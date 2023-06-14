D4 | Best Barbarian Builds In Diablo 4

Welcome to our guide on the best Barbarian builds in Diablo 4! Harness the raw power of the Barbarian class as we explore the optimal strategies, skill combinations, and gear choices for each build. Whether you’re seeking to cleave through hordes of enemies with an infinite Whirlwind of spinning frenzy, Rend foes and watch them bleed out from grievous wounds, or deliver bone-shattering blows with a massive Hammer of the Ancients, we’ll provide you with the knowledge you need to become an unstoppable force in the world of Diablo 4.

Be aware that Diablo 4 presents a wide array of customization choices within its diverse game systems, emphasizing the importance of individuality and the freedom to play however you want. While we will concentrate on maximizing the Barbarian’s capabilities and delivering an optimal gameplay experience, it remains essential to prioritize personal enjoyment and satisfaction above all. From this guide feel free to experiment and tailor your character to perfectly align with your unique playstyle. Our aim is to equip you with a comprehensive understanding of these Barbarian builds and forge your own path within the expansive world of Diablo 4.

Best Diablo 4 Barbarian Builds

Click the icon above to jump to each section for key details on how to make each build.

Whirlwind Barbarian

Skills for Whirlwind Barbarian

The Whirlwind Barbarian build revolves around the continuous usage of Whirlwind by generating enough fury by rotating the usage of shouts while also maintaining Berserk through a number of sources. Follow the skill priority rotation below:

Don’t forget to assign the right Arsenal Technique Slot!

Two-Handed Axe Expertise (if Two-Handed Mace Assigned to skills) or

(if Two-Handed Mace Assigned to skills) Two-Handed Mace Expertise (if Two-Handed Axe Assigned to skills)

Best Aspects for Whirlwind Barbarian

Prioritize finding these Legendary Aspects on gear or by imprinting from the Codex of Power unlocks.

Best Uniques for Whirlwind Barbarian

These Unique items are very rare drops from Elites and Bosses that are supplementary to the build:

Whirlwind Barbarian Stat Priority

The stats on gear is largely random and not a key component to the build. If you are looking to get the most out of the build by comparing two items of similar value, for Whirlwind Barbarians, follow the stat priority below:

2 Handed Weapon DPS, Crit Strike Chance, Crit Strike Damage, Cooldown Reduction, Fury Cost Reduction Strength > Dexterity = Willpower > Intelligence 2 Handed Slashing Damage, Resource Generation +Ranks to Whirlwind, Shouts.

For Gems, use these ones in each slot:

Armor: Skull, Ruby

Jewelry: Diamond, Skull

Weapon: Emerald

Best Glyphs for Whirlwind Barbarian

Glyphs are used by socketing them into the Paragon board past level 50. They are leveled up by completing Nightmare Dungeons. These are the glyphs you’ll want to prioritize for the Whirlwind Barbarian:

Marshal

Exploit

Wrath

Territorial

Disembowel

Imbiber

Cleaver

Ire

Back To Top

Rend Barbarian

Skills for Rend Barbarian

The Rend Barbarian build enhances the effects of bleed damage. This build is particularly strong at boss fights due to the nature of passive damage over time effects. Follow the skill priority rotation below:

Don’t forget to assign the right Arsenal Technique Slot!

Best Aspects for Rend Barbarian

Prioritize finding these Legendary Aspects on gear or by imprinting from the Codex of Power unlocks.

Best Uniques for Rend Barbarian

These Unique items are very rare drops from Elites and Bosses that are supplementary to the build:

Rend Barbarian Stat Priority

The stats on gear is largely random and not a key component to the build. If you are looking to get the most out of the build by comparing two items of similar value, for Rend Barbarians, follow the stat priority below:

Weapon DPS, Damage to Bleeding, Damage with Two-Handed Bludgeoning and Slashing Weapons Strength > Dexterity = Willpower >> Intelligence Core Skill Damage, Damage Over Time, Crit Strike and Crit Chance +Ranks to Rend and any other relevant skill

For Gems, use these ones in each slot:

Armor: Sapphire, Ruby

Jewelry: Skull, Diamond

Weapon: Emerald, Amethyst

Best Glyphs for Rend Barbarian

Glyphs are used by socketing them into the Paragon board past level 50. They are leveled up by completing Nightmare Dungeons. These are the glyphs you’ll want to prioritize for the Rend Barbarian:

Marshal

Exploit

Wrath

Territorial

Undaunted

Imbiber

Weapon Master

Disembowel

Ire

Mortal Draw

Back To Top

Hammer Of The Ancients Barbarian

Skills for Hammer Of The Ancients Barbarian

The Hammer Of The Ancients Barbarian applies multiple sources of burning to boost the Key Passive skill, Combustion. High defensive capabilities allow you to be a stationary flamethrower. Could also invest points in Meteor when using the Meteor Enchantment for more sources of burning and CC potential.

Don’t forget to assign the right Arsenal Technique Slot!

Two-Handed Sword Expertise

Best Aspects for Hammer Of The Ancients Barbarian

Prioritize finding these Legendary Aspects on gear or by imprinting from the Codex of Power unlocks.

Best Uniques for Hammer Of The Ancients Barbarian

These Unique items are very rare drops from Elites and Bosses that are supplementary to the build:

Hammer Of The Ancients Barbarian Stat Priority

The stats on gear is largely random and not a key component to the build. If you are looking to get the most out of the build by comparing two items of similar value, for Hammer Of The Ancients Barbarians, follow the stat priority below:

High DPS 2-handed weapon, Vulnerable Damage, Critical Strike Damage Strength > Dexterity = Willpower >> Intelligence Cooldown Reduction, Fury Cost Reduction, Resource Generation +Ranks to Hammer Of The Ancients, Heavy Handed, No Mercy, Pit Fighter, Slaying Strike

For Gems, use these ones in each slot:

Armor: Sapphire

Jewelry: Diamond or Skull

Weapon: Ruby or Emerald

Best Glyphs for Hammer Of The Ancients Barbarian

Glyphs are used by socketing them into the Paragon board past level 50. They are leveled up by completing Nightmare Dungeons. These are the glyphs you’ll want to prioritize for the Hammer Of The Ancients Barbarian: