Alchemist’s Aspect Drop Offensive Rogue
Shadowslicer Aspect Codex Offensive Rogue
Aspect Of Arrow Storms Codex Offensive Rogue
Aspect Of Bursting Venoms Drop Offensive Rogue
Aspect Of Branching Volleys Codex Offensive Rogue
All Sorcerer Legendary Affixes

The following is a list of all Sorcerer-specific affixes that can appear on Legendary Items or in the Codex of Power. Affixes that appear in the Codex of Power show the source “Codex”.

Item Source Type Class
Aspect Of Frozen Memories Drop Offensive Sorcerer
Aspect Of Abundant Energy Drop Offensive Sorcerer
Shattered Aspect Drop Offensive Sorcerer
Aspect Of Binding Embers Drop Utility Sorcerer
Snowguard’s Aspect Codex Defensive Sorcerer
Aspect Of Three Curses Codex Offensive Sorcerer
Aspect Of Static Cling Codex Offensive Sorcerer
Frostblitz Aspect Drop Defensive Sorcerer
Charged Aspect Codex Mobility Sorcerer
Aspect Of Frozen Orbit Drop Offensive Sorcerer
Serpentine Aspect Drop Offensive Sorcerer
Aspect Of Armageddon Drop Offensive Sorcerer
Aspect Of Conflagration Codex Offensive Sorcerer
Aspect Of Ancient Flame Drop Offensive Sorcerer
Aspect Of Engulfing Flames Drop Offensive Sorcerer
Incendiary Aspect Codex Resource Sorcerer
Aspect Of Singed Extremities Codex Utility Sorcerer
Flamewalker’s Aspect Codex Mobility Sorcerer
Aspect Of Shattered Stars Drop Offensive Sorcerer
