D4 | All Diablo 4 Aspects & Legendary Affixes

Legendary Aspects are incredibly powerful special attributes that appear on only legendary rarity gear. These can come in the form of an affix on a drop, which you can then either use or extract for use on a different item, or they can be a Legendary Aspect in the Codex of Power.
In either case, any aspect that exist can also be found as a Legendary Affix on a dropped item. The affixes that appear on dropped gear usually have a range of effectiveness. For example one affix may grant somewhere between 5% attack speed to 15% attack speed, depending solely on the RNG (random number generator) of the drop. If you instead use a Legendary Aspect from the Codex of Power, you will always only get the lowest possible version of that affix; in this example it would be 5%.
In order to plan out the best possible Affixes for your character, you will want to know what all the legendary affixes are, if they also have an aspect within the Codex of Power, and what classes they are available to. We have all of this information available in the table below. Click on any of the affixes to go to their corresponding database page for further explanation.
All Aspects in Diablo 4
Below are lists of all the Legendary Affixes in Diablo 4. The affixes that appear in the Codex of Power show the source “Codex”. Note: These are also obtainable by drops!!! This is simply to illustrate that they can also be obtained in the codex. The Codex of Power will only offer the lowest range of the effectiveness.
Affixes that are only obtainable through random item drops are tagged with “Drop”. The type of affix is also provided, indicating Offensive, Defensive, Resource, Utility, or Mobility. Any range provided in the description is based on the Item Power of the item, as well as an RNG roll between a certain subset of numbers. Some scale with item power, others do not. For additional information on a specific affix, click the link to the database page within the table.
All Generic Legendary Affixes
The following list includes all Legendary Affixes in Diablo 4 that are available to all classes. These affixes can show up on items dropped randomly, or can be included in the Codex of Power if it is stated in the table. Along with these generic affixes, each class will have its own affix table in following sections for those specifically meant for their class.
|Item
|Source
|Type
|Class
|Accelerating Aspect
|Drop
|Offensive
|Generic
|Exploiter’s Aspect
|Drop
|Utility
|Generic
|Starlight Aspect
|Drop
|Resource
|Generic
|Aspect Of Might
|Codex
|Defensive
|Generic
|Aspect Of The Protector
|Codex
|Defensive
|Generic
|Aspect Of Inner Calm
|Codex
|Offensive
|Generic
|Wind Striker Aspect
|Codex
|Mobility
|Generic
|Aspect Of The Umbral
|Codex
|Resource
|Generic
|Conceited Aspect
|Drop
|Offensive
|Generic
|Protecting Aspect
|Drop
|Defensive
|Generic
|Aspect Of Disobedience
|Codex
|Defensive
|Generic
|Aspect Of Retribution
|Codex
|Offensive
|Generic
|Rapid Aspect
|Codex
|Offensive
|Generic
|Edgemaster’s Aspect
|Codex
|Offensive
|Generic
|Aspect Of The Crowded Sage
|Drop
|Defensive
|Generic
|Aspect Of The Expectant
|Codex
|Offensive
|Generic
|Ghostwalker Aspect
|Codex
|Mobility
|Generic
|Aspect Of Shared Misery
|Codex
|Utility
|Generic
|Eluding Aspect
|Codex
|Utility
|Generic
All Barbarian Legendary Affixes
The following is a list of all Barbarian-specific affixes that can appear on Legendary Items or in the Codex of Power. Affixes that appear in the Codex of Power show the source “Codex”.
