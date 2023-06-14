D4 | Best Barbarian Builds In Diablo 4

Welcome to our guide on the best Barbarian builds in Diablo 4! Harness the raw power of the Barbarian class as we explore the optimal strategies, skill combinations, and gear choices for each build. Whether you’re seeking to cleave through hordes of enemies with an infinite Whirlwind of spinning frenzy, Rend foes and watch them bleed out from grievous wounds, or deliver bone-shattering blows with a massive Hammer of the Ancients, we’ll provide you with the knowledge you need to become an unstoppable force in the world of Diablo 4.
Be aware that Diablo 4 presents a wide array of customization choices within its diverse game systems, emphasizing the importance of individuality and the freedom to play however you want. While we will concentrate on maximizing the Barbarian’s capabilities and delivering an optimal gameplay experience, it remains essential to prioritize personal enjoyment and satisfaction above all. From this guide feel free to experiment and tailor your character to perfectly align with your unique playstyle. Our aim is to equip you with a comprehensive understanding of these Barbarian builds and forge your own path within the expansive world of Diablo 4.
Best Diablo 4 Barbarian Builds
|Whirlwind Barbarian
|Rend Barbarian
|Hammer Of The Ancients Barbarian
Click the icon above to jump to each section for key details on how to make each build.
Whirlwind Barbarian
Skills for Whirlwind Barbarian
|Skill 1
|Skill 2
|Skill 3
|Skill 4
|Basic
|Core
|War Cry
|Rallying Cry
|Challenging Shout
|Wrath of the Berserker
|Lunging Strike
|Whirlwind
The Whirlwind Barbarian build revolves around the continuous usage of Whirlwind by generating enough fury by rotating the usage of shouts while also maintaining Berserk through a number of sources. Follow the skill priority rotation below:
- Use Wrath of the Berserker for tough enemies
- Use Whirlwind.
- Stagger and Rotate the usage of shouts (War Cry, Rallying Cry, and Challenging Shout), when available to generate fury.
- Use Lunging Strike if nothing else is available.
Don’t forget to assign the right Arsenal Technique Slot!
- Two-Handed Axe Expertise (if Two-Handed Mace Assigned to skills)
- or
- Two-Handed Mace Expertise (if Two-Handed Axe Assigned to skills)
Best Aspects for Whirlwind Barbarian
Prioritize finding these Legendary Aspects on gear or by imprinting from the Codex of Power unlocks.
-
- Aspect Of The Dire Whirlwind
- Edgemaster’s Aspect
- Accelerating Aspect
- Aspect Of Echoing Fury
- Bold Chieftain’s Aspect
- Aspect Of Limitless Rage
- Aspect Of Berserk Ripping
- Relentless Berserker’s Aspect
- Iron Blood Aspect
- Aspect Of Grasping Whirlwind
- Dust Devil’s Aspect
- Wind Striker Aspect
- Conceited Aspect
- Aspect Of Numbing Wrath
- Aspect Of Disobedience
- Exploiter’s Aspect
Best Uniques for Whirlwind Barbarian
These Unique items are very rare drops from Elites and Bosses that are supplementary to the build:
Whirlwind Barbarian Stat Priority
The stats on gear is largely random and not a key component to the build. If you are looking to get the most out of the build by comparing two items of similar value, for Whirlwind Barbarians, follow the stat priority below:
- 2 Handed Weapon DPS, Crit Strike Chance, Crit Strike Damage, Cooldown Reduction, Fury Cost Reduction
- Strength > Dexterity = Willpower > Intelligence
- 2 Handed Slashing Damage, Resource Generation
- +Ranks to Whirlwind, Shouts.
For Gems, use these ones in each slot:
- Armor: Skull, Ruby
- Jewelry: Diamond, Skull
- Weapon: Emerald
Best Glyphs for Whirlwind Barbarian
Glyphs are used by socketing them into the Paragon board past level 50. They are leveled up by completing Nightmare Dungeons. These are the glyphs you’ll want to prioritize for the Whirlwind Barbarian:
- Marshal
- Exploit
- Wrath
- Territorial
- Disembowel
- Imbiber
- Cleaver
- Ire
Rend Barbarian
Skills for Rend Barbarian
|Skill 1
|Skill 2
|Skill 3
|Skill 4
|Basic
|Core
|Rallying Cry
|Steel Grasp
|Death Blow
|Wrath Of The Berserker
|Flay
|Rend
The Rend Barbarian build enhances the effects of bleed damage. This build is particularly strong at boss fights due to the nature of passive damage over time effects. Follow the skill priority rotation below:
- Use Wrath of the Berserker for tough enemies
- Use Death Blow or Steel Grasp
- Use Rend
- Use Rallying Cry or Flay to generate Rage
Don’t forget to assign the right Arsenal Technique Slot!
- Two-Handed Sword Expertise
- Assign a Two-Handed Slashing to Rend
- Assign Dual Wielded Weapons to Flay
- Assign a Two-Handed Bludgeoning to Death Blow and Steel Grasp
Best Aspects for Rend Barbarian
Prioritize finding these Legendary Aspects on gear or by imprinting from the Codex of Power unlocks.
