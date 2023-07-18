D4 | All New Legendary Aspects In Diablo 4 Season 1

Season 1 of Diablo 4 comes out on July 20th, 2023; with that, there are many new things to explore. From new Legendary Aspects, Unique Items, and Season 1 Exclusive Gems, here is a list of all the new legendary aspects that you can look forward to in the latest season. If you are looking for the rest of the legendary aspects that carry over from the pre-season, be sure to check out the All Legendary Aspects page.

New Legendary Aspects In Diablo 4 Season 1