|Item
|Source
|Type
|Class
|Aspect Of Burning Rage
|Drop
|Offensive
|Barbarian
|Devilish Aspect
|Drop
|Offensive
|Barbarian
|Aspect Of Limitless Rage
|Drop
|Offensive
|Barbarian
|Aspect Of Berserk Ripping
|Codex
|Offensive
|Barbarian
|Earthquake Aspect
|Drop
|Offensive
|Barbarian
|Skullbreaker’s Aspect
|Drop
|Offensive
|Barbarian
|Weapon Master’s Aspect
|Drop
|Utility
|Barbarian
|Iron Blood Aspect
|Codex
|Defensive
|Barbarian
|Battle-Mad Aspect
|Drop
|Offensive
|Barbarian
|Aspect Of Echoing Fury
|Codex
|Resource
|Barbarian
|Aspect Of The Iron Warrior
|Codex
|Defensive
|Barbarian
|Aspect Of Giant Strides
|Drop
|Resource
|Barbarian
|Relentless Berserker’s Aspect
|Codex
|Utility
|Barbarian
|Aspect Of Unrelenting Fury
|Codex
|Resource
|Barbarian
|Aspect Of Ancestral Echoes
|Codex
|Offensive
|Barbarian
|Aspect Of Numbing Wrath
|Codex
|Defensive
|Barbarian
|Brawler’s Aspect
|Codex
|Offensive
|Barbarian
|Dust Devil’s Aspect
|Drop
|Offensive
|Barbarian
|Aspect Of Encroaching Wrath
|Drop
|Offensive
|Barbarian
All Druid Legendary Affixes
The following is a list of all Druid-specific affixes that can appear on Legendary Items or in the Codex of Power. Affixes that appear in the Codex of Power show the source “Codex”.
|Item
|Source
|Type
|Class
|Lightning Dancer’s Aspect
|Drop
|Offensive
|Druid
|Dire Wolf’s Aspect
|Drop
|Offensive
|Druid
|Aspect Of the Stampede
|Drop
|Offensive
|Druid
|Aspect Of Metamorphic Stone
|Drop
|Offensive
|Druid
|Aspect Of the Blurred Beast
|Drop
|Offensive
|Druid
|Aspect Of the Unsatiated
|Codex
|Resource
|Druid
|Mangled Aspect
|Codex
|Resource
|Druid
|Aspect Of the Calm Breeze
|Codex
|Resource
|Druid
|Aspect Of the Tempest
|Codex
|Offensive
|Druid
|Aspect Of Quicksand
|Codex
|Utility
|Druid
|Crashstone Aspect
|Codex
|Offensive
|Druid
|Aspect Of Mending Stone
|Codex
|Defensive
|Druid
|Overcharged Aspect
|Codex
|Offensive
|Druid
|Aspect Of Natural Balance
|Drop
|Offensive
|Druid
|Aspect Of the Changeling’s Debt
|Codex
|Resource
|Druid
|Skinwalker’s Aspect
|Codex
|Defensive
|Druid
|Seismic-shift Aspect
|Drop
|Offensive
|Druid
|Aspect Of the Trampled Earth
|Drop
|Offensive
|Druid
|Stormclaw’s Aspect
|Codex
|Offensive
|Druid
All Necromancer Legendary Affixes
The following is a list of all Necromancer-specific affixes that can appear on Legendary Items or in the Codex of Power. Affixes that appear in the Codex of Power show the source “Codex”.
|Item
|Source
|Type
|Class
|Aspect Of Ultimate Shadow
|Drop
|Offensive
|Necromancer
|Aspect Of Explosive Mist
|Drop
|Offensive
|Necromancer
|Aspect Of Frenzied Dead
|Drop
|Offensive
|Necromancer
|Flesh-Rending Aspect
|Codex
|Resource
|Necromancer
|Splintering Aspect
|Codex
|Offensive
|Necromancer
|Aspect Of Plunging Darkness
|Codex
|Offensive
|Necromancer
|Aspect Of the Void
|Drop
|Utility
|Necromancer
|Rotting Aspect
|Drop
|Offensive
|Necromancer
|Aspect Of Empowering Reaper
|Codex
|Offensive
|Necromancer
|Coldbringer’s Aspect
|Drop
|Utility
|Necromancer
|Blood Seeker’s Aspect
|Codex
|Offensive
|Necromancer
|Aspect Of Hungry Blood
|Drop
|Offensive
|Necromancer
|Viscous Aspect
|Drop
|Utility
|Necromancer
|Blood-soaked Aspect
|Drop
|Offensive
|Necromancer
|Aspect Of Swelling Curse
|Codex
|Offensive
|Necromancer
|Aspect Of Bursting Bones
|Codex
|Offensive
|Necromancer
|Unyielding Commander’s Aspect
|Codex
|Offensive
|Necromancer
|Aspect Of Shielding Storm
|Drop
|Defensive
|Necromancer
|Aspect Of Grasping Veins
|Codex
|Offensive
|Necromancer
All Rogue Legendary Affixes
The following is a list of all Rogue-specific affixes that can appear on Legendary Items or in the Codex of Power. Affixes that appear in the Codex of Power show the source “Codex”.
