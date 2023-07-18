D4 | All New Legendary Aspects In Diablo 4 Season 1

Season 1 of Diablo 4 comes out on July 20th, 2023; with that, there are many new things to explore. From new Legendary Aspects, Unique Items, and Season 1 Exclusive Gems, here is a list of all the new legendary aspects that you can look forward to in the latest season. If you are looking for the rest of the legendary aspects that carry over from the pre-season, be sure to check out the All Legendary Aspects page.
New Legendary Aspects In Diablo 4 Season 1
|Aspect
|Type
|Class
|Description
|Audacity
|Utility
|General
|When there are at least 5 Close enemies, Stun them for 2-4 seconds. This can only occur once every 20 seconds.
|Craven
|Mobility
|General
|You gain 20-40% increased Movement Speed when moving away from Slowed or Chilled enemies.
|Ancestral Charge
|Offensive
|Barbarian
|Charge calls forth 4 Ancients who also Charge, dealing 50-100% of normal damage.
|Subterranean
|Offensive
|Druid
|Poison Creeper’s active also casts Landslide in a circle around you. Earth Skills deal 10-20% increased damage to Poisoned enemies.
|Gore Quills
|Offensive
|Necromancer
|Blood Lance will consume Blood Orbs to also conjure lances from them. Each additional Blood Lance deals 20-50% of normal damage and prioritizes targeting un-lanced enemies.
|Pestilent Points
|Offensive
|Rogue
|Every third cast of Puncture is Poison Imbued with 100-150% of normal potency.
|Searing Wards
|Offensive
|Sorcerer
|After spending 200-100 Mana your next Firewall is free to cast and will destroy incoming Small Missiles.