-
- Skullbreaker’s Aspect
- Aspect Of Berserk Ripping
- Edgemaster’s Aspect
- Aspect Of The Umbral
- Aspect Of Encroaching Wrath
- Aspect Of The Relentless Armsmaster
- Rapid Aspect
- Iron Blood Aspect
- Aspect Of Might
- Luckbringer Aspect
- Weapon Master’s Aspect
- Aspect Of Anemia
- Aspect Of Disobedience
- Accelerating Aspect
- Exploiter’s Aspect
- Aspect Of Retribution
- Aspect Of Limitless Rage
- Aspect Of Echoing Fury
- Bold Chieftain’s Aspect
Best Uniques for Rend Barbarian
These Unique items are very rare drops from Elites and Bosses that are supplementary to the build:
Rend Barbarian Stat Priority
The stats on gear is largely random and not a key component to the build. If you are looking to get the most out of the build by comparing two items of similar value, for Rend Barbarians, follow the stat priority below:
- Weapon DPS, Damage to Bleeding, Damage with Two-Handed Bludgeoning and Slashing Weapons
- Strength > Dexterity = Willpower >> Intelligence
- Core Skill Damage, Damage Over Time, Crit Strike and Crit Chance
- +Ranks to Rend and any other relevant skill
For Gems, use these ones in each slot:
- Armor: Sapphire, Ruby
- Jewelry: Skull, Diamond
- Weapon: Emerald, Amethyst
Best Glyphs for Rend Barbarian
Glyphs are used by socketing them into the Paragon board past level 50. They are leveled up by completing Nightmare Dungeons. These are the glyphs you’ll want to prioritize for the Rend Barbarian:
- Marshal
- Exploit
- Wrath
- Territorial
- Undaunted
- Imbiber
- Weapon Master
- Disembowel
- Ire
- Mortal Draw
Hammer Of The Ancients Barbarian
Skills for Hammer Of The Ancients Barbarian
|Skill 1
|Skill 2
|Skill 3
|Skill 4
|Basic
|Core
|War Cry
|Rallying Cry
|Ground Stomp
|Wrath Of The Berserker
|Bash
|Hammer Of The Ancients
The Hammer Of The Ancients Barbarian applies multiple sources of burning to boost the Key Passive skill, Combustion. High defensive capabilities allow you to be a stationary flamethrower. Could also invest points in Meteor when using the Meteor Enchantment for more sources of burning and CC potential.
- Use Wrath of the Berserker for tough enemies
- Use Hammer Of The Ancients to spend fury.
- Stagger and Rotate the usage of shouts (War Cry, Rallying Cry), when available to generate fury.
- Ground Stomp to Crowd Control
- Use Bash if nothing else is available.
Don’t forget to assign the right Arsenal Technique Slot!
- Two-Handed Sword Expertise
Best Aspects for Hammer Of The Ancients Barbarian
Prioritize finding these Legendary Aspects on gear or by imprinting from the Codex of Power unlocks.
-
- Edgemaster’s Aspect
- Aspect Of Limitless Rage
- Accelerating Aspect
- Aspect Of The Expectant
- Aspect Of Might
- Aspect Of Disobedience
- Smiting Aspect
- Iron Blood Aspect
- Ghostwalker Aspect
- Aspect Of Ancestral Force
- Bold Chieftain’s Aspect
- Aspect Of Berserk Fury
- Steadfast Berserker’s Aspect
- Aspect Of Retribution
- Aspect Of Numbing Wrath
- Relentless Berserker’s Aspect
- Earthquake Aspect
- Aspect Of Echoing Fury
- Aspect Of Berserk Ripping
Best Uniques for Hammer Of The Ancients Barbarian
These Unique items are very rare drops from Elites and Bosses that are supplementary to the build:
Hammer Of The Ancients Barbarian Stat Priority
The stats on gear is largely random and not a key component to the build. If you are looking to get the most out of the build by comparing two items of similar value, for Hammer Of The Ancients Barbarians, follow the stat priority below:
- High DPS 2-handed weapon, Vulnerable Damage, Critical Strike Damage
- Strength > Dexterity = Willpower >> Intelligence
- Cooldown Reduction, Fury Cost Reduction, Resource Generation
- +Ranks to Hammer Of The Ancients, Heavy Handed, No Mercy, Pit Fighter, Slaying Strike
For Gems, use these ones in each slot:
- Armor: Sapphire
- Jewelry: Diamond or Skull
- Weapon: Ruby or Emerald
Best Glyphs for Hammer Of The Ancients Barbarian
Glyphs are used by socketing them into the Paragon board past level 50. They are leveled up by completing Nightmare Dungeons. These are the glyphs you’ll want to prioritize for the Hammer Of The Ancients Barbarian:
- Marshal
- Crusher
- Exploit
- Wrath
- Territorial
- Undaunted
- Ire
- Wrath