|Item
|Source
|Type
|Class
|Aspect Of Corruption
|Codex
|Offensive
|Rogue
|Repeating Aspect
|Drop
|Offensive
|Rogue
|Snap Frozen Aspect
|Drop
|Defensive
|Rogue
|Aspect Of Imitated Imbuement
|Drop
|Offensive
|Rogue
|Enshrouding Aspect
|Codex
|Defensive
|Rogue
|Trickshot Aspect
|Codex
|Offensive
|Rogue
|Aspect Of Encircling Blades
|Codex
|Offensive
|Rogue
|Aspect Of Volatile Shadows
|Codex
|Offensive
|Rogue
|Energizing Aspect
|Codex
|Resource
|Rogue
|Aspect Of Surprise
|Drop
|Offensive
|Rogue
|Trickster’s Aspect
|Drop
|Offensive
|Rogue
|Aspect Of Unstable Imbuements
|Codex
|Offensive
|Rogue
|Bladedancer’s Aspect
|Codex
|Offensive
|Rogue
|Toxic Alchemist’s Aspect
|Drop
|Offensive
|Rogue
|Icy Alchemist’s Aspect
|Drop
|Offensive
|Rogue
|Shadowslicer Aspect
|Codex
|Offensive
|Rogue
|Aspect Of Arrow Storms
|Codex
|Offensive
|Rogue
|Aspect Of Bursting Venoms
|Drop
|Offensive
|Rogue
|Aspect Of Branching Volleys
|Codex
|Offensive
|Rogue
All Sorcerer Legendary Affixes
The following is a list of all Sorcerer-specific affixes that can appear on Legendary Items or in the Codex of Power. Affixes that appear in the Codex of Power show the source “Codex”.
|Item
|Source
|Type
|Class
|Aspect Of Frozen Memories
|Drop
|Offensive
|Sorcerer
|Aspect Of Abundant Energy
|Drop
|Offensive
|Sorcerer
|Shattered Aspect
|Drop
|Offensive
|Sorcerer
|Aspect Of Binding Embers
|Drop
|Utility
|Sorcerer
|Snowguard’s Aspect
|Codex
|Defensive
|Sorcerer
|Aspect Of Three Curses
|Codex
|Offensive
|Sorcerer
|Aspect Of Static Cling
|Codex
|Offensive
|Sorcerer
|Frostblitz Aspect
|Drop
|Defensive
|Sorcerer
|Charged Aspect
|Codex
|Mobility
|Sorcerer
|Aspect Of Frozen Orbit
|Drop
|Offensive
|Sorcerer
|Serpentine Aspect
|Drop
|Offensive
|Sorcerer
|Aspect Of Armageddon
|Drop
|Offensive
|Sorcerer
|Aspect Of Conflagration
|Codex
|Offensive
|Sorcerer
|Aspect Of Ancient Flame
|Drop
|Offensive
|Sorcerer
|Aspect Of Engulfing Flames
|Drop
|Offensive
|Sorcerer
|Incendiary Aspect
|Codex
|Resource
|Sorcerer
|Aspect Of Singed Extremities
|Codex
|Utility
|Sorcerer
|Flamewalker’s Aspect
|Codex
|Mobility
|Sorcerer
|Aspect Of Shattered Stars
|Drop
|Offensive
|Sorcerer